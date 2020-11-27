As if there were not enough going on in the world today that doesn’t make sense, I received a flurry of emails over the last couple weeks concerning House Bill HR-7608. It calls for the removal of everything Confederate from national parks – all 22 military parks. I would have thought this a bad joke or something except for who the e-mails came from. They came from some of the leading historians in the country. I got a couple from authors that I thought would not care to see them go. That goes to show that when the house is on fire, everyone gets excited. Here is what the bill states:
Removal of confederate commemorative works
Sec. 442. Notwithstanding any other provision of law or policy to the contrary, within 180 days of enactment of this Act, the National Park Service shall remove from display all physical Confederate commemorative works, such as statues, monuments, sculptures, memorials, and plaques, as defined by NPS, Management Policies 2006, §9.6.1.
Inventory of assets with confederate names
Sec. 443. Within 90 days of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of the Interior shall submit to the Committee on Appropriations an inventory of all assets under the jurisdiction of the Department of Interior with Confederate names.
Here is a link to the text of the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7608/text
According to one historian, this is “A piece of legislation that would create a program within the National Parks Service that would be responsible for facilitating the removal of all Confederate monuments from federal lands in the United States. The program, which would be called the Emancipation Historic Preservation Program, would replace Confederate monuments with monuments to emancipated slaves. This will affect 22 Civil War national parks and battle fields.”
Emancipation and elimination of slavery was an important outcome of “The War.” It is overly simplistic to state that the war was “all about slavery” and the primary reason the Southern Confederacy fought. Ninety percent of Southerners owned no slaves. They had a soldier in their backyard aimed to shoot at their family. The politics of the time and balance of free and slave states in Washington was complex. Decisions were less complex for your average Southerner. A large army was being raised to invade their home. Why would a modern Southerner not wish to honor an ancestor that defended their home, family, and heritage?
How can we have Civil War battlefields with nothing Confederate? Who is going to go there? I had ancestors on both sides, I had ancestors on both sides killed. I respect both sides. I am a hardcore battlefield visitor. When I look at monuments, I see a work of art. I take a lot of photographs of them because I cannot get over the detail that the sculptor put into them.
I can’t imagine making my 33rd visit to Gettysburg and finding nothing on Confederate Avenue. The Virginia monument with Robert E. Lee on top astride his horse Traveller is breathtaking. What about all those cast plaques from the 1890s that tell who was where? There are literally thousands of those things in those 22 battlefield parks.
I can’t imagine what this would cost, and the NPS is already strapped for funds. The amount would be staggering, maybe as much as a billion dollars by one estimate. What are they going to do with 100-year-old pieces of art? Do they sell them, store them, melt them down, return them to the states?
If this frivolous deed bankrupts the park service, I guess they can subdivide all that land. It should bring a pretty penny. I can see it now: “Hey I got a lot with four cannon!” “That’s nothing, I got Robert E. Lee in my back yard!”
They can return the little tram ride to Devils Den and Little Roundtop. Someone can rebuild the souvenir stand and hot dog stand that the park service removed when it took over.
Hold the horses, nobody is coming here to see where a bunch of Union soldiers camped for whatever reason.
When I wrote about JFK visiting Gettysburg, he drove out Confederate Avenue backwards — but he was the president. He stopped at the North Carolina monument by Gutzon Borglum, who carved Mt. Rushmore. It is one of the most visited monuments there, second only to Lee, if to any. I like to stand where JFK stood and gaze across the fields as he did. It is an amazing feeling to stand where JFK stood and realize you are seeing what he saw all those years ago. If the North Carolina monument goes, will I stand there and reminisce about JFK’s visit? Nope! What about the beautiful Tennessee monument? The Tennessee Monument at Shiloh, and Vicksburg will be gone too. Just like they were never there!
The article I wrote about JFK’s visit to Gettysburg mentions his stopping at the Virginia memorial. “Taking a long look at the statue of Robert E. Lee atop Traveller — on the spot where the general watched the famous charge at Gettysburg — Kennedy admitted a deep admiration of Lee.” JFK’s predecessor Dwight Eisenhower had a picture of Lee in his office. How did we go from holding these men in high regard to them being so vile and evil and our country sunk so low that we want to erase them from memory? Lee was so popular after the war that Northerners even suggested nominating him for president. If that had happened, I would not have been surprised to see him win.
One theory is that Confederates were traitors to their country. The question of a state’s right of secession is a looming question. During the 1776 Continental Congress, the polarizing question was the colonies’ (states) rights (sovereignty). South Carolina held out to the last in 1776 and threatened to secede over the question of overwhelming tariffs in her ports in the 1830s.
The New England Federalists briefly considered withdrawing from the Union at the Hartford Convention in 1814. It was the Southern states that compromised and talked them into staying put. There would have been no invasion and war if they had left.
Andrew Johnson considered the Confederates treasonous but, uncharacteristically, had a change of heart. There are likely several reasons for that. We know that students at West Point were taught states had the right of secession.
Confederate President Jefferson Davis was held without formal charges for nearly two years at Fortress Monroe in Maryland. Davis was pro-Union and wept as he gave his resignation speech from the U.S. Senate. What few realize is that Davis, as a U.S. senator and secretary of war in the 1850s, was the champion of expanding the Capitol into the majestic place we see today. All that white marble was Davis’s idea. The capitol dome was his idea. He wanted the gleaming white city on a hill and he made it happen. I have always thought it sad that he was never in Washington again after resigning from the Senate. He also, as U.S. secretary of war, built up the army that his Confederates would later face.
Davis was a resolute advocate for states’ rights. In 1867, he was prepared to argue that he did not betray the country because, once Mississippi left the Union, he was no longer a U.S. citizen. For someone who believed in the 1776 Congressional resolutions of state sovereignty, it was a logical belief. Southerners — and most northerners — believed their state was their sovereign country before the Civil War.
Most everyone felt that a Davis trial would be the test case on the legality of secession. Serious people believed he had a great chance of winning. Supreme Court Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase warned Johnson that bringing Davis to trial would be a grave mistake. Chase felt that Davis was the best constitutional jurist in the country. If he wasn’t, then Alexander Stephens, the Confederate vice president, was, and if he wasn’t, the Confederate State’s Secretary of State, Judah Benjamin was. It is interesting that the three men who were considered the most knowledgeable of the U.S. Constitution were Confederates.
Davis’s trial was expected to be the trial of the century, but the dark cloud loomed that Davis would be acquitted. Davis believed he was in the right and spent much of his two years in captivity preparing. Since Chase was afraid Davis would win, Johnson found himself in a difficult position. If they couldn’t charge him with treason, what could he be charged with? The biggest question of all was: “What if Davis wins?” “What then?”
If Davis proved the right of secession, then the picture is painted that the U.S. invaded a legitimate nation, causing a million deaths. That would not look good on the world stage.
Johnson took no chances on a trial of Davis, or anyone else for that matter. On Christmas Day 1868, he pardoned former Confederates from the crime of treason, thwarting vengeful Northerners out for revenge. He did not restore Davis’s or Lee’s citizenship. Lee applied for citizenship, but the application was “lost” by Edwin Stanton and not found until the 1970s. Lee’s citizenship was reinstated by President Ford in 1976. President Jimmy Carter restored the full citizenship rights of Jefferson Davis, signing an act from Congress.
Since no charges were preferred against Davis, he was allowed bail. His was set at over $1 million dollars in today’s money. No Southerner cold afford to help him. What is surprising is who came to his rescue. The list of 20 rich men who ponied up included three of the fiercest Unionists in the land: Gerrit Smith, Cornelius Vanderbilt and Horace Greeley, the publisher whose New York Tribune had urged readers “Forward to Richmond!” when the Civil War broke out.
When pressed to explain why they were helping Davis, the three said he was being denied a timely trial, and besides, the nation needed to heal from its wounds. Greely informed hecklers if they didn’t like it, they could kiss his tail. (I cleaned that one up a bit)
All that to explain why I do not consider them traitors. If the president of the United States, the Congress of the United States and leading citizens of the times did not find them to be traitors shortly after the war, what right do we have to judge them?
The United States Congress has a short memory. Because of Congressional acts, Confederate Veterans were recognized as equivalent to Union veterans. Those acts are:
- Congressional Appropriations Act, FY 1901, signed June 6, 1900
- Congressional Act of 9 March 1906
- U.S. Public Law 810, Approved by 71st Congress 26 February 1929
- U.S. Public Law 85-425: Sec. 410 Approved May 23, 1958
Confederate history is American history. It’s not all good and it’s not all bad. It is not our place to judge the past by our standards today. I know I say that a lot, but it is true. The fact that people who have been dead 150 years have such an effect on a small group of people is astounding. If I don’t like something, I don’t have to look at it. Once it is gone, it will not be returned. Should future sentiment swing to a more united country, the history cannot be replaced.
These men were accepted back into society by the United States and their fellow veterans that wore the blue. What happened to their shared spirit of unity?
Please take a moment and call our senators and let them know this bill needs to be killed. It passed the House and if not acted on by the Senate will become law. It would be nothing short of a travesty for our national military parks and the Park Service. Here are the phone numbers: Lamar Alexander, 202-224-4944, Marsha Blackburn, 202-224-3344.
Help save some history. Let’s not let these pieces of historical art be removed.