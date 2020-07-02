Many local, state and federal offices and services will be closed or altered Friday and over the weekend as Greene County observes Independence Day.
As the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year, many offices will observe the federal holiday on Friday.
Offices of the Greene County Courthouse and the James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday. Offices of the Greene County Courthouse Annex will close Friday and Saturday.
Greeneville Town Hall will also close Friday for the holiday.
Offices such as the local departments of Human Services and Motor Vehicles and the Greene County Agriculture Extension will be closed on Friday.
The Greene County Health Department will also be closed on Friday, and there will be no COVID-19 testing available from the Greene County Health Department that day. Current operating hours are still 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, with the exception of closures due to federal holidays such as Independence Day.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will also close Friday in observance of the holiday.
As a federal holiday there will be no mail service on Friday by the U.S. Postal Service and the Post Office service windows will be closed.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and the Greeneville Water Commission will both close on Friday for Independence Day.
The local YMCA will be closed on Saturday in observance of the holiday, while the Boys & Girls Club will close Friday.
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library are both closed to the public due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with some curbside services available. Both will close completely on Friday for the holiday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society remains on modified operating hours of noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The animal shelter will close on Saturday for Independence Day and will reopen on Tuesday at noon.
Greene County Animal Control will close both Friday and Saturday.
The Greene County Solid Waste Department, The Greeneville and Greene County Landfill and all of the Greene County convenience centers will be closed on Saturday. Normal hours at the convenience centers and business pickups will resume on Monday.
The schedule for the Greeneville Public Works Department is unaffected.
The Greeneville Sun will publish its Friday and Saturday editions at the regular time.