An employee at Lee’s Food Mart at 1650 West Andrew Johnson Highway was the victim of a text scam early Sunday that led to over $1,000 being incorrectly sent to a Bitcoin address.
According to the police report, a customer called dispatch at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning to report that they were at Lee’s Food Mart, but there were no employees on scene and a bank bag had been left out on the counter of the business.
Once on the scene, officers checked the business and found the bank bag on the counter and the safe left open. Officers could not locate any employee at the scene.
Officers were able to contact a business manager and have them contact the employee who was supposed to be working at the business at the time. Contact was made with the employee, who returned to the scene and advised officers she had been scammed.
The employee told officers that she had been contacted by an unknown male via text message claiming to be the director of operations for the business.
She said that the unidentified male stated that she needed to take the money from the business and send it to a Bitcoin address so the business would not lose its contract.
The employee stated that she left the store with the money and traveled to the Marathon at 6736 West Andrew Johnson Highway and deposited the money into the Bitcoin machine. She noted that the unknown male had her send pictures of her ID and the receipts from where she deposited the money.
The employee told officers she had made two transactions and had the receipts for a total of $1,041. Suspects are still unknown, according to the report.