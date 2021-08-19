During a special called session Wednesday, the Greeneville City School Board voted to keep the district-wide mask-optional policy in place for at least the next month.
The meeting was called to consider a revision to that policy as well as a revision to the district’s Framework document to reflect that the Greene County and Northeast Regional Health Departments will be conducting contact tracing and notifying close contacts of positive cases within schools, rather than school nursing staff.
The Framework was originally developed in 2020 to guide a return to school amid the pandemic in the 2020-21 school year and was revised for the current school year.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said that when the meeting was called on Monday, he planned to recommend changing the policy to require mask use indoors, but that changed with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order 84, also signed on Monday, which states that parents may opt out of district’s mask mandates.
“With the ability to opt out, I don’t see the benefit of putting the additional work on staff and teachers when the outcome will be the same,” Starnes said.
While the board was not in full agreement, with Board Chair Cindy Luttrell voting against keeping the policy as-is with the phrasing that masks are “optional but encouraged,” the policy was approved.
“I did feel like a mask mandate would reduce the number of parents having to quarantine their children,” Luttrell said, adding that she was not in favor of the policy.
“Obviously face coverings have become a contentious and hotly debated topic, but I truly believe that everyone wants what is best for our students, even though we may disagree on how to achieve that,” Starnes said.
Board members expressed concern about bullying in schools in regards to masks.
“I am hoping that those students and teachers who do want to wear a mask will be respected as equally as those that don’t want to wear a mask,” said board member Pam Botta. “I just hope everyone can act civil.”
Board member Dr. Craig Shepherd, who joined Wednesday’s meeting via Zoom, said that everyone “just needs to be kind and respect everyone’s decision and opinion.”
I have heard comments about children being verbally abused for wearing a mask. That needs to stop, and vice versa,” he said.
In regards to contact tracing, Starnes said that while the school staff conducted investigations during the last year around positive cases and contacted affected families of the need to quarantine, they will not keep that responsibility during this school year.
“Contact tracing is not stopping, but the actual investigation and contacting will be done by the health department,” Starnes said.
The district will share information such as seating charts with the local and regional health departments to assist with the process.
The board will meet next on Tuesday evening for the regularly scheduled August meeting.