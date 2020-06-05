Cameron Judd may have forgotten about Tennessee’s 224th birthday, but I didn’t. Last Friday a friend called to let me know they were going to commemorate the State of Franklin at James White’s Fort in Knoxville. I asked, “Don’t you mean Tennessee?” He said, “No, everybody else is celebrating Tennessee, and we are remembering Franklin.”
I thought celebrating Franklin Day an interesting concept, especially since I knew the State of Franklin was formed on Aug. 23, 1784. If this had been my rodeo, we would have celebrated Tennessee Statehood last weekend and Franklin in August. Since the organizer portrays John Sevier I guess Franklin is closest to his heart. But wait, Sevier was also the first governor of Tennessee.
I put the word out that we were mustering at James White’s Fort to celebrate statehood day. I was not sure how many would turn out for the event, but out they came. James White’s Fort is an oasis of green surrounded by concrete and modernization near downtown. Inside the fort’s walls are cabins beautifully furnished with items of the period. Simply put, it is a museum. Over the walls one can see the bank towers to one side, the giant basketball hall of fame building on the other.
There is a blacksmith shop, and the smithy was stoking his fire when we arrived. The smoke waffling through the air had that familiar, warm, welcoming aroma. We could hear the “ping, ping, ping” of hammer strikes throughout the day.
The historic sites web page says, “In 1783, White led an expedition into the upper Tennessee Valley, where he discovered the future site of Knoxville. The fort was chosen as the capital of the Southwest Territory in 1790, and White sold the land and donated lots for a permanent city, Knoxville, in 1791.”
I have a lot of friends, and we are a tight knit group. We have all been sheltering in place like everybody else, so when I put out the call, I was surprised that almost everyone came to Knoxville. We are our own little group of “flash mob” re-enactors. We have many years together and tons of shared events. You don’t get much closer than we are.
The gentleman at the door of the fort wearing his mask was concerned that the health inspector would drop in and, finding us, shut them down. I told him “not to worry, we are Wataugans, it will take more than a little virus to rattle us. They didn’t even know what a virus was in 1796.”
We spent most of the morning catching up and enjoying good ol’ in-person conversation. There was a group from Virginia, some we knew, some we didn’t. As in any event, by the end of the day everybody knows everybody. There was a giant maple tree in the center offering shade to a large part of the green area. We sat there and talked while children played period games.
We talked about guns, clothing, cooking, parks, organizations, one lady brought an original 1780 cookbook that had been imported from England. She told us that some of the places she cooks are so strictly “juried” that she must produce the cookbook to prove the meals are authentic for that period.
The fort catered our meal, which was some of the best fried chicken I have ever had. It might have tasted so good because we were on a green in the shade and sitting in a fort surrounded by a city. In any event, I still say that was one the best meals I have had in a long while.
I had been to White’s fort a few times, but never while an event was going on, with this being my first time there as a participant. We had the “rifle frolic” where volleys were fired in commemoration of the day. Ivan and Cohen Daniels played fife and drum during the day, too.
We had only about 50 visitors throughout the day, likely because of the virus. One lady in a mask wanted to know why we were not wearing masks and sitting so close together. I wanted to tell her that since we had all tested positive, we thought it best to hang together. I decided to watch my tongue or that health inspector would be down there for sure.
Six-year-old Gideon Daniels climbed in the window of the blacksmith shop and spent a lot of time conversing with the blacksmith. I think he was impressed that a 6-year-old knew about coke, stoking, knife blades, and pot hangers.
Thus ended a really nice day of trailing history. That is, until Sunday afternoon. I was thinking we really needed to commemorate statehood up this way and since Monday was June 1, Tennessee Statehood Day, we had time to put an event together.
I called my good friend Melodie Daniels and we put into motion a “flash mob” wreath presentation. We chose the Carter Mansion at Elizabethton, where Liberty was born, as the location. Again, the word was sent forth not by courier, but email and Facebook.
We told everyone to bring a bag lunch and a chair. When I arrived, there were 20 people already there under the shade of the trees enjoying the day and good conversation. I placed the U.S. flag, Betsy Ross, the Tennessee state flag, the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Children of the Revolution flags to the front of those gathered. We also had a table with a flag box containing a flag in memory of our good friend Ronnie Lail.
The Tennessee State flag used flew over the state capitol in 1986 and was in the Greene County Homecoming ’86 parade. That flag was given to me by then-state Sen. Ronnie Greer and has seen a lot of activity at historic events since.
We had a wealth of historic organizations represented, including presidents of several. We had officers of three national organizations and several that hold state offices. The Watauga Valley Fife and Drums were there and played a couple tunes to open the program.
Following a prayer by state CAR chaplain Ivan Daniels we recited the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and then the salute to the Tennessee state flag. Few realize we have a state salute, but like everything in Tennessee, we have two. Oddly, both were adopted officially by the state in 2006.
The first was written by Lucy Steele Harrison, state regent of The Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution from 1980-1983. It was subsequently designated “the first official salute to the flag of Tennessee” by Senate Joint Resolution No. 63 of the 92nd General Assembly adopted on March 5, 1981. It is:
”Three white stars on a field of blue,
God keep them strong and ever true,
It is with pride and love that we
Salute the Flag of Tennessee.”
The second salute was written during the 1986 Tennessee Homecoming by Mrs. John Bostick and adopted as the official state salute by “Senate Joint Resolution No. 23 of the 95th General Assembly adopted on Feb. 17, 1987.” It is designated and adopted as the second official salute to the flag of Tennessee:
”Flag of Tennessee, I salute thee,
To thee I pledge my allegiance with
My affection, my service and my life.”
While that may be confusing, I will tell you the birth of Tennessee was a painful one. In 1795 Territorial Governor Blount called for a constitutional convention in Knoxville to begin the process of joining the Union. The delegates converted the territory to a state with an organized government and constitution before applying to Congress for admission to the Union. This was frowned on by many in Philadelphia.
The delegates selected John Sevier as governor, William Blount and William Cocke as senators, and Andrew Jackson as representative. Blount, Cocke, and Jackson were not greeted warmly in Philadelphia and were only allowed to visit Congress as spectators.
Tennessee was the first Federal territory to apply to Congress for statehood. After a close vote on June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state of the Union. It was a hotly contested marriage, but the union did take place.
Last Monday in accord with our “flash mob” event planning I had written a speech just that morning. I told those gathered when you plan an event last minute, you better plan to be the speaker. The following is that speech.
“In his second term of office George Washington signed the act of Congress admitting Tennessee into the Union. Tennessee was the first Federal territory to apply to Congress for statehood. After a close vote on June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state of the Union.
“The Honorable William Blount and William Cocke had been elected to serve as senators with Andrew Jackson as state representative. They were already in the capitol city of Philadelphia ready to represent the new state. Tennessee’s renowned war hero John Sevier became the state’s first governor.
“Quite fittingly, three years earlier, a large birthday celebration honoring Washington was held in Knoxville on Feb. 22. Led by Territorial Governor Blount, it is said only one toast was drank, and that to the ‘health and long life of the President.’ The first institution of learning this side of the Alleghenies was named Washington College, and the area known as the Washington District with what would later be known as Jonesborough called Washington Court-House.
“A tribute more personal and impressive than the naming of a district or college in his honor was paid to Washington by our own ‘Nolichucky Jack’ Governor John Sevier. Sevier, who was first in the hearts of his fellow Tennesseans, named a son George Washington Sevier in honor of the man who was first in the hearts of his country.
“I am often reminded of a letter Washington wrote from Valley Forge wherein he stated, ‘If all else fails, I shall plant my banner among the Scots-Irish.’ He was talking about here with the Wataugans.
“Today as we celebrate the 224th anniversary of Tennessee Statehood, we, as representatives of organizations charged with keeping the memory of Washington, Sevier, Blount, Carter, the Overmountain Men, Valley Forge, Kings Mountain, the American Revolution, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, have a duty just as important in remembering the men and women who settled here along the Watauga, who first fought for and brought freedom to this continent.
“Those men and women that tamed a wild frontier, who formed our first free and independent government, and crossed over the mountains to defeat tyranny, birthed the freedom and gave us the state we love dearly today.
“While Philadelphia is known as the cradle of Liberty, Watauga was first in freedom. Let us never forget all those that gave us the liberties we enjoy today. Let us always remember and never fail to share their story, Tennessee’s story.”
Melodie Daniels followed with a stirring talk about the future of Tennessee, on building the future and not tearing down the past. That our history is to be cherished and our stories told.
We had several organizations present wreaths including Sons of the American Revolution, and Daughters of the American Revolution. The past-national chaplain of SAR, Dr. John Wakefield, closed with a prayer. The Watauga Valley Fife and Drum again played a couple of tunes. It had been a great time of honoring our state.
This “flash mob” thing started for us on Memorial Day. I had been asked months in advance by the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War to place their annual wreath at the grave of President Johnson. I asked 6-year-old Gideon Daniels to help place the wreath and salute the president in Union uniform. The day before I thought the CAR should place a wreath also, and then added SAR, and the DAR.
We did it in a nice rain and I coined it “flash mob wreath laying.” We are planning a Flag Day program on June 14 and this one will be better planned and not a flash job.