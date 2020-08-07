Sheriff’s deputies who found six marijuana plants growing Thursday afternoon outside a mobile home in the 500 block of Hartman Lane charged 40-year-old George Thomas Lowe with possession of a Schedule VI drug and being a fugitive from justice.
Deputies were called to the address and noticed what appeared to be marijuana pants growing in a backyard flower bed. A juvenile in the house said she was home alone. The owner arrived and told deputies she did not know who the owner of the marijuana plants was, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report.
The owner gave consent to search the mobile home. Lowe, of 553 Hartman Lane, was found hiding under a blanket in a bedroom. Lowe admitted the marijuana plants were his, the report said.
A records check showed Lowe was wanted on an active arrest warrant issued in Florida. Law enforcement there confirmed they will extradite him, the report said.
Lowe was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.