A Utah woman sought on an out-of-state homicide warrant was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Baileyton by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Cashell Kelly Carr, 45, was taken into custody without incident.
“There was an apprehension of a wanted fugitive in a different state on a homicide warrant,” U.S. Marshals Service Public Affairs Officer John Sanchez said Tuesday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted marshals. Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies were also on the scene.
Carr was apprehended at the KOA campground at 7485 Horton Highway in Baileyton.
Carr was sought in connection with the death of a 65-year-old woman in Millcreek, Utah, near Salt Lake City. The woman was allegedly injured July 11 by Carr and died July 31 in a Salt Lake City Hospital.
Carr was indicted in Salt Lake County in Utah on counts of homicide by assault and criminal mischief. She was taken to the Greene County Detention Center pending a first court appearance.
Carr will be extradited to Utah, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
It is not immediately known why Carr was in East Tennessee.
On July 11, Salt Lake City Unified police officers responded to a Millcreek business about a woman attacked by another woman, according to a police detective’s narrative in a declaration of probable cause.
Police found the alleged victim, Kathryn Wells, on the ground unable to move.
Business employees told police that Carr had entered the store pushing a child in a wheelchair and Carr appeared to need assistance.
Carr lay down on a rug inside of the lighting store front entrance. An employee got a bottle of water for Carr while she was lying on the floor, court filings state.
Carr then got up and began striking her 15-year-old son, “who is non ambulatory/nonverbal autistic,” the document said.
Carr struck the child several times and when one of the employees asked her to stop hitting him, “she became angry and threw the water bottle to the ground and started pushing lamps and store property causing over$2,000 in damages,” the court filing said.
Carr then approached the service counter where an employee and Wells were standing. Wells did not know Carr, who approached her “and placed both of her hands on Wells and shoved her with extreme force.”
Wells landed about 9 feet from where she had been standing at the counter, the court document said.
Wells was unable to move and was taken to a hospital, where X-rays showed she had broken her pelvis in three different places.
“Wells’ health deteriorated significantly due to her injuries. She passed away on July 31,” the declaration of probable cause said.
Blunt force injuries suffered in the assault were the underlying cause of Wells’ death.
“The manner of death was determined to be homicide,” the indictment said.
A no-bail warrant was issued Monday by Utah authorities for Carr's arrest.