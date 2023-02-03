Marisa Black has been a dedicated nurse for 25 years. Black is committed to helping her patients, in spite of racial prejudice she has, at times, had to overcome.
Black is the first African-American clinical forensic nurse in Greene County, which she said includes being a sexual assault nurse examiner and legal nurse consultant.
She has held the nurse examiner position with Ballad Health for the past three years.
She has been a travel nurse for Ballad hospitals across eastern Tennessee and southwestern Virginia for 15 years.
Black pointed to a conversation she had with her mother, Dartha Black, that sparked her drive to pursue nursing as a profession. She said that one night after returning home to her mother and her son, Haven Black, from her job at the Magnavox electronics company plant in Greeneville, her mother encouraged her to pursue “a better life.”
From 1991 to 2000, Black attended Walters State Community College to obtain her Associates Degree in applied sciences in nursing. In 1998, Black started at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, graduating in 2000 to obtain her certification as a licensed practical nurse.
Black received her general nursing degree from East Tennessee State University in 2006.
In 2008, Black started at the Ballad Health hospital in Johnson City. At that time, she began work as a registered “floating” travel nurse.
While she was a full-time nurse, Black started at Kaplan University to obtain her master’s degree online in clinical forensics. She graduated in 2010 from Kaplan and became a certified clinical forensics nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner.
Black examines individuals, 13 and older, who experience sexual assault. Typically, Black said the examinations last four hours, but that it is not uncommon for them to last even longer. She said when she is on call she may be tasked to work a 24-hour shift.
She collects evidence from victims, both alive and dead, then transfers the evidence “log” to law enforcement.
Black emphasized that prioritizing the victims’ comfort is a top concern for her.
“I make sure the victims are stable and comfortable to collect the evidence,” Black said.
Black said she ensures that the victim has an advocate or some family member with them on the day of the examination.
She said her experience working with law enforcement is an integral part of her position and that she has “never had any problem working with them.”
Black said working with local agencies, as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is a central component to prosecuting the sexual assault cases she examines.
As a person of color in the Unites States, Black said she is not without her experiences of racial bias.
“People are so shocked when I pull in at first,” Black said. “But in the end they know I’m there to help the patient.”
Black said she does not let her experiences of bias “bother” her. She noted that if she does experience an issue of bias, Ballad Health has her back and is “always there to intervene.” Black thanked Ballad Health for the position she is in today.
Black said that it means a lot to her that she has attained the position she holds and hopes she can be a role model for others. Specifically, Black said she hopes to inspire teenage mothers and those considering pursuing their education while a parent.
“Anything can be done,” Black said. “The main thing is that they don’t give up. They’ve got to make the effort. You can break barriers.”
Black said she hopes to continue working in her position well into the future.
“Even if I retire, I’d still want to come in and make a difference.”
Black highlighted the national sexual assault hotline at 800-656-4673.