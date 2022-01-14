Many local offices and services will close or have altered schedules Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
As a federal holiday, local branches of state offices such as the Greene County Health Department will be closed Monday and will not offer any services that day, including COVID-19 testing or vaccinations. Normal services and hours will resume on Tuesday.
Town of Greeneville offices will be closed Monday, and Mosheim Town Hall will open only for court at 9 a.m. and close for the remainder of the day.
Baileyton Town Hall and Tusculum City Hall will be open Monday, and city court at Tusculum City Hall will be held as normal.
Greene County governmental offices located in the Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will be closed on Monday. The Greene County Clerk’s Office, typically open on Saturdays, will also be closed on Saturday for the holiday.
The Town of Greeneville Public Works and Greene County Solid Waste will operate on a normal schedule, with the offices, landfill and convenience centers open, and pickups scheduled for Monday taking place as usual.
Offices of the Greeneville Water Commission, Greeneville Light & Power System and Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will be closed.
There will be no school for students in Greeneville City or Greene County Schools.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will be open on its usual hours when school is out, 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. The local YMCA will also be open on its usual schedule.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will be closed on Monday.
As a postal holiday, the local U.S. Post Office will close on Monday, and there will be no mail delivery on Monday.
The Greeneville Sun will operate and publish Monday’s edition on a normal schedule.