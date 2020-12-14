Mark A. Hanselman was moved Friday night to the Greene County Detention Center.
Hanseman, 55, who was wounded Dec. 3 in an officer-involved shooting in Greene County, walked away between Thursday night and Friday morning from the Johnson City Medical Center, where he was scheduled to have surgery Friday.
Hanselman was taken into custody Friday without incident by Johnson City police after a daylong, multi-agency search. He was being taken to the Greene County jail, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday night.
Hanselman was found to be missing from the hospital about 6:30 a.m. Friday. He was not under guard because he had not been formally served with any warrants relating to the circumstances that led to the shooting, Holt said.
“He was not an inmate. He was up there for medical care and he wasn’t charged yet,” Holt said. “He was supposed to have surgery (Friday).”
Aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 arrest warrants charging Hanselman had been issued but not served as of Friday, Holt said.
An appearance date in Greene County General Sessions Court was not available Sunday.
On the afternoon of Dec. 3, the sheriff’s department received a 911 call from a resident of the 300 block of Laughlin Road, off Buckingham Road near the Nolichucky River. She saw a man inside her garage attempting to set it on fire. Deputies arrived and made contact with Hanselman on a lawn near the home. He was armed with a rifle.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said that the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking Hanselman. The nature of his wounds has not been disclosed.
No officers were injured during the encounter.
Hanselman has an extensive criminal record in Indiana and had served prison time there as recently as 2019, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.