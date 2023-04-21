Before we get into more of early Greeneville and Greene County, I want to let everyone know that next Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., we will be celebrating the 240th anniversary of the founding of Greeneville and Greene County. Activities will be in the area around the Lost State of Franklin cabin, Big Spring and Roby Center. Since most of us don’t get our papers first thing in the morning anymore, I thought I should mention this now.
I know there are other things going on next weekend such as the library book sale. That’s why I am going to the book sale on Friday. Plan ahead, we only get to celebrate the 240th one time, and this is it. It is a great time to bring out the youngsters as there will be demonstrations and programs by reenactors. There is a scavenger hunt and an art contest which will be displayed at the Roby.
Activities will kick off at 10 a.m. with the posting of the colors, Dave Carr will lead us in song, and then welcoming speeches. The Children of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution, The Greene County Heritage Trust, the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum, the Greene County Genealogical Society, the Andrew Johnson National Park, and the Friends of David Crockett State Park will have tables set up to greet and talk with visitors. Some of the DAR ladies will be around to share, too.
The Bennets, who are always busy cooking at the Talbot House at Sycamore Shoals State Park or at Rocky Mount, will be in the Franklin cabin. The Daniels family will be there, so get ready for some quality Fife & Drums, we will also hear about the children soldiers of the American Revolution from the Daniels boys. Melodie Daniels will add to the story of women on the frontier.
Our special guest for the day will be Major General Nathanael Greene. If you remember my column “Finding General Greene” then you are familiar with Dan McMichael. Dan’s first portrayal as General Green was in Greeneville for the 230th event, then he was back the same year for the Heritage Trust dinner. Dan at some point will change into one of the riflemen talking with guests.
Rock City Tap & Lounge right on the corner across from Town Hall will be open with special rates for the day. I know I am excited to give them a try, maybe a couple times on Saturday. At 1 p.m., Steve Ricker and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will tell the story of the Overmountain Men and their 1780 march to Kings Mountain. The last time “the story” was told in Greeneville was 10 years ago during the 230th. If you have never heard “the story” then this is the day.
At 2 p.m., the Sons of the American Revolution will march up to Old Harmony Cemetery to honor Hezekiah Balch who was also instrumental in the 1783 formation of Greene County. Balch was a signer of the Mecklenburg Resolves, a list of statements adopted at Charlotte, in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on May 31, 1775; drafted in the month following the fighting at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts, the so-called “shot heard around the world.” This led to the igniting of the spirit of independence in the colonies. He is credited with being a pioneer pastor, educator, and founder of Greeneville College in 1794. It later merged with Tusculum University. A rifle volley will conclude the program at the cemetery.
ROBERT KERR
We have written that Daniel Kennedy was the father of Greene County and Waightstill Avery was the foster father, but just where does Robert Kerr fit into all this? What does the Big Spring behind the library have to do with the founding of Greeneville?
We might say Kerr rocked the cradle; in fact, he owned the cradle. Kerr received a 300-acre land grant from North Carolina in 1782. He reserved 50 acres for a town site that he mapped out with “80 town lots.” Kerr had a fine two-story cabin on a green lot just above the present location of First Baptist Church. That lot is still there and fronts the remains of the first sanctioned road in Tennessee. That ditch that homeowners along Irish street have been dumping yard debris in for years at the back of their lots is no ditch at all, it’s the old original wagon road. That road led from Kerr’s to Sullivan County. It was later extended into Cocke County by Gov. John Sevier after Tennessee statehood in 1796.
The Kerr home served as Greene Courthouse until a permanent seat of local government was established. Greeneville was not automatically named the county seat of the newly formed Greene County in 1783. In fact, the metropolis of Rheatown and the thriving city of Caney Branch, along with well-established Warrensburg, wanted claim to the title. Thanks to Kerr and the central location, Greeneville was named the county seat.
Taxes were levied to build a new county courthouse, but until then the Kerr home served the purpose. He even had built a log jail. The Kerr home served as a local tavern, and as history buffs know, on Sunday morning the tavern served as a church. The new courthouse was built and would have been smack in the middle of the intersection of today’s Main and Depot streets. During the short-lived State of Franklin movement when Greeneville served as capitol, the legislature met in the log courthouse, but the senate met at Kerr’s. That log structure which was our first courthouse also served as the capitol building for the state of Franklin.
We have that nice Capitol of the State of Franklin replica built in 1966 facing the Town Hall, but it looked nothing like the original. The original was described as having one door and no windows.
THE BIG SPRING
If Greeneville has a naval, it is the Big Spring, and the umbilical cord is Richland Creek. Greeneville used it as its primary water source up into 1937. Many continued to use its water into the 1950s and some later.
Richland Creek also served as the town’s first sanitary sewer. It was easier to dump those chamber pots in the creek than dig a privy pit, then rinse them out, and one was good until the next go.
OLD INDIAN TRAIL
Let’s back up a bit here, the historical marker says that the Big Spring was at a crossroads of an old Indian trail. That it “furnished a stopping off place for the weary Indian traveler.” I always grin at that because Indians weren’t traveling about the country sightseeing. They didn’t stop at the Big Spring and say “this looks like a good place to camp for a few days, we can check out a good book to read here at the library, Brumley’s is a good place to eat nearby.”
Native Americans were either on the warpath or hunting game at this juncture in time. A “warpath” was any trail they used when going to war with another tribe or the white folks when they crossed over the mountains. The rest of the time they were trails, or what the whites termed “roads.”
THE PATHS OF THE BUFFALO
All those wonderful mountain trails the natives followed and later the likes of Daniel Boone were created by the bison, yes, the buffalo. A lot of folks find it hard to believe that there were buffalo running around here at one time. Buffalo traveled four abreast, and that is where we got all these wonderful mountain roads. That width also proved perfect for the wagons that came later. That’s where buffalo mountain got its name. Yes, they were here as well as vast herds of elk.
So, all those Indian trails, for the most part anyway, were created by the original road builders, the buffalo. Buffalo looked for three things, water, grazing and salt licks. Natives followed those trails to find game, water and salt. Those old mountain roads we still drive on are thanks to the buffalo. They followed the path of least resistance between water, grazing and salt, and we still follow them today.
I can imagine the area around the Big Spring being an “old field,” one devoid of trees and rich in green grass that attracted the buffalo to come drink, eat and lounge about a bit. Sounds like modern tourism, doesn’t it? Come to Greeneville, eat, lounge around, stay a few days, spend your money, have a safe trip home, and do come back!
Of course, those native travelers found its waters refreshing and, as the sign says, they might have taken a few minutes to relax and rest. The white men followed the trail to the Big Spring, and Bob Kerr found the crossroads with plenty of fresh water the perfect location for a town.
I have not mentioned that Kerr was a trader. He traded with the Indians and what better place to locate a trading post than at a crossroads on the frontier? Traders traditionally went to the Indian camps and towns to trade their wares, but Kerr wanted them to come to him. It would save him a lot of time and trouble, and he could maintain a larger inventory.
I have heard people say when they go in the old stores on Depot Street that “these were so small.” Well, we have been supersized just like those drive-up meals. Back in the time of trading posts most were 10-by-10 or 10-by-12 feet, what we would call a simple cabin.
However, just like those old stores on Depot Street or those country stores that came later, they packed a lot of goods. They kept necessary items and didn’t have many thrilly items such as make up the bulk of stores today. Unnecessary items carried might have been tobacco, a stick of candy, or a bar of chocolate.
BICENTENNIAL PARK
Anyone ever heard of or stopped to think that we have a Bicentennial Park? Well, we do, it’s right behind the State of Franklin Cabin and the library by the Big Spring. It was dedicated in 1976 during the 200th anniversary of the bicentennial of the United States. Do you know that we have a Bicentennial Constitution Tree? We do. It was planted in 1987 honoring the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution. Did you know we have a Tennessee Bicentennial tree planted in 1996? It honors the 200th year of Tennessee statehood. Did you know Greeneville’s Bicentennial Park has a historic time capsule buried on Sept. 4, 1983? We do, and all are located in Bicentennial Park right behind the Franklin cabin replica. These are some fun items to look for when you come to join our celebration.
Let’s be honest, there are a lot of fun things to learn and share next Saturday at the 240th Anniversary of the founding of Greeneville and Greene County. It’s not the 4th of July but we will do our best to make sure it’s as close as can be. Did I hear someone say “cake?” It’s always a good time to support local events and activities! I’ll be there, come see us and plan to spend the day. It will be fun, fun, and more fun, I promise.