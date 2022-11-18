Saturday, Nov. 5 was a monumental day in historic circles as the Stephen Holston Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) hosted a 28 Patriot grave marking in Maryville. It was held in the New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The cemetery is on a rise in downtown Maryville affording a nice view of the surrounding countryside.
What became Maryville was the site of Fort Craig. Blount County was home to some 17 forts built to defend against Indian attacks, and Fort Craig was dead center. When we talk about 18th century forts, they could be as elaborate as Fort Watauga in Elizabethton, or a single log structure also called a “block house.” Either way, these were built as a place settlers could gather to fend off Indian attacks. So you’ll know, the county is named for Governor William Blount and the town for his wife Mary.
According to the SAR chapter’s webpage, “John Craig purchased 343 acres from a Stokely Donelson grant of 5,000 acres. Upon this land John Craig was to establish his Fort Craig in late 1784, or early 1785, on the corner of Washington and Church Streets upon Pistol Creek near the present site of where the Blount County Chamber of Commerce sits. The fort enclosed 2.2 acres that included John’s cabin as well as a large spring.
“Two weddings are thought to have taken place inside the fort. John Duncan and Mary Alexander, as well as Joseph Tedford and Mary McNutt are thought to have taken nuptials within the Fort. In 1793, Governor William Blount visited the fort to find 280 men, women, and children barricaded inside, living in miserable conditions. The settlers had been forced inside the fort by some 500 Cherokees, living with limited supplies while under siege, to which they eventually overcame.
“John Craig donated 50 acres next to his fort for the founding of a new town, Maryville. The 50 acres was divided up into 120 lots and streets to form the new county’s seat. Incorporated as a city on July 11, 1795, the settlement was named in honor of Mary Grainger Blount, wife of the territorial governor William Blount. Blount County was named after him.
“In 1786 the Reverend Archibald Scott visited Fort Craig. Rev. Scott was a native of Scotland and was the minister of two Churches in Rockbridge, Virginia. He traveled down the Great Indian Warpath on a missionary journey to find the former members of his Church, many from Pennsylvania, who were now living under much duress in the backcountry wilderness facing the perils of war each day.
“Upon his arrival he immediately recognized the strength and courage of all those inhabiting the fort. With the cooperation of the fort’s inhabitants, Reverend Scott founded the new church — New Providence Presbyterian Church.”
It was on this ground made free by the sacrifices and struggles of our ancestors we would gather on a fine November day 236 years later. I had been here before and was familiar with some of those buried here. I have written about Greene County being a “gateway” to the west, and I often find familiar names and families across the state and in other states, as well. Many families that migrated from Pennsylvania stopped off in Virginia, and then Greene County before continuing their western journey.
On this day over 200 people came to honor those Patriots of the American Revolution and the War of 1812. Several family members of those being honored came out for the presentation. There was a mass of colonial and modern flags fluttering in the warm breeze. There was a record number of SAR color guardsmen in all sort of period dress. There was a revolutionary cannon to be fired. It was a fitting tribute to those being honored, but it didn’t stop there. It all came together to form an “emotional atmosphere” leading into the Veterans Day week, for these too are our American Veterans.
New Providence with 27 Revolutionary War Patriots is thought to be the most in any one cemetery in Tennessee. The centerpiece of the day was a new 6-foot obelisk to be unveiled during the program. It was engraved with the names of those buried in the cemetery.
Arriving early, I had gone into photographer mode recording the days events. Kevin Witherell rode down with me to help in capturing the day with a camera. I gave him one of my cameras and headed out with the other to catch some of folks as they arrived and visited.
I decided to walk down to the corner where James and John Houston are buried. I saw good friends Federal Judge Mark Norris and Joel Davenport walking up toward the cemetery with another gentleman from the sidewalk. I walked over to say hello and the other gentleman was Senator Lamar Alexander. I shook their hands, spoke with them a minute, and walked up with them.
The color guard was lined up waiting for the program to start. As the trio reached the guardsmen, Sen. Alexander walked down the line introducing himself as he shook the hand of each one, chatting for a few seconds. It was a touching moment, and I was there to catch it with the camera.
Alexander was on the program to lead the Pledge of Allegiance but with the passing of his wife less than a week earlier it was thought he might not feel up to making the event. I first met Alexander in 1974 and except for the changes brought on by age, he is still the same outgoing genuine person. His greeting the color guardsmen and staying around for photos afterward is evidence this great statesman of our time is just that.
Judge Norris in talking about Alexander during the program related a story told by Alexander. If you have been through Maryville, you will recognize the Lamar Alexander Parkway. A fitting tribute to the man. Norris said Alexander had stopped at a convenience store where he was paying with his credit card. The clerk looked at his card and said, “Oh they named you after the parkway!”
With all humor aside, Judge Norris launched into Alexander’s contributions to our state and nation. His reach as a two-term governor, president of the University of Tennessee, and U.S. Senator have been phenomenal.
Norris then presented Alexander with the SAR Gold Citizenship Medal, the highest honor to be bestowed on a non-member of SAR. Norris noted others receiving the honor have included Barry Goldwater, Gen. George Patton, Norman Schwarzkopf and Oren Hatch. It was a most fitting and deserved honor presented on such a historic day as this. We were all truly honored to be in the presence of such a leader of our state and nation.
I must mention that while Alexander is not a member of the SAR, he is a longtime member of the Sons of the Revolution, an almost identical, but older organization. Alexander has Greene County ties, and two of his ancestors were at Kings Mountain.
Various political leaders, historians and officers of other organizations were part of the program. I was informed that since I was one of those on the program I was to sit on the front row. It is hard to sit in front when trying to be the photographer, but it did offer some great photo angles, up close and personal.
Judge Norris introduced me as a “man with many hats,” my brief talk was as president of the Descendants of the Battle of Kings Mountain. We were one of the contributors helping make the monument a reality. I mentioned that less than a month before “many of us here today were on Kings Mountain,” noting that the mountain wasn’t much more of a mountain than the hill the cemetery rests on. I was not lost on the fact that as we honored 27 Patriots, 28 of those at Kings Mountain never saw another sunrise. Their sun had set in the name of freedom. Seven of those in the cemetery we were honoring had been at Kings Mountain “turning the tide” of the American Revolution.
I was also compelled, as the color guard proudly displayed the flag of the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge, to say a few words as state brigade commander. Honored on that day was John Toole who had not only served with Washington at Valley Forge, but had lived in Greene County, and now rests in Blount County.
While we could write a book about all the speeches and speakers that day, time and space does not allow. Several groups and organizations had colorful wreaths presented and were recognized. Many noteworthy persons came and participated in the program. At the conclusion, the color guard fired three rifle volleys in honor of the Patriots. A cannon volley was fired as well. Taps from a bugle echoed throughout the area following the volley. Miss Sydney Milsaps then sang Amazing Grace. It was a beautiful ending to a magnificent afternoon.
Following the benediction given by SAR state chaplain Greg Banther, Nick DeNicola led the SAR recessional, “Until we meet again, let us remember our obligation to our forefathers who gave us our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, an independent Supreme Court, and a nation of free men.” Yes, let us remember and never forget.
I am going to conclude with five of the Patriots we honored that have ties to Greene County. There may be others. This information is courtesy the Stephen Holston Chapter SAR and Joel Davenport.
James Houston was born November 12, 1757 in Augusta County Virginia. On February 3, 1780 he married Esther (?). In 1791 James married his second wife Mary “Polly” Gillespie. He entered the service in Augusta County, Virginia under Captain William Buchanon as a volunteer in a Patrolling Company. They patrolled the County of Augusta in search of and to guard against hostile Indians. In September of 1777 he moved his family to Washington County, Virginia. In 1778 he once again entered the service under the command of Col. Isaac Shelby on Long Island (Kingsport). They proceeded by canoe down the Holston River, then into the Tennessee, to the mouth of the Chickamauga Creek where they were to destroy the encampments and provisions of the Cherokee Indians, called the Chickamauga’s, but had no encounters with the enemy. From October 1st, 1778 to 1779, James once again was called for duty to reconnoiter the frontiers of Kentucky to protect the settlements from the hostile Indians. In October 1780 James entered the service under the command of Col. William Campbell to fight at the Battle of King’s Mountain. He returned home to be discharged after the battle.
In 1782 James removed from Washington County, Virginia, to Greene County, North Carolina, now Tennessee, then on to Blount County, Tennessee. James was a member of the First General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. James Houston died at 82 years old on March 2, 1840.
David Eagleton was born March 16, 1748. Some genealogists report that he was born in Scotland. By the mid 1770s he was living alongside the Nolichucky River in what later became Greene County, Tennessee. Prior to 1775 he settled two miles north of Maryville along the banks of Pistol Creek in Blount County, Tennessee. Before 1783, he was married, possibly to a lady by the name of Mary Eleanor (?). Many family genealogies have reported this, but no sources have been found. David Eagleton is listed as being a private in the Washington County Militia. David and his first wife had six children. He and his second wife, Elizabeth Hook, had four children. David Eagleton died on May 17, 1828.
Col. James McGinley’s family was from the York/Lancaster County areas of Pennsylvania. James married Susan Alexander around 1787 in East Tennessee. The Craig, Alexander, and McGinley families were related, and moved from Pennsylvania, to Augusta County, Virginia, then to Washington County Virginia, then on to Greene County, Tennessee, finally settling in Blount County, Tennessee. James served under Captain Thomas Orbison, York County, Pennsylvania’s Militia 781 2nd Battalion. James died on March 26 1834.
John Toole was born 1756 in Ireland. John served in the 3rd Pennsylvania Regiment and was present with Washington at Valley Forge for the winter of 1777. John was a surveyor under Colonel Thomas Craig from May 25, 1777 until January 1, 1781. He married Ruth Rankin and relocated to Greene County, North Carolina, now Tennessee, near Jonesboro in 1782. In 1787 he received a land grant from North Carolina on the Tennessee River about twelve miles west of Knoxville, Tennessee known as “Toole’s Bend.” John Toole drowned in the Tennessee River on March 13, 1791 while trying to rescue a friend who could not swim.
Jesse Wallace was born October 4, 1767 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina to William and Mary Wallace. Jesse moved to the Washington District of North Carolina (now Washington County, Tennessee) when he was four years old. At the age of 15 years old he entered service under the command of Col. John Sevier. He married Martha George, daughter of Edward and Martha George. Jesse’s marker lists him as serving in the Continental Line in the Revolutionary War.