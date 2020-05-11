Authorities want to speak with a woman as a person of interest connected to a pair of shootings over the weekend that left one man dead and another hospitalized.
Whitney Ann Legg, 29, is wanted for questioning along with 24-year-old William Jacob Silvers in connection with the fatal shooting and the wounding of another man early Saturday in the Tusculum area.
Nathan Knight, 29, was found shot to death early Saturday on Richland Road in Tusculum.
Before the body of Knight was found, deputies were called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving information about a shooting victim.
Deputies found 37-year-old Gary Garner, “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” a news release said.
Garner, of Chuckey, told deputies that he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Garner’s condition was not available Monday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriuff’s Department continue an investigation into the shootings.
Silvers is also known as “Fatboy.”
“No charges have been filed at this point. The investigation is ongoing,” Greene County District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Monday afternoon in an email.
Garner told deputies he was shot by Silvers. Legg may be with Silvers, authorities said.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation or the whereabouts of Silvers and Legg can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or the nearest law enforcement agency.