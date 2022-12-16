Christmas is celebrated as both a sacred religious holiday as well as a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon. For millennia, people around the world have been observing it with traditions and practices that are both religious and secular in nature. Those traditions have melded over the centuries after they were brought to this country, remaining alive and well here today. No better example exists anywhere than our start to the holiday season.
Last week I left us on Depot Street as we started night two of our Downtown Christmas adventure. It was Friday evening and the official kickoff of the Greeneville holiday season. Mine started the night before with the Heritage Trust dinner.
It was fun to stop and visit with John Price at the hot dog stand, then head down Depot Street. Christmas is what one makes of it, and I choose to let that bit of a child still inside run loose. Sure, Christmas is about memories, but it is also about the here and the now, and we should take advantage of it.
I carry a camera, of course, as folks expect that of me. I have 5 thousand “friends” on my social media page, and they enjoy seeing what adventure I am into. Several have visited Greeneville because of the interest stirred by my photos. I enjoyed capturing the Christmas wonderland inside of the Greeneville Antique Mall, the elves in Tipton’s and Nickle Ridge Winery for a start. These would have been great places to just hang out, but I knew I had a lot of activities ahead and a short time to take them in.
That special evening in downtown is the work of a host of folks too numerous to name, and if I tried, I couldn’t do it. I took time to thank those firemen and the Greeneville Police department personnel for their time in blocking off the area and keeping the evening safe. I noticed they spent a lot of their time as community ambassadors answering questions from those coming to join in the revelry.
Last year I ran out of time and missed some of my favorite activities. A lot of folks wanted to talk, and I enjoyed visiting with them. I knew this year I could not take everything in if I spent the evening visiting. From Depot Street I headed over to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the “cannonball church.”
I felt last year that a special treat was the addition of the churches to the evening activities. The birth of Christ is the reason for the season, and many have driven by those historic churches for a lifetime and never been inside them. They are decorated for the holidays and the lighting in the evening darkness is simply special. I enjoyed hearing about the church and taking a few minutes to enjoy the festive decorations.
Right across the street I stopped in at Elevate where they too were decorated with a most beautiful tree. Again, these lighted shops take on an ambience that can’t be explained but can be enjoyed. It is simply Christmas magic. I was able to capture some of this night’s “magic” at Elevate with my camera.
Then a short hop up Church Street for an enjoyable visit at the St. James Episcopal Church where I was greeted by Fr. Ken Saunders. Ken invited me to their Christmas Eve service which I would love to be a part of. Next was the chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, then up the ramp into the main building. I had a nice chat with Mr. Smith who said he reads my column. It was another amazing sanctuary with its Christmas finery.
It was now 6 p.m., and the tree lighting at the courthouse was taking place. This is a focal point of the evening and really is a centerpiece of the holiday season in Greeneville. Jann Mirkoff of MainStreet Greeneville was busy making sure everything came off as planned. I really think that in the Hallmark movie “Haul Out the Holley” the MainStreet lady is based on Jann Mirkoff. I was expecting Jann to have on a white coat with a silver snowflake pin. Maybe she needs to watch the movie.
Santa was busy visiting with the youngsters which offered some great photo opportunities. Backtracking a little it was time to drop in at the General Morgan Inn, another of those special places. The lobby is always packed on this night with those enjoying hot cider, the decorations with a character all their own, and of course the festive music provided by local youths.
On Main Street were some local folks selling baked goods, live holiday wreaths, canned items, you know like grandma made, clothing and jewelry. They need a little better lighting next year, just saying. But wait, a little elf told me this will all be on Depot Street next year! Exciting! Those elves never could keep a secret.
The Greeneville Theatre Guild, one of my favorite groups, was presenting their latest work, “The Charitable Sisterhood” at the Capitol Theatre. While this was billed as an “incredibly hilarious and heartwarming story that is sure to get you in the Christmas Spirit” it was not a good night for me as I had many places to visit. It was another incredible offering on an incredible evening. I am now advocating for the Christmas kickoff to run Friday evening through Saturday evening with the parade on Sunday as this year. Also, while all this was going on, The Gatlin Brothers were giving a Christmas concert at NPAC. Simply too much great stuff crammed into one evening!
One more church stop at Asbury United Methodist Church then on down the street to my favorites of the evening, which I always save for last. I regret to say that I missed Central Christian and Christ United Methodist Church. So much to do, so little time!
Next up was the Andrew Johnson Homestead. The luminaries on the sidewalk as well as the candlelit windows were about as inviting as it gets on an evening celebrating the coming Christmas season. The Homestead itself magically transforms into a Christmas wonderland with the outside darkness and candlelit interior.
I was greeted as I entered the gate by Shawn Gillette, who introduced me to the new park manager, Aaron Shandor. On the porch greeting visitors was Joe Aldridge as Andrew Johnson and Sarah Bowers impeccably dressed for the period when the Johnsons celebrated Christmas.
As someone who likes to catch great photos, the ambience could not be better. One of my favorites each year is Kendra Hinkle playing the piano in the parlor. The first time I caught this delightful presentation it became a magazine cover. Kendra is another of those charming AJNHP personnel that brings history to life in a most pleasant way on this special night of the Christmas season.
On the second floor I could not have been more surprised than to see the best Homestead tour guide EVER! Susan Sheets. She too was in period attire and added so much to the evening with her smile and style of bringing the Johnsons’ story to life for today’s visitors. She is no longer with the park service, and I had to give her a hug and let her know that I love her and miss her. I liked to take her tours just because of her infectious enthusiasm and as I said, she gave life to the Johnsons.
Across the street is of course the City Garage Car Museum and this one is just pure fun. How could anyone not enjoy those cars? The Bewleys have the place decorated as much as a car museum can be. Americans have just as much a love affair with the automobile as we do Christmas. This stop is always great no matter the time of year, but on this evening, it too is extra special. It is always nice to visit with the Bewleys and those cars and other items collected there are just phenomenal.
Up next was the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum. I am a regular here, but as with everything else, it was another special stop for the evening. In the gym an ornament-making workshop was taking place with children and adults alike joining in. I got to visit with museum director Betty Fletcher and board president Carla Bewley. I also enjoyed seeing Cousin Laura “Pinocchio” White. I made a quick round of the galleries, taking in the Christmas decorations before heading to my final stop.
I make it no secret that my favorite of all favorites for my final stop is with the lovely ladies of the DAR. Since they claim me, I have to hang out with them and visit. As I walked across the museum parking lot toward the DAR house, I noticed a distinctive sound of fife and drums playing Christmas songs. It was none other than my buddies Ivan and Cohen Daniels. This was enjoyable to hear, and did I say special? Well, it was, unless one lived across the street with that drum echoing off their houses.
They didn’t have a greeter at the front door as in past years with the tours being mostly self-guided. It is just a pleasure to spend an hour with the ladies. I am going to say that this too is special and realize that I have used that word “special” about as much as Bob Hurley used to use “love” in his stories. That’s okay because special is exactly what this evening was.
While at the DAR house we enjoyed the opportunity to visit with some ladies that were interested in joining DAR as well as some gentlemen interested in becoming a part of SAR. I know most of the members, my Mom was a member here as is my sister, and my girlfriend. My good friend Melodie Daniels is an associate member and was here helping as an ambassador for all that is good about history and DAR. She didn’t pass up an opportunity to talk to parents about Children of the American Revolution, either.
Another of the visitors was Glennon Brown, who laid the bricks of the home and built the staircase. He shared some interesting stories with us while he was there. We were all mesmerized by his stories of being a part of the building of the home of Mrs. Bartlett. All good things come to an end, and for me the 2022 kickoff to Christmas in Greeneville was over.
This special evening was not over yet, as I arrived home, I found my house lit. It felt good, much like visiting the places I have written about in town, to enter the cozy warmth of home with lights on. Caroline decided that since I had been up since 2:30 a.m. to go to work, that I would probably be cold and hungry, not to mention tired.
She had a pizza in the oven and a meat and cheese tray awaited me. We enjoyed catching up a bit, eating and watching … a Hallmark movie. I had enjoyed a great evening, was now full and warm and could hear the bed calling my name. I told Caroline I was checking out, and she was welcome to stay and watch TV all she wanted, but to turn off the lights and lock the door when she left.
Saturday and Sunday I had planned to go to the play at the Capitol and the Christmas parade on Sunday. As it would happen, I was down both days with flu-like symptoms. While I missed a lot, I can look back at Thursday and Friday once more using that word — special, because it was special. It was just another weekend trailing the past! But wait, it’s still three weeks till Christmas.