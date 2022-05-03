A post-conviction relief hearing for a man convicted in 2016 of first-degree murder in the killing of a Greene County man will now be held in August.
Mario Donte Keene, 47, was convicted by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of four counts of first-degree murder, along with especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the February 2014 murder of Donald Ray Gunter in his Old Mountain Road home.
Keene alleges ineffective assistance of counsel in his trial that resulted in conviction on four counts of first-degree murder, along with especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Keene was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to life in prison on each of the four different theories of murder presented by the prosecution, along with 25 years each for the other two felonies.
A motion hearing scheduled for last Thursday was continued because a key prosecution witness was not available to testify because of a medical issue. The hearing was rescheduled to Aug. 18 by Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson.
Keene was represented at trial by Greeneville attorney Douglas L. Payne. In his bid for a new trial, Keene, represented by Greeneville attorney Jonathan Cave, questions why Keene’s co-defendant in the case was not cross-examined by the defense at trial.
Gunter’s partially clothed body was found Feb. 11, 2014, on his back in his Old Mountain Road home. Gunter’s hands and legs were bound and he suffered other injuries before his death, according to trial testimony.
Gunter was 69 years old at the time of his death.
Keene and co-defendant Amanda Kate Harris were charged two days later with first-degree murder.
Trial testimony stated the reason for Keene and Harris going to Gunter’s remote Old Mountain Road home was robbery to get money for drugs. Harris knew Gunter. Keene did not.
Harris, 35, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in May 2016 for her role in Gunter’s death. Harris testified at Keene’s trial that he was responsible for inflicting wounds on Gunter with a collapsible metal rod and binding his wrists after she stole Gunter’s money and tried to run out the back door.
Keene is not eligible for release until 2071. He is serving his prison sentence at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.