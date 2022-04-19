Greeneville Town Hall's landscaping beds got a facelift Saturday from a small group of local Maryville College alumni, who were working as part of a global volunteering initiative. Started last year after the pandemic halted the college's previous alumni volunteer projects, typically held on campus in the summer, KT Global aimed to involve more alumni where they are. KT is for Kin Takahashi, a student in the late 1800s who has reached legendary status after he started the college's first football team and led a major building project on campus. He is revered today for his "can-do" spirit, as groups of alumni have been tackling projects in his name for decades. According to a press release from the college, last year’s KT Global event involved 239 volunteers who engaged in 38 projects in 26 cities around the U.S. and Japan, Takahashi’s home country. The local group of five volunteers on Saturday was led by Kathleen Copeland. Maryville College is located near Knoxville and is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.
featured
Maryville College Alumni Spruce Up Town Hall Landscaping
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition