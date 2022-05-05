A man and woman were charged by sheriff’s deputies with drug possession-related offenses about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
David R. Suggs, 37, of 68 Richland Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R. Williams, 26, of 1005 Holly Creek Road, was charged with the same offenses.
A 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agent saw a truck pull out of an East Andrew Johnson Highway motel and proceed to a Williams’ Holly Creek Road address. The DTF agent pulled in behind the truck, which was driven by Suggs.
A records check showed that Suggs’ driver’s license was revoked. Deputies who arrived searched the truck and found a backpack behind the driver’s seat that contained about 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a small amount of suspected marijuana.
Half an Alprazolam pill was found in Williams’ belongings, a report said. Also found in a purse in the truck was a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected meth and a glass pipe.
Suggs and Williams were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.