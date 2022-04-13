The Good Friday holiday and Easter weekend will result in schedule changes for some governmental offices and local agencies.
County offices will be closed Friday in the Greene County Courthouse and Annex.
Greeneville, Tusculum, Mosheim and Baileyton town offices will be closed Friday.
Local Tennessee state offices will be closed Friday.
There will be no school for students Friday in the Greene County and Greeneville City school systems.
The Greene County Health Department will be closed Friday.
The Greene County Election Commission will be closed Friday. There will be no early voting that day.
The Greene County Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County will be closed Friday.
The Roby Fitzgerald Senior Adult Center will be closed Friday.