Sonny Marsh, a longtime and prominent local businessman who died on Tuesday, is remembered by his friends as a champion for Greeneville and Greene County.
Marsh was founder and owner of Marsh LP and Marsh Petroleum. He started the business in 1958 in White Pine and moved to Greeneville in 1966.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said that Marsh was a very dear friend of his and will be missed by the community.
“He really loved Greeneville,” Daniels said. “Sonny did a lot of things for the school system and was integral in the success of Greeneville. He was always willing to step up and be supportive. He was just a good person.”
Marsh was a long-time supporter of youth athletics and was always interested in helping the youth, Daniels said, adding that he was also a Little League baseball coach at one time.
Local businessman Terry Leonard described Marsh as one of his best friends and noted that their families were also friends as their children were about the same age.
Leonard recalled that he and Marsh partnered in a business in 1970. “We never had a disagreement.”
“He probably cared more about children than many people,” Leonard continued. “He was very generous. People do not know what he did, especially for children. There are people who work in the background and behind the scenes. Sonny was one of those. If he heard of a need, such as a scholarship, he made sure they got one.”
Although Marsh was not originally from Greeneville, Leonard said he loved his adopted hometown.
“It was a home run for Greeneville,” he said.
Marsh was a devoted Christian and supportive of his church, Leonard said. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
A fan and supporter of athletics, Marsh especially enjoyed basketball, Leonard said, and followed his grandchildren as they played sports.
Attending athletic events was how Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership, said he got to know Marsh and always enjoyed talking to him, hearing the great stories he would tell.
When Taylor was named to his position at the Partnership, he recalled Marsh was one of the first persons who called to offer support.
“He wanted Greene County to be successful,” he said. “When I had questions, I would call and he would help. He will definitely be missed. He was absolutely an entrepreneur, trailblazer and a champion for Greene County.”
Taylor also spoke of Marsh’s generosity.
“He did a lot of things that people did not know about,” he said. “He was always willing to help out, and he did it humbly.”
Bill Hickerson, president of Andrew Johnson Bank, recalled that Marsh was a board member for the bank for many years.
“He made a major contribution to our bank,” Hickerson said. “He was an outstanding board member who played an important role in our success.”
Marsh was also his friend, Hickerson said, recalling that Greeneville and Greene County were important to him.
“It is a tremendous loss to our community,” he continued. “He had a big heart. He loved Greeneville very much and did a lot of things for the betterment of our community.”
Many of those things many people do not know about, particularly what he did for youth, Hickerson added.
“He had a love of high school athletics, and helped a lot of people further their careers in athletics and education,” he said.