One of my most memorable speaking engagements happened in 2005 when I was invited to speak in Mooresville, Alabama. Mooresville is one of the oldest incorporated towns in Alabama, having been incorporated on Nov. 16, 1818, when Alabama was still a territory. The entire town, described as a picturesque early 19th century village, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
When I arrived in Mooresville I noticed two historical markers, one said that Andrew Johnson had apprenticed here and the other that this was the farthest inland port, it was used by the likes of Davy Crockett. I had no idea that Johnson had been to this area, although I knew Crockett had.
When I was seated at the head table, next to me was Huntsville archivist Renee’ Pruitt. I had never met Renee’ in person but knew her because she was also the Alabama Brigade commander for the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge. Renee’ and I had swapped emails several times but had never talked.
As we were enjoying our dinner, I asked Renee’ about Andrew Johnson in Mooresville and she said she would see what she could find and send it to me. I told her that John Hunt Morgan, born in Huntsville, was killed in Greeneville, and I was wondering why his father moved to Huntsville.
I told her I knew Huntsville was founded by John Hunt, that General Morgan’s grandfather in Kentucky was John Wesley Hunt. I was curious about whether there was a connection. I told her that Morgan’s father Calvin had graduated from Cumberland College and moved to Huntsville to start an apothecary. So why would the handsomest man in Kentucky and Tennessee move to Alabama, marry the favorite daughter of the wealthiest man in Kentucky and move her to Alabama?
I asked Renee’, “Why would someone open an apothecary shop on the frontier?” They didn’t need a Walgreens, people there knew how to dig roots and boil bark. There were still wild Indians running around Huntsville. I told Renee’, “He didn’t throw a dart at a map and decide to move to Huntsville, there is a reason, and it is usually family related.” Renee’ again promised me she would see what she could come up with and send it to me.
Renee’ did send me the information about Johnson in Mooresville. She followed up on my questions about Calvin Morgan’s being in Huntsville. She mailed me a copy of a page from a book published by the Tennessee Valley Genealogical Society noting “Not one of them (the Morgans) was the ancestor of Gen. John Hunt Morgan, so famous as a cavalry officer in the Civil War.”
I emailed Renee’ that there had to be a connection, if not the Hunts it had to be the Morgans or both. A few days passed and I received an email from her that said, “Tim I’ve hit pay dirt …”
“In 1819 Calvin and Gideon Morgan of Knox County, Tennessee purchased a general mercantile business on South Side Square in Huntsville. The building remained in the Morgan family for the next 75 years …… (so, they didn’t leave here). The store was next to Luther Morgan’s building…..The plot thickens…..”
“June 1815, Luther Morgan purchases a lot on the Square in Huntsville.”
“Jan. 1816 George Morgan purchases the house formerly Luther Morgan’s store and part of the lot on which Luther Morgan’s brick house stands. (who is George?)”
“Sept. 1816 Luther Morgan purchases another store in Lot #44 on the Square. (Store known as Morgan and Smith)”
“May 1818 Luther Morgan erects a large frame house on Lot #46.”
“July 1819 Calvin and Gideon Morgan of Knox County, TN purchase part of Lot #44 at the northeast corner of Luther Morgan’s lot.”
“Aug. 1819 Luther Morgan purchased one acre on Washington and Madison Street (these streets are the heart of downtown.”
This was just a part of the email, but to summarize, John Hunt Morgan’s father (Calvin), grandfather (Luther) and uncles owned a city block of downtown Huntsville. Renee’ finished that email with “We never knew these were John Hunt Morgan’s relatives……Guess no one really cared enough to research it…..Especially his grandfather being here so early. I can’t find any of them getting married here, or any of them in the old cemetery. What am I going to do with all this???? I’ve just cracked the surface…..I’ll have my assistant copy this stuff for you tomorrow……Why are you interested in all this????? Huntsville is a long way from Greeneville!!!!!!! Ranee’”
Renee’ attached a sticky note to the Valley Leaves article, “We have certainly proved this was his family- This history was printed in the 1870’s- They just didn’t know—” She also discovered that Luther Morgan was a Private in Perkins Battery during the War of 1812. She wrote on a sticky note, “I did not know this, I thought only the son enlisted.” I dubbed Renee’ the “sticky note Queen” and all those notes are still on the documents in plastic sleeves.
I had read that Calvin Morgan’s apothecary shop went bankrupt and was sold on the courthouse steps. I asked Renee’ to see what she could find on this. I got a package with information about the Morgans and the sale. She had attached a sticky note which read, “It was Luther who was the bad boy not Calvin.” To make a long story short, Luther had two partners that were ripping him off in one of his businesses so he filed for bankruptcy and then bought the business outright for himself on the courthouse steps.
I knew the house that General Morgan was born in was still standing at 555 Franklin Street. Renee’ found that the apothecary shop was just down the street and that building was still there too. She found tax records that put Luther Morgan (JHM’s grandfather) in Huntsville as early as 1810-12.
She found that the Helion Masonic Lodge No. 1 of Huntsville was founded by the Morgans and others under the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. eanee’ wrote, “Calvin, Alexander, and Samuel were all charter members of the Helion Lodge. It was the first Lodge in Alabama…..I can’t believe all this….I’m so excited…..its good stuff….We’ll definitely have enough stuff for a paper on this family. Renee’.”
She found some 1961 prints of General Morgan in her files from the Civil War centennial and sent me one of those. She continued to send me items and documents related to the Morgans as she found them.
She could not find marriage records in Alabama and I had searched in Kentucky, finding nothing for Calvin Morgan and Henrietta Hunt. Renee’ solved that one too, finding that two Morgan brothers married two girls from Lexington, KY in Nashville, TN on consecutive days. So, they met in the middle. I have always contended that these were arranged marriages, money married money in those days.
In 2006 I was the newly elected Commander in Chief of DVF, Renee’ asked if I would come back to Mooresville to speak at the Alabama Brigade DVF meeting. To sweeten the pot she asked me to come stay at least a couple days. She said they would put me up in the nicest hotel in Huntsville and take me to the finest steakhouse there too. She said she wanted to show me all the sites related to the Morgans, Davy Crockett, and Andrew Jackson in Huntsville. I think she was trying hard to make sure I got to see everything we had talked about over the preceding months.
I arrived early back in Mooresville and a nice well-dressed lady arrived at the same time as I did. She said her name was Judy and asked why I was there. I told her I was there for the meeting. She told me she had to get “all dressed up because some big-shot was supposed to be there.” She said she wanted to get there early and visit a couple of the shops. I told her, if it was okay, I would walk with her.
We walked around Mooresville which is like going back 150 years in time. We visited the 1848 post office still in use. Judy asked me once, “you’re not a big-shot are you?” I said “no, not me.” An hour or so later, she found out that I was the “big-shot!”
After the meeting Renee’, Jim Maples and his wife Linda took me on an adventure up to the area above Huntsville where Davy Crockett lived and hunted. We went to his “Kentuck” homestead 10 miles south of Winchester, TN, the well Crockett dug is still there. Crockett lived here on land owned by Robert Bean. His first wife Polly Finley Crockett died here in 1815 and is buried at the homesite.
They also took me to the iconic and much photographed Falls Mill in Winchester. Most everyone who settled here had been a part of the area that is now East Tennessee at one point, especially the Beans.
Ranee’ took me to the falls in downtown Huntsville. I never knew that Huntsville was founded around a spring with a waterfall that now was the center of town. We visited the Jackson campsite, and all the sites related to Morgan. I finally got to see the house he was born in and the location of his father Calvin’s apothecary shop. It was a great adventure in discovering new history. She took me to an area where she would later place a historical marker honoring Crockett. We visited the house where Morgan was born, his father’s apothecary shop, and the Masonic lodge.
Our DVF Commissary General (registrar) Beverly Massey passed away in 2008. I knew that Renee’ had served as registrar for DAR and she was the only person that I thought of for the position. I called Renee’ asking if she would serve the remainder of Beverly’s term. In her usual style she said that she would be honored.
Renee’ had several health issues, and I could see her decline each time our paths crossed. She never told me anything or complained. Jim Maples kept me informed as I wondered how she could keep up everything she was doing. When I asked her how she was doing, I always got an “Oh, I’m all right.”
In the winter of 2008, she told me it had always been her dream of attending an annual encampment at Valley Forge. She spoke of her love for the place that she had worked so hard for but would never get to see. I encouraged her to come to that summer’s encampment and that is when she finally told me about her health issues. She said that she was now having much difficulty getting around and could not be a part of the activities.
I told her to make her reservations, fly to Philadelphia, take the shuttle to Valley Forge, and then I would personally take her to everything she wanted to do or see. I will never forget the excitement in her voice as we talked. She would call me up to talk about the things she wanted to see and do. She would ask, “Now, I’m not putting you out, am I?” She asked if she could go along on all those little side trips that I am famous for.
Renee’ came to encampment in 2008. I had rented a brand-new Dodge Charger to take up just because I wanted to drive one. I personally drove Renee’ to see everything she wanted to see in Valley Forge. She started crying on me a couple times as she was overcome with joy from getting to do something she thought would never be possible. One story I must tell, on the evening of the Valley Forge Park Alliance reception for the descendants, we were leaving to go on another side tour when I noticed an old walnut tree had fallen near Washington’s headquarters. It had been cut into 2-foot logs.
The next evening at the DVF banquet I asked the park manager if I could have one of those logs. He said that he could not give me one. Then he added quietly that if one was to disappear, nobody would notice. He came over to me again later and told me that if he was going to get a log he would drive below the gate and drive on the walking trail to the tree. He said that park personnel would not be out between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Understanding that he never told me any of that, I just smiled.
Renee’ asked if I was going after one of those logs and I replied, “you bet I am.” She said she would meet me in the hotel lobby at 5 a.m. Sure enough, there she was. We drove out there, around the gate out the walking trail and up to the log. Renee’ wanted to help, but I told her to just be on the lookout. I wrestled that 200 pound log into the trunk of that car. I don’t know how I did it, but I got it in there. The front end of that Charger seemed to be about a foot more in the air! Renee’ and I were now partners in crime … sort of.
I brought the log home and it was harder getting it out of that trunk than getting it in. I also had to make sure and not scratch the car. I gave it to my friend Ronnie Lail, who made numbered pen sets out of it. I got #1, Ronnie #2, and I sent Renee’ #3. The others we sold, with the funds going into the DVF scholarship fund.
On December 5, 2011, Renee’ passed away in Huntsville. Her obituary reflected on her lifetime contributions, noting, “Her specialized knowledge of local history has contributed greatly to hundreds of articles, books, and lineage society applications. She was the author of ‘Eden of the South, A Chronology of Huntsville, Alabama, 1805-2005.’”
I did not go to her funeral or the special memorial service her friends in DAR, SAR, and DVF held for her at her gravesite. I chose to remember her when we were out getting into historical mischief together. You know, trailing the past. Such are friendships, my life is much richer, and my historical knowledge deeper for having known her.