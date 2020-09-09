A man wounded in a November 2019 officer-involved shooting incident was indicted last week by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of felony evading arrest, tampering with evidence and simple possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Lynn Cook, 34, of Cherokee Street, Mosheim, was also indicted Sept. 1 by the grand jury on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, driving on a suspended or revoked license and driving on a suspended or revoked license-2nd offense.
Cook and others indicted Sept. 1 will appear Friday for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
Cook was injured in a Nov. 8, 2019, officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit in Greene County. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the shooting found no wrongdoing on the part of deputies involved.
The pursuit began when a sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greeneville city limits on a report of individuals sitting in a parked vehicle playing loud music, according to the TBI.
As the deputy approached, another person jumped in the vehicle and it drove off. Two attempts were made to stop it with spike strips. The vehicle stopped along Snapps Ferry Road, where deputies surrounded it and the situation escalated, resulting in at least one deputy firing on the vehicle, striking and injuring Cook, the driver, a TBI release after the incident said.
Cook later admitted he “ingested a large quantity of methamphetamine,” a deputy’s report said.
Brass knuckles were found in Cook’s possession, a report said.
Cook was initially treated at Johnson City Medical Center for what the TBI called non-life-threatening injuries.
Criminal charges were formally filed after Cook’s release from the hospital. He remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
MICHAEL CHAD MYERS
A Bulls Gap man later charged with possession of more than 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine was indicted by the grand jury in connection on charges filed against him in December 2018.
Michael Chad Myers, 38, of 2600 Gap Creek Road, was indicted on charges of maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sales and storage, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Myers was charged with the offenses on Dec. 13, 2018, and was free on bond when a search warrant was served at his home in August 2019 and the large quantity of meth was found.
Myers’ August 2019 arrest capped an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force into the sale and delivery of meth in Greene and Hawkins counties.
Myers is charged in that case with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sales and storage.
That case and another from 2019 remain pending. Myers will appear for arraignment Friday in Criminal Court on the 2018 charges and others filed in 2019.
Myers, known by the street name “Milk Man,” was free on $80,000 bond in August 2019 while another drug-related case stemming from a June 26, 2019, arrest was pending. In that case, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine packaged in “multiple baggies” were found in Myers’ bedroom, a Drug Task Force agent’s report said.
Myers “continued to be a source of supply of methamphetamine to both Greene and Hawkins counties,” a law enforcement news release said after his August 2019 arrest.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted on Sept. 1 by the Greene County Grand Jury include:
- Steve Allen Beach, 48, of 255 Big Springs Roads, Mosheim: sexual battery.
- Carl Gregory Bishop, 35, of 333 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey: domestic assault.
- Ashley Cooper Harris, 29, of 120 Elmwood Ave.: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less and criminal trespass.
- Lewis Wayne Kerby, 53, of 74 Davis Lane, Chuckey: driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
- Paul Leroy Smelcer, 54, of 1275 Whirlwind Road: filing a false report, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage less than $1,500, driving under the influence and driving under the influence-2nd offense.