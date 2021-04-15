On Saturday, Maryville College alumni from across the globe, including a group in Greene County, will participate in volunteer projects during the college’s inaugural KT Global event.
The new initiative is aimed at uniting alumni worldwide to give their time and talent back to their own communities, a press release from the college said.
Maryville College is in Maryville, near Knoxville.
The local project, led by Kathleen Copeland, will consist of landscaping work and painting flower pots for Main Street Greeneville. A second project at Rural Resources is also planned for the following Saturday. COVID-19 precautions are planned for both.
Named for Kin Takahashi, KT Global celebrates the “can-do” spirit of a Maryville student in the 1890s who founded the college’s first football team and led a project to build a new building on campus, originally for use as a YMCA and now known as Bartlett Hall.
KT Global is inspired by KT Week, an annual, on-campus event for the past 25 years that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In typical years, for KT Week or KT Days, as it became called, about 100 Maryville alumni would travel to Maryville to donate their time, instead of money, the release said. They would stay in the residence halls on campus, eat in the dining hall and participate in manual labor projects such as pressure washing, painting, carpentry, masonry or landscaping.
While the typical events have been called off for 2021, KT Global aims to build upon the event and provide an opportunity for alumni engagement.
“Even during a non-pandemic year, it is not always easy or possible for alumni to return to campus to participate in an on-campus event,” said Angie Harris, director of alumni affairs at Maryville College. “That is why the Maryville College Alumni Association started KT Global, so alumni all over the world could participate by organizing and developing volunteer service projects in the communities where they live.”
At least 30 projects are planned across the United States. Projects include volunteering with food banks, landscaping and gardening, cleaning up litter and recycling, and assisting nonprofit agencies with work to help houseless families and foster children.
There is also a project planned in Kyrgyzstan, where a Maryville graduate will lead a group to clean up destroyed sites from the Third Revolution in the capitol city of Bishkek, according to the release.
An on-campus KT WeekEND 2021 project, in which students will participate in projects aimed to make a positive environmental impact on the college campus and particularly the 140-acre Maryville College Woods, is also planned for Saturday.
“KT Global provides a way to connect with each other and engage with the college,” Harris said. “We are proud Scots, and as alumni, we want to carry on the spirit of service and the mission of the college. Alumni represent the college in our own communities, so it’s a great opportunity for alumni to give back time and talent, which is worthwhile to your own community and to the college at the same time.”
For more information about Maryville College, visit www.maryvillecollege.edu.