While I aired out the laundry of my COVID experience last week, this past weekend did take an unexpected turn. With my returning to work Monday my plan was to ride out the cold and snow at home in my pajamas. But, as in the best laid plans it didn’t work out that way.
First, about Thursday I began to realize that I had been home a month and had accomplished absolutely nothing. Taking pills, sleeping, and eating occasionally was about all I had done. I started looking for something I could do in my current condition and, wa-la, I was looking at one of my bookcases thinking I could sort and move a few books around. Anyone that has been through what I have endured knows there are no simple tasks. The doctors told me to start walking and getting a little exercise, and that seemed a good place to start.
Sorting through my books was one of those “I’ll get around to it someday” jobs, and “someday” had arrived. It was mostly me walking around staring at books, which I had no idea where many of them came from. Interestingly I found three copies of “The Wilderness Road” in three different bookcases. I found three copies of the same book about Anthony Wayne. My minister in Charleston, South Carolina, always said you didn’t have a problem until you buy a third copy of the same book.
I spent a lot of the day moving and rearranging books. The duplicates I gingerly escorted to the garage, shelving them in what is essentially a future “donate section.” Another project awaits in the garage, and that is sorting and doing something with years of magazines that I have boxed up.
My Friday project was another that I would never have started except for my wanting to be doing something. Sorting and removing clothes that don’t fit or I never wear. Instead of ignoring them, it was time to see what I could wear or thought I might want to wear. While this doesn’t read like much it was another successful all-day adventure just because I wasn’t moving too fast.
There were shirts and sport coats that would not have fit a month ago but losing the 20 pounds made them fit just fine. It was an ordeal, but I did get the closet culled. What I didn’t tackle was the T-shirt collection. I keep finding I collect a lot of stuff, and T-shirts have added up over the years. I probably have over a hundred Harley-Davidson T-shirts, and most have never been worn. Then all the battlefields, seminars, and tours from which I brought home a T-shirt. For now, the T-shirts are safe.
Saturday, we woke to the snow. A friend from Morristown called and wanted to know if I was going to the Greeneville/Greene County Book Sale. I told him I would like to, didn’t need to, but if he wanted to go, I’d go with him. He said he would drive up and come to my house and ride over with me. There went hanging out in the pajamas all day. I was dressed and ready when he called to say he had something come up and couldn’t make it.
I drove over to Tusculum using the backroads where I knew I could get some cool snow pictures. When I arrived at the book sale the gentlemen parking cars allowed me to park close to the door. Inside, a couple ladies were concerned that I was out. But I got a box and went to book shopping. Two things make me feel better, shopping and buying books. Unfortunately, since COVID I have not been able or had the desire to read.
The book sale was phenomenal. I quickly filled a box, went to the back, and library director Erin Evans was fine enough to check me out. I took them to the car placing them in the back and wondering if I had missed anything. So, I went back in got another box and filled it. Erin Evans checked me out, and I walked that box to the car. Wondering again if I had missed something, I went back in got another box and filled it. I told Ms. Evans that I was really done this time, to which she said, “You know, if you show up with another box I am going to crack up.” As much as I wanted to make her laugh, I really had had enough. I had somewhere north of 70 books, plus it had worn me down. It was time to go home. Besides, they are doing this again April 23, it’s on my calendar.
Back home and thinking I’m safe to stay in the rest of the weekend, Wilhelmina Williams called and asked if I ever heard of the Kentucky Headhunters. She said that Richard Young of the band was interested in John Hunt Morgan and that Beverly Williams was going to give him a tour of the mansion. She thought it would be nice if the historian of the Morgan’s Men Association could be on hand to talk with him and answer questions. I told her that I thought he could be up for that.
She called again on Sunday to remind me that I needed to head on over. I arrived at the lobby of the General Morgan Inn and was introduced to Richard and Matt Burns of NPAC. I knew the Headhunters were playing at NPAC. I had wanted to go, but was scheduled to be in Franklin that weekend, that is before COVID changed my schedule.
I remember well when their songs “Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine” and “Dumas Walker” hit the charts in 1990. Everybody was talking about them with the unusual name and the drummer who wore a coonskin cap and no shirt. They rolled out some more hits, and I even bought a cassette tape of their music.
I had never thought about meeting up with a member of the band. But there he was, “common as dirt” as the old folks would say. Worn jeans, flannel shirt with the shirttail out, camouflage cap, long hair, chewing on a cigar. My kind of guy, very personable. While he may have looked “common as dirt” he was very knowledgeable, and we found that evening his talent level was above the moon. He belted out some James Brown that was just crazy awesome. I instantly felt a connection with him. Maybe it was because I was wearing my Morgan’s Men cap and camo jacket.
We walked toward the mansion and Richard asked questions about Morgan, where he fell on the lawn was one. Inside the mansion Beverly Williams shared the legacy of the Williams family as well as the history of the historic home. The new display boards by George Collins are awesome as a tool for telling the story.
Richard was not only interested in Morgan, but also the architecture and furniture. He shared stories of his collecting and how he acquired certain items. He told about collecting daguerreotypes from the 1840s and ’50s. He has some of Morgan and the men who rode with him including Sue Monday (Jerome Clark). He talked about collecting Civil War era weapons and trading guns with Hank Williams Jr. He told about having an 1851 Colt Navy revolver that had never been fired and that Hank tried “every way he could” to get Richard to sell it to him. He said he told Hank that he would just “fire it and mess it up.”
Richard asked me about Sue Monday, I told him that I had written an article about him recently. He asked if Monday was in Greeneville and I told him “Yes, Capt. Jerome Clark aka Sue Monday was here as Morgan’s chief of artillery.” I told him about the cannonball in the church wall and the connection to Sue Monday.
Following the mansion tour, Matt drove Richard and I around as I directed Matt where to turn. We visited the Morgan Tennessee historical marker at St. James Episcopal Church, the stone marker on the courthouse lawn, and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the cannonball, a Tennessee historical marker and a bronze plaque on the church wall. Richard was taking pictures of everything with his phone, and I was catching it all with my camera. I even took pictures of Richard taking pictures.
It was a fun visit with a well-informed individual who just wanted to learn more to add to the vast array of knowledge he already enjoyed. As in all good things, the tour came to an end since Richard had a concert to play at NPAC. He invited the Williamses and me to be their guests for the evening at the NPAC concert.
I told him that I was just coming off COVID and I should probably not be out, parking and walking would be an issue for me. Plus, I was going back to work the next morning after five weeks out. But Richard seemed to not be inclined to take “thanks, but no thanks” for an answer. Richard told me they would have a van pick me up and drop me off at the front door and take me back to the hotel afterward.
To be honest as a 30-year fan of the Headhunters I really wanted to go. So, I threw caution to the wind and went to the concert. I knew that I would pay a hefty price Monday with a lack of sleep and still weak from the COVID going back to work.
The concert was everything that one could expect, they had not missed a beat in all these years. If anything, they had only gotten better. They played all those classic Headhunter songs, saving a couple toward the end.
Richard had told us that he had never been able to take a tour anywhere they had been in 40 years. They have been playing together since 1968. He was genially grateful that we had taken the time to give him a personal tour. He talked on stage about how much he had enjoyed his time in Greeneville mentioning me and Beverly for touring him.
While we were touring, I asked him if they still end with the “Ballad of Davy Crockett,” and he said that they do. I told him I just finished three years as the president of the “Direct Descendants of David Crockett.” At the end of the concert Richard mentioned that I had told him I was a Crockett descendant and then they played the Crockett Ballad. I must say they do it better than anyone. If you want to see a fun rendition, go to YouTube and watch their version with the bear chasing everyone around. It is an awesomely fun watch.
During the mansion tour I presented Richard with a John Hunt Morgan challenge coin which features Morgan on one side and the Dickson-Williams Mansion on the back. He was impressed with the Caroline Blanks painting of Morgan hanging in the Morgan bedroom of the mansion. I also presented him with a print of the Morgan painting by Caroline. I also gave him a membership application for the Morgan’s Men Association.
After arriving back home and looking at my pictures from the day, Richard called, asking if I could send him my pictures. I told him they were on my Facebook page if that would be easier for him. He ended with, “You have my phone number now, save it on your phone and you’ll have it if you want to call me.”
I will probably never call him unless I run across something that he collects that I think he might be interested in. I might give him a call if I’m near their hometown of Edmonton, Kentucky. Richard could give me a local tour and we could stop by Dumas Walkers for a slaw burger, fries, and a bottle of Ski. So you’ll know, Ski is the Kentucky version of Dr. Enuf, sort of.
I can’t say enough for the Williamses, the Dickson-Williams Mansion, the GMI, NPAC and all the venues and people that make Greeneville special. I am thankful to still be around, for book sales, librarians and library supporters, Headhunters and all those great folks who make NPAC concerts fun and smooth running. We live in a great town in a great time. Downtown is going to be resurrected, and I am excited about all the possibilities. Take advantage of all we have so it doesn’t go away. In all this we will continue to trail the past as we look to the future.