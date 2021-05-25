The actions of Henry Ronnie Martin on May 8, 2008, allegedly caused the death of June M. Carter and justify a second-degree murder conviction, prosecutor David Baker told the jury Tuesday on the first day of Martin’s Greene County Criminal Court trial.
Defense lawyer Joseph McAfee urged the jury in his opening statement to take the facts of the case into perspective and carefully consider all the evidence before making a decision.
Prosecution in the Martin trial began Tuesday afternoon. The case was first investigated 13 years ago.
GRAND JURY INDICTMENT
Martin, 70, the former owner of a local bail bond service, was charged in November 2019 with the murder count in connection with the death of companion and employee June Marlene Carter.
A Greene County Grand Jury in March issued a superceding presentment in the case. Martin was indicted in November 2019 by a grand jury on the second-degree murder charge. He is also charged in the presentment with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Martin, of Woodland Circle, remains free on bond pending resolution of the case.
Carter was an agent with the South Greene Bail Bonds service operated by Martin. She “made her home” with Martin, according to Carter’s obituary in The Greeneville Sun. Carter, 56, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2008, according to the obituary, which listed Martin as her fiancé.
“New developments” in the case led to the charges being filed in November 2019 against Martin, District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said at the time.
The second-degree murder presentment states that Martin “knowingly” committed the offense “by inflicting blunt force trauma to (Carter’s) head” and then allegedly concealing evidence of the crime.
Martin allegedly removed a cabinet from his home after Carter’s death “before the arrival of law enforcement officers in order to avoid the cabinet incriminating him,” the presentment says.
Carter’s death initially came under investigation in May 2008. Then-Sheriff Steve Burns said at the time that Carter was found “unresponsive” at her residence. A report filed by a sheriff’s deputy on the night of Carter’s death said she was found by Martin.
In July 2019, Martin allegedly admitted to “hiding the cabinet from law enforcement officers,” the report said.
The aggravated assault presentment states that Martin allegedly caused “serious bodily injury” to Carter “by inflicting multiple blunt force injuries to her head and body.”
OPENING STATEMENTS
Assistant District Attorney General David Baker, appearing for the prosecution with Assistant District Attorney General Cecil Mills, offered the state’s opening statement to the jury.
“This case is about the life of June Marlene Carter that ended in the home of Henry Ronnie Martin at the hands of Henry Ronnie Martin,” Baker told the jury.
Carter loved Martin, “but for good reason she feared him,” Baker said.
Martin quietly watched proceedings seated with defense lawyers. As a “bounty hunter” running the bail bond service, Martin routinely had to corral some tough people and ensure they appeared in court, Baker said.
“Don’t be fooled by Mr. Martin’s appearance today. Thirteen years ago you’re talking about a much stronger man,” Baker said.
Baker and Carter had stopped on the afternoon of May 8, 2008, at the former Rainbow Steak and Ale restaurant on West Main Street for a friend’s birthday. While there, Martin was called away to post bond for a client. A man at the business bought Carter several drinks.
“Mr. Martin was not very happy,” Baker said. He said the anger intensified after the couple returned to Martin’s home. Martin told investigators that after he went out again to post bond for a client, he found Carter sound asleep on a couch, the same place he found her lifeless body early on the morning of May 9, 2008.
Baker reminded the jury that the medical examiner found that Carter suffered blunt force injuries.
“When the state concludes its evidence, we will prove he is guilty of second-degree murder,” Baker said.
Defense lawyer Joseph McAfee said in his opening argument that the manner of Carter’s death is uncertain.
“It’s a matter of perspective,” McAfee said. “You probably want to know the nature of (their) relationship.”
At the birthday party, Carter drank more than “normal,” and upon reaching Martin’s home had a “panic attack” and began breaking furniture, including the cabinet, McAfee told the jury.
“She was intoxicated” and also had smoked marijuana before her death, McAfee said.
“She hit the back of her head,” he said.
McAfee urged the jury to consider all the evidence.
“There is a complete, utter absence of physical evidence found by the (sheriff’s department),” McAfee said. “You’ll see in the proof today that this is not what the prosecutor is talking about.”
“Try to keep your judgment from becoming blame and try to keep your perspective clear,” McAfee told the jury.
Social distancing was practiced with the 12-person jury and two alternates. The defense and prosecution tables are located facing the jury on the other side of the courtroom.
Judge Alex E. Pearson is presiding at trial.