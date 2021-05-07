The Sunday after my Friday road trip I was again on the move. I was asked to do some photography work at Rocky Mount. It was their Wool & Woolies weekend, and a lot of my regular gang was there doing what they do best — interpreting history for the visitors.
Rocky Mount is a state historic site just above Johnson City in Piney Flatts. It is often overlooked or not noticed by those driving by. It is another nice short-day trip from Greeneville. Just follow the old Bristol Highway 19-W, drive through the motor mile, cross the river and shortly you will find it on the right. It is 40 acres just out of sight of all the hustle and bustle of the city.
The Cobb-Massengill Home was the first Capitol of the “Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio” (1790-1792). The United States created the “Territory South of the Ohio River” also called the “Southwest Territory” in 1790. President George Washington appointed North Carolina businessman and land speculator William Blount as the territory’s first governor. Blount initially governed from Rocky Mount. In 1792 he moved the capitol to what today is known as the Blount Mansion in Knoxville near James White’s Fort.
While the terminology is a bit confusing, we must remember that the world ended at the Mississippi River at this time. Once the U.S. Congress discussed expansion and felt they had enough land and need not expand past Fort Pitt, what became Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Confusing as it is, our own Greene County once took in most of the state to the Mississippi River.
We have in East Tennessee two territorial capitols that have survived and are now historic sites. Very few of these early capitols remain today. In fact, Tennessee would be the first Federal territory to apply for statehood to Congress. After a close vote on June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state of the Union. Yes, that was 225 years ago, and we will celebrate that anniversary on the grounds of the Dickson-Williams Mansion on June 1 at 6 p.m. Mark your calendar.
Using Rocky Mount’s own words from their web page, “William Cobb brought his family from North Carolina and built his two-story log home in the year 1770 and completed it in 1772. During the Revolutionary War, John Sevier called for volunteers in September 1780. Responding to the call to arms, William, William Jr., Pharaoh, Jerry, and Arthur Cobb answered to aid in the hunt to find the British officer Patrick Ferguson. William and Pharaoh supplied the Overmountain Men with gunpowder, horses, blankets and food for their journey to the Battle of King’s Mountain — where the American Forces won a great victory.”
The Overmountain Victory Trail Association has spent the night here before marching to Sycamore Shoals as long as I have been around. We program the evening before marching out for the public. My fondest memories here are the spectacular sunrises. We have walked the old roadbed along the river to the shoals. It is just about 5 miles following the old trail the Overmountain men followed. Of course, we always give Mary Patton credit for the gunpowder. Rocky Mount’s museum has one of her three powder kettles on display. The other two are at Sycamore Shoals.
Continuing from the web site: “There was a push by many settlers to split away from North Carolina in the year 1783.These individuals attempted to form their own state and named it Franklin, after Benjamin Franklin, and elected John Sevier as governor. The Lost State of Franklin was never recognized by the Federal government and was dissolved (reverting to North Carolina). Following the State of Franklin, the western lands of North Carolina were permanently ceded from the state in the year 1790. The land that William Cobb had settled was in this expanse of land which became known as the Territory South of the River Ohio, or the Southwest Territory.
“William Cobb mostly kept himself above local politics, which seemed to make his home an ideal spot to house the governor of the Southwest Territory, William Blount. Blount was appointed governor by President George Washington and lived with the Cobb family from 1790 until 1792, making Rocky Mount the first Territorial Capitol of the Southwest Territory, which later became the State of Tennessee in 1796.
“William Cobb and his wife, Barsheba, moved west to Bean’s Station in 1795. They left Rocky Mount to their daughter, Penelope, who had married Hal Massengill. Rocky Mount stayed in the family, passed down through the generations until 1958. Over the years, the log house has been modernized several times. The logs were covered with clapboard siding, and the original shingles had tin roofing over them. The original structure remained mostly intact beneath these exterior changes.
“Pauline DeFriece, cousin of the owner of Rocky Mount, John Massengill, believed that the building should be preserved by the state and be opened to the public as a showplace to the memory of the early settlers of the region. She set in motion the chain of events that led to the purchase of Rocky Mount by the state of Tennessee. She also established the Rocky Mount Historical Association, the organization that maintains and operates the site to this day.
“Rocky Mount opened to the public with few visitor services on April 1, 1962. A small visitor center was built with space for a receptionist, 5,000 square feet of gallery space and a caretaker’s apartment was added in the mid-1960s. A separate home for a caretaker was built in 1975, and the visitor center expanded to include a museum store in 1979. In 1990 a 175-seat auditorium with video output, library, and four classrooms were added. The historic site was also expanded to include a kitchen, springhouse and slave cabin, barn, orchard and gardens to enhance the living history atmosphere of the Cobb farm.”
Rocky Mount is a Tennessee Historical Commission, State-Owned Historic Site, operated by the Rocky Mount Historical Association under an agreement with the Tennessee Historical Commission, Department of Environment & Conservation. It is not a state park as we think of state parks.
I am going to say it up front, Rocky Mount is, I believe, the best historical interpretive site in the region. The best time to visit is of course anytime, but when special events are taking place is best in my opinion. They have a modern, up-to-date museum which is a nice visit. As I said, the historic interpretation is really among the best. My suggestion is to keep an eye on their web page for upcoming events.
I have participated in many events here over the years in addition to being here with the OVTA in September. One of my favorites has been the July 4th event with the newly arrived Declaration of Independence being read. We do the same thing at Sycamore Shoals the weekend before the fourth, too.
Last week I wrote about the Scots Irish, and one photo showed a spinning wheel and a loom in the Scottish Heritage Museum. This weekend at Rocky Mount offered a glimpse into where wool came from as well as how it was harvested. Rocky Mount maintains a small herd of sheep. Everyone knows that wool comes from sheep, or I hope they do. Sheep do not give up their wool, somebody must take it from them. This is basically removing the winter coat from the sheep in the spring. It must be done. Rocky Mount chooses to make an event out of it. Not just the de-wooling of the sheep, but using the tools used on the frontier and demonstrating what happens to it from the sheep to the wool sweater. Wool is also referred to as fleece and removing it as “fleecing.” If you have heard the term someone was “fleeced” or had “the wool pulled over his eyes,” this is where the term comes from.
Down at the barn a staff member was using the old hand sheers showing how a sheep was set on its tail and the wool sheered away. This would be akin to us removing a heavy winter coat on a hot day. Over in the corner a blacksmith makes useful hardware of the bygone day as visitors watch. Our region is blessed with a large number of excellent blacksmiths.
The wool is bundled and taken over to a young lady who demonstrated “carding,” a process where the wool was pulled back and forth between two paddles with a number of small pins. This pulls the fibers straight in rows to be combed and ready for the spinning wheel to be spun into yarn. The wool is gently washed before carding in real life. That process is explained, but not demonstrated. After carding and combing it goes to the spinning wheel. All these steps were very accurately demonstrated. A Lady was demonstrating the dying of the yarn in a steaming kettle on a fire and how it was hung up to dry. Another had a table demonstrating where dyes came from on the frontier. She had a variety of herbs gathered for such a purpose and low and behold a jar of bugs that were boiled with the yarn to give it a unique color.
It was not all about sheep and wool. The popular “Liberty Boys,” three talented musicians from southwest Virginia, were dressed in their Scottish finery as they played their fiddles and sang period tunes. The “kitchen cabin” had demonstrations and talks about the cooking process in frontier times.
There was an awesome Sunday service in the visitors center, and the good paster greeted visitors all afternoon. A medical man of the day talked with guests and explained the practice of medicine at the time the Cobbs lived in the home. Period-attired hosts greeted visitors to the home and gave tours all day.
The day concluded with Greeneville’s own Steve Ricker and others from the OVTA telling the story of the Overmountain Men. Their story resonated with the large group of visitors gathered to hear the historic tale. Modern weavers demonstrated their skills along the front of the visitors center. There were food vendors just out of sight behind the barn near the parking lot. No one needed go hungry on this day. It was all here, a beautiful day, great historical interpretation, mountain vistas, farm animals, and simply a good old-fashioned time.
It had been a nice warm and wooly day at Rocky Mount as we trailed the past once more. Next weekend, May 15-16, is the Siege at Fort Watauga. The event is toned down a bit this year because of COVID. On Saturday at 10:30 a.m. we will have a special program in the amphitheater honoring the children of the revolution. Many young men and women served their country as young as 10-12 years of age. They are often overlooked as we concentrate on older soldiers. The American Revolution was a younger generations war. It is a short drive to Elizabethton, so come spend some time with us.
I want to wish all our mothers a joyous Mothers Day. Without our mothers where would we be? This is a great day to ask Mom to share some of her family stories. Mom sharing some memories of her mother and grandmother will be a long cherished memory.