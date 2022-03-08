A Morristown man indicted last year by a Hawkins County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a 2020 shooting incident involving sheriff’s deputies from Hawkins and Greene counties was taken into custody this past weekend.
Michael Lee Snyder, 46, was located and arrested by authorities in Cherokee, North Carolina, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.
Snyder was wounded in an officer-involved shooting on May 24, 2020, after deputies from Hawkins and Greene counties responded to a call in Bulls Gap.
Snyder was indicted by a Hawkins County Grand Jury on the aggravated assault charges on June 1, 2021, according to the TBI release.
The grand jury indictment came after an investigation by TBI agents at the request of Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District attorney general.
On the night of May 24, 2020, a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw what appeared to be an abandoned car in the parking lot of the VFW Auxiliary at 200 N. VFW Road.
While investigating, the deputy heard a woman call out to him. The deputy spoke with the woman, who said that her husband, identified as Snyder, walked into a nearby wooded area “and mentioned harming himself,” a news release after the incident said.
A records check showed Snyder had an active arrest warrant in Hamblen County for failure to appear.
Additional Hawkins County deputies and a K-9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist in searching for Snyder.
Snyder had climbed a tree a short distance away and was located by deputies.
“At some point during the confrontation, Snyder reportedly fired a weapon at deputies. One Hawkins County deputy and (a) Greene County deputy returned fire, striking him,” the TBI release after the incident said.
No deputies were injured.
Snyder was listed in critical condition at a local hospital the day after the incident. Information about how long he had been in North Carolina was not released Tuesday.
He was not arrested upon his release from the hospital.
The TBI news release Tuesday said that Snyder had pointed a gun at deputies as he hid in the tree.
Snyder is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center in North Carolina, pending extradition to Tennessee. Snyder will appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court after he is extradited to Tennessee.
The deputies involved in the incident were not identified by the TBI.