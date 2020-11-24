Many local offices and services will have altered schedules for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Greene County Health Department will close on Thursday and Friday, and there will be no COVID-19 testing available at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus either day.
The Greene County Courthouse and all offices in the Courthouse Annex, including the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension office, will be closed Thursday and Friday. The County Clerk's office will remain closed on Saturday.
The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Greene County Convenience Centers will be closed Thanksgiving Day, with normal hours and business pickup resuming Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Demolition Landfill and Transfer Station will also close Thursday.
The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will pick up dumpsters and residential garbage scheduled for Thursday on Wednesday, and the office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Baileyton, Greeneville, Mosheim and Tusculum town halls will close on Thursday and Friday.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and the Greeneville Water Commission will both be closed Thursday and Friday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed through the end of the week for the holiday.
The local branch of the Tennessee Department of Human Services will also be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday, as will the local Social Security Office.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed to the public until Tuesday, Dec. 1, for annual maintenance services.
Greene County Animal Control will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
The Greene County YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will both close on Thursday and Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library remains closed to the public due to COVID-19, with pick-up services available. The library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and pick-up services will resume Monday. The T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library, also closed to the public due to the virus, will not open this week for phone inquiries.
Offices of the U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Thursday, and there will be no mail delivery. Offices will reopen and delivery will resume Friday.
The Greeneville Sun’s Thursday edition will be delivered to subscribers and vendors on Thursday morning, and the Sun’s offices will be closed Thursday. Regular business hours and publication times will resume Friday.