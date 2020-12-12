This year has been a rough one for everyone. Sadly, those of us that thought it would all be a memory by this season were sorely mistaken. I have lost dear friends and family this year. Many of us have.
Last Friday for some reason, I started thinking about another longtime friend, Reece Sexton. I had not heard from him in few months and was wondering how he was doing. I know he was posting on Facebook at Thanksgiving. That evening, a friend in Morristown messaged me that Reece had just passed away from COVID-19.
We don’t know how the people we meet today may influence our lives down the long road of life. Sometimes a person changes the course of our lives. Reece Sexton is one of those people for me.
Some thirty-odd years ago I had gone back to school and was taking a history class at Walters State. The professor, Dr. Odell, and I hit if off and were talking about the Civil War after class one evening. Dr. Odell said, “Oh, you should join the Sons of Confederate Veterans, there is a newspaper man in Morristown starting a chapter, I can bring you his contact information if you like.”
I was not a “joiner” at that time and that didn’t sound like something I would be interested in. Since I wanted an “A” in his class, I followed his suggestion. I contacted the “newspaper man” Reece Sexton and went to one of their organizational meetings. There were a couple college professors, three ministers, and everyone there seemed to be just interested in history. Any fear I had of it being a group of “racist rednecks” was quickly dispelled. I was a charter member of that new chapter, which was the first historical organization I joined. My Mom helped me research an ancestor at the Greeneville Library’s Tennessee Room (No Cox Library back then). Donahue Bible and Rev. Mayo from Greeneville were also part of the group.
The charter program was held at the Rose Center. Reece had a flair for pageantry and I must admit some of what I do comes from being around him. They had taken a full-blown horse drawn covered wagon apart and reassembled it in the banquet hall. In one corner was a soldier sitting in front of his tent gently strumming a banjo by a campfire while another soldier was writing a letter home. The entire hall was lit by old kerosene lanterns. It was an impressive evening to say the least.
A few months later, the “camp” held a summer picnic at a church pavilion on Cherokee Lake. Dr. Brian Steel Wills, who would become another longtime friend, was the speaker. When I arrived, I saw Reece talking with another gentleman and went over to say “Hey.” They were signing some legal looking forms and I didn’t want to intrude. As I started to walk away Reece said, “We need to get you into this next.” I asked, “Into what?” He said, “the Sons of the Revolution.”
I had to ask, “What Is that?” and he explained one just needs to prove descent from a Revolutionary War Soldier ancestor. I told him there was no way, and he explained, “Everybody has one back there somewhere.” When I told my Mom, she told me that I have several. She went to her antique secretary and pulled out a large envelope and said here is everything you need. Mom had helped a cousin in Indiana with research for DAR and had copies of all the generations back to Lewis Broyles. Soon I was a member of the Sons of the Revolution.
A while later there was an article in The Greeneville Sun about a grave marker dedication on Greene Mountain honoring Revolutionary War soldier John Sexton. My Dad asked if I was going and I told him I had something else to do that day. He said he and my aunts Geneva and Lola were going. I asked why they were going to that and he said, “We have a lot of kinfolks buried in the Sexton Cemetery and we thought it would be nice to go.”
The next day Dad said, “Reece Sexton was who put on that program and he wanted to know where you where?” I suddenly felt bad because if I had known Reece was involved, I would have been there.
A couple weeks later, something possessed me to stop by the Andrew Johnson visitors center at the tailor shop. I had not been there in years. When I walked in the door I was greeted with the warm “ranger spiel” from none other than Everette Chandler. Everette had been my guidance counselor at South Greene. He was big into genealogy and reminded me 4,786 times that he and my Dad were first cousins. He used to stand in the hall and point out people. “Tim those two girls over there are your second cousins two times removed.” I soon learned I couldn’t date girls from South Greene since we were all related!
I told Everette that day he didn’t need to give me the “ranger spiel” and he paused just long enough to tell me he gives it to everyone who walks through the door, and continued. When he finished, he smiled and went in normal Everette mode and asked how I was doing. As we talked, he asked if I had seen the article in the Sun about the John Sexton grave marking. I told him Dad and the aunts had gone to it. Then Everette said, “I wish I knew how to get in touch with that Reece Sexton fellow. You and I go back to George Sexton and he is buried in that same cemetery. I bet we are related to that John Sexton.” I told Everette not to worry, that I knew “that Reece Sexton fellow” well and could give him his contact information. I called Everette when I got home, giving him Reece’s address.
A week later Reece called me up and said, “Hello Cousin!”
I was like, “What?”
He said he got a letter from an Everette Chandler in which Everette said of me, “He and you both go back to George Sexton.” Reece told me that George was his “Old John’s” son. Then Reece added, “Now you can join the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge.” (DVF)
I had another “The what?” episode, and Reece explained that John Sexton wintered 1777-78 in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, with Gen. Washington.
If not for the suggestion of Dr. Odell, I seriously doubt I would have met Reece. Maybe, but who knows. Reece got me in SCV where I helped charter the John Hunt Morgan Camp and served as state historian for four years. I helped form the Nathanael Greene Chapter of Sons of the Revolution, of which I served as president. I would later serve the organization as state president.
In DVF I helped establish the state organization, serving two separate terms as president. We have grown to the second largest state organization in the last 20 years. I served as national treasurer, vice president, and commander in chief for four years. I am still active in national leadership with DVF, including publishing their quarterly magazine.
Reece got me involved with other organizations, including the board of the General Longstreet Museum in Russellville. Reece carried a lot of clout and it never seemed to hurt being Reece Sexton’s cousin. He always introduced me as “my cousin Tim.”
Reece invited my Dad and I to become part of a group he was putting together in Morristown. He called two or three times to make sure we were coming. At the end of the evening as Dad and I made our way out, a couple gentlemen met us at the door. They nicely informed us that we were not welcome, us being from Greene County, and this being a Hamblen County function. About that time Reece came up wanting to know if we were leaving already, and said to the two gentlemen, “these are my cousins from Greene County, they are going to be a part of our group.” Suddenly, as Forrest Gump might say, we were good as gold!
Six years ago, Reece called me up. He had just turned 82 and decided it was time to retire. He was publisher/editor of three major Civil War publications. He had just remarried and, as he put it, was “through fighting the Civil War and was going to be a lover from now on.”
Reece said I was his handpicked first choice successor at the magazines. He asked if I was interested. He told me I was coming in on full salary and benefits, full title of publisher/editor, unlimited travel budget, and I would have a secretary and executive assistant who knew everything inside and out. I only had the CEO to answer to in a one hour meeting each month.
He added that he always admired that I didn’t take sides in the matter of the Civil War and stayed in the middle of the road. He said, “You know the Civil War inside out and backwards, you know a lot of people, you are a darn good writer, a heck of a photographer, you like to travel, you’re a hard worker, have a business management background, are a good organizer and promoter, and have a reenactment background.” Then he added, “You’re perfect for this job, and its perfect for you.”
My dilemma was that I had just been promoted into a nice management job at the company I was working for. I really enjoyed the position, the people, it was nothing I wanted to walk away from.
I wrestled with the decision for a couple of weeks, that extreme analytical mind at work. I talked to my sister, friends, and even convened the whole Blanks family for their opinions. Finally, I decided to go work with Reece a couple months, then follow him as publisher/editor.
Reece and his new wife moved to Knoxville, so I didn’t see him as often. We stayed in touch and continued to share genealogy information and work on projects together. Our paths mostly crossed at functions at the Longstreet Museum, which is where I last saw him. He always had that big smile and greeted me as “cousin.” When I told Caroline about Reece passing, she remarked, “he was an elegant gentleman reminiscent of a bygone era.” Reece was never one to brag, but I remember once he took me into the meeting room at the newspaper in Morristown. He said to me, “See all these awards? There are 84 of them. I put 72 of them there.”
I cannot help but reflect on the fact that most of the people I know, the historic organizations that make up a huge part of my life and interests, the friends I have all across the country, writing this column, and on the list could go, would not have happened if my path had not crossed Reece Sexton’s. Was it fate or an accident? What if I hadn’t taken that history class? All that I am historically, a lot of who I am as a person, was influenced by knowing Carl Reece Sexton. I am not lost on the fact that I am here writing today because of that chance meeting brought on by a chain of events years ago.
Reece is another friend, mentor, cousin, that has crossed over the river to rest under the shade of the trees. Rest in Peace, Reece.