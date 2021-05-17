Greene County Schools will no longer require masks on campus beginning with the high school graduation ceremonies, which will all take place outside, Director of Schools David McLain announced Sunday.
McLain said the decision comes as vaccines have been made available to students 12 years and older and as cases continue to decline locally.
“When summer learning camps start on June 1, masks will become optional indoors,” McLain announced, and when the 2021-22 school year begins in the fall, he said, the district plans to offer school five days a week and for masks to be optional.
McLain also announced vaccine distribution times scheduled at all four of the Greene County high schools.
The first of those will be 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday at Chuckey Doak and South Greene high schools.
Vaccines will also be available to eligible students May 24 at North Greene High School and May 25 at West Greene High School. Each of those vaccination clinics will be held 3:30-5 p.m., McLain said.
According to the district’s website, between May 1 and 7, two employees and four students were in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. Two employees and 104 students were in quarantine that week due to being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
“Thanks to everyone for being patient this school year. I think we’ve done a great job,” McLain said.
The change in district policy comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week for fully vaccinated people. Under the new guidelines, fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.
However, the CDC clarified its position on schools Saturday, saying that universal mask use and physical distancing should remain in place in kindergarten through 12th grades for the remainder of the current school year.
The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider a new policy requiring indoor mask use at its meeting Monday evening. If approved, the policy would become effective immediately and require monthly reevaluation until the board decides it is no longer necessary.
The city school board meets at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.