Here we are in the midst of September with fall knocking on the door, and like a lot of you I am left to wonder just where summer went. This is the time when everyone is tired of the heat and looking forward to cooler days and longer nights. Stores are already stocked with Halloween and Christmas decorations. Pumpkin spice everything is here, and it’s Hallmark movie time. In a couple months we can enjoy the 10th season of unraveling the mystery of the Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel. It’s just three months until the kickoff of the Christmas season in Greeneville with a host of downtown activities.
But for now, for those that have followed this column these past few years, well you have an idea what’s coming. It’s when I talk about Overmountain Men, river crossings, following the trail, and Kings Mountain. In the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), we have grave marking ceremonies to honor Patriots of the American Revolution around our region.
Writing a weekly column is no easy task, but one I enjoy, or I wouldn’t do it. It’s tough when one has a full-time job, fights at least three wars with various organizations. Has deadline schedules for publications for these organizations and holds a bunch of offices. I sometimes get caught up in what I did last weekend columns and sometimes it’s the what I’m going to do next weekend column. I have a lot of folks tell me they enjoy being along for the ride. That might explain why I am writing this at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning when I would really like to be asleep on my only day off this week.
Back in 2007 my good friend Ronnie Lail, who was president of the Watauga Chapter SAR, decided we should host “a gathering” at Sycamore Shoals to remember the Overmountain Men who gathered on those hallowed grounds the night before they marched off toward Kings Mountain.
That first gathering was not a large event but was well attended. We involved the Ladies of the DAR and children of C.A.R. I gave the invocation, was keynote speaker, and photographer. The Gathering grew, becoming a state SAR event and in 2012 became the only national SAR event in Tennessee.
We started having Friday grave markings in the area and a hospitality suite at the Holiday Inn in Johnson City on Friday evening. We would visit, snack on chicken fingers and such until we were about to pop and then all go down to the Peerless Steakhouse to eat. We would pose with the Angus cow out front, and a lot of silly things adults don’t do.
The Gathering at Sycamore Shoals has evolved into a really big annual event. Since Ronnie’s passing, I have served as chairman for the Tennessee Society SAR. This year I am also serving as TNSSAR District One director. A few years back we morphed the Friday evening into the district meeting instead of a hospitality suite. The district meeting had been on Thursday before all the other I explained above and made for a long, busy weekend.
No sooner had I taken on the role of district director than good friend Dave Carr from Kingsport was asking what I intended to do for the district meeting. He asked if I had any ideas about a grave marking. He said he thought we should have one in Greene County. I had driven him around to some of the cemeteries here a few months earlier.
I told Dave that I thought if we have a grave marking here we should have the General Morgan Inn as the weekend event hotel. Dave felt we should have the grave marking for the Susongs at Susong Memorial Church, and I related I would rather do that at a different time and maybe have a big Susong reunion as part of it. Dave wasn’t sure about the event hotel being so far from Sycamore Shoals. It wasn’t too hard a sell with all the wonderful things to do in Greeneville on a Friday afternoon. Besides, as I told Dave, folks have to drive to Sycamore Shoals from somewhere anyway.
Since I had suggested the GMI as the event hotel it was only natural to mark the 4 Patriot graves at Old Harmony Cemetery just up the street. The Kings Mountain SAR Chapter in Johnson City has taken on the role of leading these markings for several years now. The Watauga Chapter of which I serve as president helps with these. This year we furnished the “Patriot” markers and placed them at the graves.
While the Watauga Chapter is based at Sycamore Shoals, in addition to me as president, the vice president Charlie Fisher, secretary Gary Randles, chaplain Jim Fields and a large percentage of members are from Greene County.
Melodie Daniels, Dave Carr and I met with Patricia Bohon at the GMI in which we soon had a block of rooms and a menu planned. Dave took on the task of promoting the weekend event. He also brought another longtime friend, Dr. Joe Chambers, into the mix. Joe had served three terms as state treasurer for SAR, it has been said he can squeeze a penny until Able Lincoln hollers.
Patricia was telling some folks Friday that she and I have been making historical events happen in Greeneville for 26 years. It’s hard to believe but true. I have managed to pull a lot of events to Greeneville that others wanted in Johnson City, Kingsport or Bristol over the years. As I told the Crockett’s, it’s hard to mess up an event at the GMI.
As I have said before I have a lot of talented friends that support me and come together to make me look good. I don’t sweat these events because I know we are covered, and those little hiccups or sudden changes in the schedule are just a part of the nature of the beast.
We had everything pretty much set in concrete when a couple wheels fell off. Well, more like a flat tire. The keynote speaker, a well-known individual, suddenly had to be in Washington. No big deal, I had not printed the programs, so I immediately threw in two people and myself as the program. As I said no big deal, nobody knew the difference.
Then my place of employment informed us we had to work Friday. I had no time off thanks to COVID and could not attend. Dave had me on the program to talk about the Patriots and I told him he could handle that one. He and Chris Cox came down on Labor Day so we could go over the logistics.
I had talked with Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward and Captain Kevin Gass about our crossing the streets and firing a rifle volley following the program. I told Dave it was a natural to muster at the State of Franklin cabin, do the safety checks there and then march across at the appropriate time.
I gave Dave and Chris the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge flag since the Commander in Chief Cheryl Lewicki would be in attendance. I bought four “Betsy Ross” 3X5 flags at the Richmond Civil War reenactment to be placed on the patriot graves. They took those to place them on the graves and we were set for Friday morning.
Last weekend Greeneville hosted guests from across the state, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and I probably left out a couple. Over 100 people attended the grave marking. We hosted three of the highest-ranking officers in SAR as well as several state officers across the region.
While I could not be at the grave marking, there were photos showing up on social media almost immediately. There were a lot of raves about what a good event it was. That afternoon, the Ladies of the Nolachuckey Chapter DAR opened their home for visitors. The Dickson-Williams Mansion also opened for our guests. Many visited the Andrew Johnson sites and his grave. The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum as well as City Garage Car Museum received visitors. One lady told me she wished she had visited here before she bought her new home in Kentucky because she would like to live here.
Friday evening soon rolled around and yours truly had been up since 1 a.m. I had produced the programs for the evening event as well as the collectable Saturday programs. Big thanks to Artistic Printers who always make my work look phenomenal!
Visitors were greeted at a welcome table by Dave Carr and Joe Chambers where each had a printed name tag awaiting. If they had not paid when making their reservations, well Joe accepted credit cards. I was there by 4:30 making sure I had everything in order. We did some rearranging, moving the podium, to allow the speaker access to his laptop for a PowerPoint presentation. I knew the drill because we did the same thing for the Crockett reunion last month.
We had a “happy hour” from 5-6 p.m. and all the early arrivals did seem quite happy. It was a good time to visit with friends old and new. I promptly called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. and after a few instructions and the prayer we enjoyed a fabulous buffet dinner. As I said above, I tell everyone, you can’t mess up an event at the General Morgan Inn. They’ve got you covered.
I asked East Tennessee Historical Society director and CEO Dr. Warren Dockter to bring us the news as guest speaker. He talked about historic homes that he, through ETHS, and working with others are attempting to save. These are homes built by early settlers, those Revolutionary War veterans themselves.
Also, I had invited Tom Vaughan to give the presentation he had given during the training at the international Storytelling Seminar back in May. I was touched by it at the time and felt it would add to the story of the gathering leading into the next day’s events at Sycamore Shoals.
Tom titled his presentation “Worry” and expanded it from the earlier version. He dedicated the program to “anyone who has watched a son go off to war.” He was in the persona of Evan Shelby who was too old for the trek to Kings Mountain and had to watch his son Isaac ride off with is men. Tom read dispatches from Isaac as they tracked down Patrick Ferguson in the Carolinas.
At the conclusion, Isaac returned home with a gift for his father. He pulled a red British officer’s coat from a cloth bag, quoting Isaac, “here father this coat will keep you warm this winter, Mr. Ferguson no longer has a use for it as he is buried wrapped in a cowhide on Kings Mountain.” Tom received a most deserved standing ovation from the 100-plus gathered for the evening’s activities.
I had titled the evening “The Calm Before the Storm,” telling those gathered that now they had an understanding of what was coming following the next day’s gathering as the Overmountain Men marched off in September 1780. I also announced that due to weather forecasts I had moved the gathering indoors at Sycamore Shoals. We have only been forced inside once due to rain, and that was in 2012.
Thursday, I learned that I would be working Saturday. I have not missed a gathering, and this was a painful revelation. One of my chores is to work with Linda Lail in naming a recipient of the Ronnie Lail Memorial Award of Excellence. Since I was not going to be able to present it Saturday, I decided to honor this year’s recipient Friday evening. I hoped an opportunity would open during the meeting that I could present it as a surprise to the recipient. I knew if I started on his bio everyone would know who it was, including him.
As the evening wound down, Joe Chambers asked everyone to leave their name tags on the table as they left, since as he put it, “those things cost almost a penny apiece.” The door of opportunity had opened. I asked Joe to come up to the podium for a minute. I recognized him for his service to SAR, and all the work he had put into making the evening so successful. I told him that Linda Lail and I were talking just that morning about him and she mentioned him and Ronnie building cannons together as she talked about how much Ronnie liked Joe. That’s when I sprung the trap and presented him the plaque making him the third recipient of the award.
We have had several district meetings over the years, but without a doubt this one was the best. It was certainly the largest and the nicest.
Saturday morning arrived at 2 a.m. for me, and as I worked, I thought of what I would have been doing if not trapped at the workplace. Melodie Daniels took my place on the program; other than that little glitch, everything went smooth at Sycamore Shoals and another gathering is in the books. I gave Kevin Witherell my cameras and he took photos both Friday evening and Saturday.
I can’t thank enough everyone who worked behind the scenes and in front to make this another successful event in Greeneville. We again brought a bunch of folks here that have never visited us before and they will be back and for sure as they share their stories with friends.
Once again, a big thanks Greeneville, to the police department, the Town of Greeneville, the mowing crew at the cemetery, the ladies of the DAR, Dave Carr, Chris Cox, Beverly Williams at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, Melodie Daniels and her crew. A really big thanks to Patricia Bohon and all the folks at the General Morgan Inn. You all make this a welcoming, special place and make these events a magical experience for our guests. As for me, I’m going to my Disneyland, Mount Vernon.