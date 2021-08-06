The Mason House Gallery reopened this month for the first time since closing for public exhibits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The month-long, free exhibit, sponsored by The Greeneville Arts Council, features the work of local artist Larry Bunton.
Bunton performed in local theater for 10 years until the pandemic curtailed shows. He turned to painting as a creative outlet because it is “something you could do at home all by yourself.” Not suprisingly, the performer turned painter began painting portraits of performing artists in acrylic paint, which he finds “amenable to his hard edge, color field style.”
Bunton is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and has considerable experience in Graphic Design.
Til Green, executive director of exhibits for the council, said the decision to reopen was a difficult one to make.
“We were very anxious to get artwork back in the gallery,” Green said. “We are still not comfortable with holding meet-the-artist opening receptions yet, but our board decided that as long as the artist was comfortable hanging an exhibit, we welcomed it.”
The council is planning another exhibit in September, also without a reception.
“We’re taking it month by month, depending on what the COVID situation is,” said Green.
During the closure of the gallery, artists have been exhibiting online through the Greeneville Arts Council’s website, www.greenevilleartscouncil.org. Though it provided a venue for artists, Green noted that art sales online have been lower than typical for the gallery.
The Mason House Gallery is at the corner of Depot and Main streets, inside the General Morgan Inn.
For further information on this or other exhibits, contact Green at 423-329-5366. For more information about the Mason House Gallery or other Greeneville Arts Council events, such as the En Plein Air Painting Club, visit www.greenevilleartscouncil.org.