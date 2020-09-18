This is the third article I have written this week for this week’s column. I decided I did not like the first one, the second one was okay, and now a bit of sad news has come across my desk.
One of my idols and historical heroes died this week. Edwin Cole Bearss was one of the stars of the Ken Burns Civil War series back in the 1990s. That is where I first saw Ed Bearss and later on A&E’s Civil War Journal, which would evolve into the History Channel. He had a deep knowledge of his subject and a burning enthusiasm that was infectious. He had a bit of a high-pitched voice that in the coming years became deep and a bit rough. Ed was unique in so many ways. I have been told Dr. Brian Wills and myself are two of the best at mimicking Ed.
I first met him when I was living outside Charleston, S.C. A couple years before I had written him about a book he had written about Nathan Bedford Forrest. I could not find a copy and was wondering where I might get one. Ed never wrote me back, but I did get a copy of the book from the publisher with a note from Ed to mail me the book. That was trusting, to send a $40 book to someone who wrote you out of the blue. I sent them a check and never forgot the gesture.
That night at the Charleston Museum, Ed Bearss was the speaker. I was able to attend a reception for him before the program since I was a member of the museum. He was talking with some VIPs and I approached him with that book in my hand. I asked if he would sign my book and he graciously said he
would. He said, “lets go over here and sit on a bench and I’ll sign it for you.” He signed my book and chatted a minute. Ed Bearss was one of my heroes and now he was cemented permanently as my favorite historian.
The next year April 12, 1995, I was in Charleston on the battery at 4 a.m., the exact time the shelling of Fort Sumpter had begun in 1861. About 60 other folks had ventured out to hear the story of the siege of Fort Sumpter as only Ed Bearss could or would present it.
Four years ago Ed and I were walking off a mountain together in Georgia and I asked if he remembered me bringing my book and him signing it. I talked about the morning on the battery at 4 a.m. He said he “remembered it well.”
I toured everywhere I could over a period of 23 years where Ed was leading the tour. Gettysburg, Antietam, Atlanta, Chickamauga, nine days in Georgia following Sherman from Chattanooga to Atlanta. I can’t begin to name all the times and the places.
Ed spoke at Civil War Roundtables around the country. He remained active into his 95th year, traveling 140 days before a fall and a broken leg ended this speaking tour. I was always given the honor of introducing him at the Tri-Cities Civil War Rountable and the last time, I had that first book he sent me. I shared the story of the book and what it meant to me. I would always tell a story from one of our tours or special attention he had given me. He seemed to give everyone special attention, that was Ed.
Somewhere along the way he connected that I lived in Greeneville and knew Jim Small. Jim was at Andrew Johnson NHP and Ed had been Chief Historian of the National Park Service. He knew Jim from their working together at Jimmy Carter’s in Plains, Ga. When Ed would see me he would ask, “how is Jimmy Small doing?” Then he would ask me if “Jimmy still has to take his wife to see her mother every other weekend” or “is Jimmy still raising chickens,” or another time goats. It was always something. He would add, “tell Jimmy I asked you that.”
Jim Small got into the act by telling me the next time I saw Ed to ask him about something related to their Jimmy Carter days. Jim told me one time “Next time you see Ed, ask him why he doesn’t have a tattoo, he was a Marine and doesn’t have a tattoo. His daughter was a Marine and she has one, tell him I want to know why he doesn’t.” Ed never answered that question, he chuckled and started, “the next time you see Jimmy ...”
We all knew Ed could not go on forever. I saw him pass out at Gettysburg and fall down the side of a mountain in Georgia. I toured with him in the dark. He was a stickler for all us hardcore folks to gather when they were there on the date to smell the air, to feel what they felt.
I toured the Resaca, Georgia battlefield with him on a Sunday when a tropical storm had moved in off the coast. It was raining hard and Ed was not deterred. He had on a World War II raincoat and on we went.
We walked across the battlefield in water over ankle deep. We went up on the ridges to view the earthworks and learn where the guns were and the men dug in. It was miserable from the weather standpoint, but vintage Ed Bearss.
Ed taught me that “you cannot understand a battlefield until you walk the ground.” That us why I walk battlefields, so that I can understand what they saw and what their view was. Why they may have done
this or that. I probably have over 20 battlefield guides each for Chickamauga and Gettysburg, my two most visited battlefields. I’ve also visited battlefields in places like Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico. I always walked the ground.
I have all Ed’s books. He has signed them for me. I showed up one time with his book about the Battle of Cowpens. He asked, “where did you find this?” I have several DVDs of his speeches and battlefield tours.
I even had him sign programs and a few other things he got a kick out of because I ran out of his books.
Ed had visited Greeneville on multiple occasions and he and I discussed John Hunt Morgan and Andrew Johnson more than once. On one occasion when Ed and I were dining together I asked about a book he had written, “John Hunt Morgan and the Battle of Hartsville (Tenn.).” It was subtitled “The Greatest Strategic Cavalry Battle of the Civil War.” I wanted to know where I could get a copy. Ed said it had been out of print for over 40 years and there was none available that he knew of. A week later I received a big envelope in the mail. Ed had copied the entire book and mailed it to me. Yes, Ed Bearss is one of my heroes!
A few years back I was working on what I had planned to be a book about John Hunt Morgan in Greeneville. (That is still an ongoing project by the way) A local historian had written some things I questioned, and I offered to compare notes with him and discuss it. He asked about my documentation, and I rolled off quotes from Morgan’s deputy Adjutant Edward O. Guerrant, who kept the headquarters diary. He wanted to know who Guerrant was and said he had never heard of him and therefore would not consider him creditable. I next quoted Basil Duke, Morgan’s second-in-command and was quickly cut off with “he was Morgan’s brother-in-law; I don’t find him creditable either.”
Flabbergasted as I was, a week later I was at the Chop House in Kingsport dining with the Tr-Cities Civil War crew sitting right beside Ed. I related the above story to Ed and he said, “Guerant wrote in that diary each day of the war; anybody living in East Tennessee who says they have never heard of him cannot call himself a historian. I find him most creditable. As for Duke, he was Morgan’s second in command and brother-in-law, he wrote his accounts two years after the war, not 40 years when people who knew better had died and everything was more glorious and he was larger than life. The only thing about this that is not creditable is the so-called local historian who said they were not creditable.”
Yes, Ed Bearss was one of my heroes, one I am honored to say I knew, traveled with, toured with, and shared with. Ed is one of the people who inspired me to do what I do. There are so many fun stories I could share, but maybe later. I am ending with his obituary as posted by multiple historic groups. Rest in peace, Ed. You have finished your race. Semper Fi!
“Legendary military historian and preservationist Edwin Cole Bearss passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by family, at the age of 97. A decorated U.S. Marine veteran of the
Pacific Theater of World War II, he attended college and graduate school on the GI Bill before pursuing a distinguished career in the National Park Service, ultimately rising to be chief historian of that agency in 1981. As one of the powerful voices in the Ken Burns documentary, The Civil War, he brought history alive for millions of Americans with his deep voice and evocative descriptions, a style once described by the Washington Post as nearly ‘Homeric monologues.’ Although a prolific author on topics in military history, Bearss was particularly dedicated to the importance of preserved landscapes enhance our understanding of the past. He was among the originators of the modern battlefield preservation movement and a devoted tour guide, traveling up to 200 days per year into his 90s.
“‘For those of us who value the preservation and perpetuation of American history, few figures are more revered than Ed Bearss. His knowledge, passion and energy were without equal, and he will be missed tremendously by so many,’ said American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer. ‘Ed’s decades-long commitment to protecting special places and making the stories of our past come to life laid the groundwork for organizations like ours, which will embody his legacy for generations to come. The Trust — our board and staff, as well as our members and supporters — send deepest condolences to the entire Bearss family.’
“Bearss, born on June 26, 1923, grew up on a Montana cattle ranch just outside the Crow Indian Reservation that includes the Little Bighorn Battlefield. Although he gravitated toward history at an early age, his passion was the Civil War – he even called his favorite milk cow “Antietam.” After graduating from high school in 1941, he spent the summer hitchhiking across the country to visit battlefields. Bearss returned home and, after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, followed in the footsteps of his father and Medal of Honor–recipient older cousin to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. He left for the South Pacific in mid-July 1942 but was severely wounded on Jan. 2, 1944, during the Battle of Suicide Creek on the island of New Britain, injuries that limited his dexterity for the remainder of his life.
“After recovery and discharge, Bearss went to college and graduate school on a version of the GI Bill for veterans with disabilities. While researching his master’s thesis on Confederate Maj. Gen. Patrick Cleburne, he had an epiphany during a visit to Shiloh National Military Park. ‘I’d already realized from my service in the Marine Corps that if you’re hit by small arms fire, they pretty well have to see you,’ he later recalled during an oral history project for the Trust. ‘I lived rather than died because I used the configuration of the terrain to get out of there.’ That hard-earned lesson in terrain helped him better understand how history could be gleaned from historic battlefield landscapes.
“Bearss resolved to become a historian within the National Park Service, helping others understand the inherent connection between physical landscapes and history. His first posting was at Vicksburg, Miss., where he met his wife, fellow historian Margie Riddle, who passed away in 2006. His tireless research led to the discovery and raising of the ironclad USS Cairo, which is preserved within a museum that is now a fixture of Vicksburg National Military Park. In 1958, he was promoted to regional historian and played a key role in shaping the two new parks created as part of the Civil War centennial: Pea Ridge National Military Park and Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. In 1966, he was called to Washington, D.C., to join a new corps of research historians and became involved in various preservation battles.
Bearss was named chief historian of the National Park Service in 1981, and late that decade and into the next he was a key figure in the early years of the modern battlefield preservation movement. He served on the Congressionally appointed Civil War Sites Advisory Commission and was an early board member of the Civil War Trust, a predecessor organization of the American Battlefield Trust. He retained a position on that governing body as historian emeritus until his death.
Whether acting on behalf of the Trust or other organizations, including the Smithsonian Institution, Bearss was perhaps the greatest battlefield guide to ever walk a historic landscape. Writing in Smithsonian Magazine in 2005, author Adam Goodheart described his presentation style as being a ‘battlefield voice, a kind of booming growl, like an ancient wax-cylinder record amplified to full volume — about the way you’d imagine William Tecumseh Sherman sounding the day he burned Atlanta, with a touch of Teddy Roosevelt charging up San Juan Hill.” Tours at Trust events led by Bearss invariably booked up, often within hours, even when all options included industry-leading experts.
Bearss is the recipient of numerous awards in the fields of history and preservation; the America Battlefield Trust has named its lifetime achievement award in his honor and dedicated a monument to his achievements on Champion Hill Battlefield in Mississippi. He wrote extensively, including a three-volume history of the Vicksburg Campaign, and was a regular guest on programs for the History Channel, A&E Networks and TLC, as well as appearing throughout Ken Burns’s iconic documentary The Civil War.
“At the request of the Bearss Family, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed Bearss may be made to the American Battlefield Trust. Recognizing the special place that these battlefields held in his heart, such gifts will be used to secure additional lands associated with the Vicksburg Campaign.”