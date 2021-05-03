Greeneville City Schools will no longer be requiring masks outdoors.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes made the announcement Sunday. Masks will continue to be required indoors, he said.
Outdoor mask use is also currently optional in Greene County Schools, Director of Schools David McLain told The Greeneville Sun Monday morning.
Starnes said the change has been made as community conditions have improved, and the district will continue to monitor conditions and make changes as warranted.
As of April 26 the district had eight COVID-19 cases and 137 students in quarantine after an exposure. Of those in isolation following a positive test, only one is a staff member at Greeneville High School. The other seven are students, with one at Greeneville High School, three at Greeneville Middle School and three at Hal Henard Elementary School.
Of the students in quarantine as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, 58 go to Hal Henard Elementary School and 52 go to Greeneville Middle School. Five are students at EastView Elementary, eight at Highland Elementary, two at Tusculum View Elementary and 12 at Greeneville High School.
Greeneville City Schools updates its COVID-19 notification on Mondays.
The most recent data for Greene County Schools available Monday morning was for April 17-23, when the district documented five positive cases. One was an employee, and the other four were students. The district also had 105 students and one employee in quarantine as a close contact that week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines last week on the wearing of masks outdoors for all Americans, saying those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
Also last week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared that COVID-19 is no longer a statewide public health crisis, saying he is removing the option for most local governments to mandate masks in public and urging a few big counties with restrictions like mask requirements to remove them on their own by Memorial Day.