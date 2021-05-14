I must report on another of those short drive day trips from Greeneville. Do you get the feeling that I encourage you to experience the history of the area? If you have never heard of or visited the Tipton-Haynes site in Johnson City, well, it is worth the effort to go visit.
In Greene County, we have the lost town of Hayesville, which I mentioned when writing about searching for the iron man. Haynesville is another lost town which you can learn about at the Tipton-Haynes Historic site near Johnson City. In fact, if you visit Rocky Mount, just turn left onto Roan Street past the shopping mall heading back to Greeneville. Stay on Roane until you come to the Tipton-Haynes historic site.
When going to Sycamore Shoals or Tipton-Haynes, I take 107 from Tusculum which follows along the river. This area was Jacob Brown’s purchase from the Cherokee. Buffalo and elk roamed here. John Sevier lived here. Decker pottery was made here. The beauty of the area is amazing. At the end of 107, turn left on Highway 81, cross the river, pass the Jacob Brown historical marker and then turn right onto Highway 67. If you ever wanted to follow a trail made by buffalo, walked by Indians and the first white settlers, then you are doing it. This road ends at University Parkway. Turn right and right again on South Roan at the red light (could be green). In about a mile, Tipton-Haynes will be on your right.
My favorite Tennessee historian, Samuel Cole Williams, called Tipton-Hynes “Tennessee’s most historic site.” That is probably the only statement by Williams that I do not agree with. I would give that honor to Sycamore Shoals, with Tipton-Haynes coming in second. Make no mistake, this is another 40-acre state owned site with a lot of history.
Tipton-Haynes has a modern, up-to-date museum and education center. Start here to get a feel for the early history of the area and the importance of the site. Most visitors first check out those specialty rooms with the fine porcelain. They also have a research library and archives that relate to early history of this area. If you ever joined First Families of Franklin, this is where the records are kept. They also have a lot of information on the Tipton and Haynes families.
Once you have checked out the porcelain, make a trip around the museum and maybe the gift shop, exit out the back to get a feel for life 150 years ago and more. The site has 11 buildings, including the large white clapboard home that has encased within its walls the 15-by-35-foot log cabin of Col. John Tipton.
Col. Tipton was from Virginia and had served in the legislatures of Virginia, North Carolina, and the Southwest Territory — remember Rocky Mount. While in Virginia, he aligned with the growing Patriot cause, representing Dunmore County at the Virginia Conventions. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates that year, where he served from 1776 to 1777, and from 1778 to 1781. In 1777, he was reappointed justice of the peace by Governor Patrick Henry. Two years later, he was appointed recruiting officer for the Continental Army’s Virginia line with the rank of captain. In 1780, he was appointed commissioner of the provision of law by Governor Thomas Jefferson. As principal officer of the Shenandoah militia during the war, he obtained the title of colonel.
Tipton’s two brothers and father had moved to the future East Tennessee in the early 1770s. Tipton moved here in 1783 and purchased what is now the Tipton-Haynes site in 1784. So how was he living here and holding positions in Virginia? Simple, there was an overlap, and Virginia claimed land also claimed by North Carolina. One militia officer near present day Kingsport held officer rank in both states’ militias because both states claimed the area. A confusing point is Tipton’s brother Jonathan was a member of the Watauga Association and fought at Kings Mountain in 1780.
Tipton was an early supporter of the State of Franklin movement until Sevier was elected governor and he was basically left out. He then decided North Carolina was his sovereign and began to lead the opposition. Taxes were collected by both states and each raided the other’s courthouses, destroying the records. Tipton and his aides raided Sevier’s home while he was away fighting the Cherokee and confiscated some of his property for non-payment of North Carolina taxes.
This incident climaxed in late February 1788 in an incident known as the “Battle of Franklin.” Sevier led around 150 loyal militia to Tipton’s farm and demanded the return of his property. Tipton refused, and gunfire was exchanged as Sevier’s forces surrounded Tipton’s house. One man was killed in the incident.
Two days after the siege began, a Sullivan County militia loyal to North Carolina and Tipton arrived on the scene and scattered Sevier’s forces. Two of Sevier’s sons were captured, and Tipton initially demanded they be hanged but was persuaded to release them. Following this incident, the State of Franklin movement collapsed.
Tipton still wanted Sevier’s hide nailed to the wall and in July 1788, North Carolina Governor Samuel Johnston issued a warrant for Sevier’s arrest. In October, Sevier was involved in a fight in Jonesborough which led to the charges against him. Tipton planned to serve the warrant and was notified that Sevier was staying in the home of Mrs. Jacob Brown. Tipton formed a posse and surrounded the Brown home. Mrs. Brown sat down in the doorway to prevent Tipton from entering, while Sevier stepped out through a side door and surrendered to a more amiable loyalist, Colonel Robert Love. Tipton sent Sevier to North Carolina to stand trial for treason. Upon his arrival in Morganton, the sheriff treated Sevier more as a hero than a prisoner.
There are two stories told in Morganton. One was that Sevier’s son James and a group of friends came to the courthouse where Sevier was on trial. It is told that they came into the courthouse and created such a ruckus that Sevier stood up and just walked out, mounted a horse son James was holding for him and rode back across the mountains to the Nolichucky. The other story is that the sheriff and Sevier were dining and Sevier stood up and told the sheriff it was time he went home and walked out. In both stories the sheriff did not try to detain Sevier. No further charges were leveled against Sevier by his bitter rival Tipton or the governor.
When William Blount assumed the role as governor of the Territory South of the River Ohio, aka the Southeast Territory, he sought to end the feud between Tipton and Sevier. He initially offered Tipton a position as justice of the peace but Tipton turned it down. In March 1792, Blount visited Tipton’s home and personally convinced him to curtail his enmity toward Sevier. In Blount’s presence, Tipton burned a petition that had been circulating to discredit Sevier.
Sevier offered Tipton a role in the newly formed State of Tennessee. The two seemed to be friends again for a time. However, in 1803 he joined with Andrew Jackson and Governor Archibald Roane to prove land fraud accusations against Sevier. Sevier was immensely popular and political rival Jackson had instigated the plot solely to discredit Sevier. The plot failed, and Jackson would recover politically but Roane and Tipton would not.
Tipton came up on the short end of the stick in the feud with John Sevier. For years after his death, he was criticized by historians, most of whom held favorable views of Sevier. Sevier’s early biographer, James B. Gilmore, was particularly hostile toward Tipton. Historian James Phelan, in his 1888 History of Tennessee, describes Tipton as “a temperamental and jealous individual who lacked intellectual force.” Later historians, among them Theodore Roosevelt in “Winning of the West,” gave more nuanced accounts of the Tipton-Sevier feud. Tipton spent his later years at his home, where he farmed and bred racehorses. He died in August 1813 and was buried in a family plot on his farm. You can visit him nearby while there.
As one of the roadside markers indicates, in 1795 and 1796 French botanist André Michaux stayed with Tipton while on a trip to study new plant species on the Appalachian frontier.
While Tipton made a name for himself fighting with Sevier, his sons stood out on their own. His eldest son Samuel gave the land where Elizabethton, Tennessee is located. He is known as the father of the town and it was originally called Tiptonville. John Tipton lost two sons in war and Tipton County, Tennessee, is named for son Jacob, killed at St. Clair’s Defeat in 1791.
Tipton’s son, William known as “Fighting Billy” acquired much of the land in Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains. Tipton’s in-law, Joshua Jobe, convinced John Oliver to become the Cove’s first white settler in 1818. The Tipton Place, built by Tipton’s descendants in the 1880s, still stands along the Cades Cove Loop Road. Tipton’s great-nephew, John Tipton, fought at the Battle of Tippecanoe in 1811. He was elected by the Indiana state legislature as a U.S. senator in the 1830s. He was a great-grandson of Tipton’s uncle, William. Tipton County, Indiana; Tipton, Indiana, and Tipton, Iowa, are all named for him.
John Tipton Jr. inherited the homeplace in 1813. He served as a state legislator in the Tennessee General Assembly from 1803 to 1819. He twice ran for U.S. Congress and was narrowly defeated both times.
David Haynes purchased the Tipton farm for his son Landon Carter Haynes in 1839. Haynes enlarged and renovated the mansion, developing the site as it appears today. His law office is one of the buildings to be visited on the tour. He served several terms in the state legislature, being speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives 1849–1851. He was editor of a Jonesborough newspaper, Tennessee Sentinel, gaining fame for his frequent clashes with rival editor, William “Parson” Brownlow. He was a presidential elector in 1844, 1848 and 1860. He served in the Senate of the Confederate States of America representing Tennessee. Haynes had been largely responsible for bringing the railroad through Northeast Tennessee, and the village of Blue Plum was renamed Haynesville in his honor for this feat. Because of his southern leaning, the town name was changed after the war to Johnson’s Depot and became Johnson City in 1869. If you ever wondered where the name for the Blue Plum festival came from, now you know.
Haynes was remembered primarily for his speaking ability. T.A.R. Nelson described him as the “Cicero of America.” He was forced to leave his beloved pro-Union East Tennessee and always longed to return. A quote adorns one of the walls of the museum, “Oh, beautiful land of mountains, with thy sun painted cliffs, how can I ever forget thee.” He was a successful lawyer in Memphis. He rests today in an unmarked grave in Jackson, Tennessee. His nephews Robert and Alf Taylor would both serve as governors of Tennessee.
As early as 4,000 years ago, native Americans had hunting camps at the Tipton-Haynes site. The first white explorers, James Needham and Gabriel Arthur, camped here. Daniel Boone hunted here. There is a cave just across the creek that you can walk through. Daniel Boone and his hunting party stored their hides inside this cave. During the Civil War, armies from both sides camped here. There is an old road cut on the property formed by the hooves of buffalo and elk, followed by native hunting parties and later by the white man and his wagon wheels. There is so much to see on this one site and such a wide range of history.
On this weekend it was their Civil War weekend. I must say that I was impressed with the number of reenactors present. There were historic sites and genealogical groups with tables set up. Betty Fletcher had a table with information about the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum. I got to catch up with a lot of folks I know but have not seen in a while due to COVID cancellations.
I stayed for the afternoon battle, got some great photos, and had enjoyed a Sunday away from home that was not that far away at all. I followed the backroads home and thought about the Sevier-Tipton feud as I drove through Sevier’s home area along Highway 107. It had been another awesome day of trailing the past at another of East Tennessee’s incredibly historic, historic sites.
Remember we are at Sycamore Shoals today for a 10:30 program and the reenactment of the 1776 siege by the Cherokee is in the afternoon. It’s a short drive to Elizabethton — come trail the past yourself and let’s visit!