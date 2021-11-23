Many local offices and services will have altered schedules this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Greene County Health Department will close on Thursday and Friday and there will be no COVID-19 testing or vaccinations available from the Health Department either day. Services will resume Monday.
The Greene County Courthouse and all offices in the Courthouse Annex, including the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension office, will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The Greene County Clerk's Office will remain closed on Saturday.
The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Greene County Convenience Centers will be closed Thanksgiving Day, with normal hours and business pickup services resuming on Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Demolition Landfill and Transfer Station will also close on Thursday.
The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will pick up dumpsters and residential garbage scheduled for Thursday on Wednesday, and the office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Baileyton, Greeneville, Mosheim and Tusculum town or city halls will close on Thursday and Friday.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and the Greeneville Water Commission will both be closed Thursday and Friday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed through the end of the week for the holiday.
Offices such as the local branch of the Tennessee Department of Human Services will also be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday, as will the local Social Security Office.
Students in Greeneville City and Greene County Schools are out for Thanksgiving break.
The Greene County YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will both be closed on Thursday for the holiday, and the Boys & Girls Club will remain closed on Friday.
The Greene County Humane Society will be closed to the public for the holiday until Tuesday.
Offices of the U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Thursday, and there will be no mail delivery that day. Offices will reopen and delivery will resume on Friday.
The Greeneville Sun's Thursday edition will be delivered to subscribers and vendors Thursday morning, and the Sun's offices will be closed Thursday. Regular business hours and publication times will resume Friday.