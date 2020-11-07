Greeneville hosted many men who were either general officers or would become generals during the Civil War. Some of these became well known for their exploits either in war or politically following the struggle. Some made a name in both.
Orlando Bolivar Willcox is one such general that few know much about today. He was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1823 and was an 1847 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He died in 1905 at Cobourg, Canada, resting today in Arlington National Cemetery.
The class of 1847 had 38 graduates that included future U.S. Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside and future Confederate generals Henry Heth and Ambrose Powell (A.P.) Hill. Heth and Hill both resigned the U.S. Army to join the Confederate Army. Both were corps commanders in Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia. Heth, while looking for shoes, started the Battle of Gettysburg. Hill, in addition to being a hard fighter and one of Lee’s favorites, was Gen. John Hunt Morgan’s brother-in-law.
Following graduation, Willcox served in Mexico, New Mexico Territory, Massachusetts, and Florida. In 1857 he resigned his commission, moving back to Detroit and starting his own law practice. He resolved to live out his life as a big city lawyer.
In May 1861, with the outbreak of the Civil War, Willcox put aside his feelings of having served his country and reenlisted. He was appointed a colonel of the 1st Michigan Volunteer Infantry. He led the regiment at First Bull Run, where he was wounded and captured. Held in Confederate prisons in Charleston, S.C., for more than a year, he was released on Aug. 19, 1862. The very day he arrived back in Union lines, he received his commission as a Brigadier General from the U.S. Army. Thirty-three years later he received the Congressional Medal of Honor “For most distinguished gallantry in the Battle of Bull Run, Va., July 21, 1861, where he voluntarily led repeated charges of the 1st Michigan infantry and the 11th New York infantry, until he was wounded and taken prisoner; while colonel 1st Michigan infantry, commanding brigade.”
He was assigned a division of the Army of the Potomac’s 9th Corps, leading them at the battles of South Mountain and Antietam. That sounds incredible for a man likely sick, underweight, and out of commission for a year. However, at the beginning of the war the Confederates were better prepared to feed and care for prisoners. I was just at South Mountain and Antietam a couple weeks ago. Here, Willcox had gone from the fire to the frying pan and back into the fire.
When Maj. Gen. Burnside, the corps commander, was promoted to command of the entire army, Willcox led the corps during the December 1862 Fredericksburg Campaign. Fredericksburg was another frying pan experience for Willcox with most of his division decimated. Early in 1863, the 9th Corps was transferred to the West, assigned to the Army of the Ohio. They had been in three major battles with a loss of over 50% of their strength. During 1863 and part of 1864, he commanded the corps three times. He also served briefly as commander of the District of Central Kentucky where he had led a merry chase to capture John Hunt Morgan as he raided in the North in what would become known as “The Great Raid.”
Willcox was assigned to operations under Burnside in East Tennessee, from Sep. 17, 1863, to March 16, 1864, being engaged in the Battle of Blue Springs Oct. 10, 1863. Following the Battle of Blue Springs and Burnside’s push of Confederates back toward Cumberland Gap, Willcox resided for a time in Greeneville at the Williams home we know today as the Dickson-Williams Mansion. While not giving a lot of insight into the town itself, he does reflect on Mrs. Williams in letters to his wife.
Willcox spent roughly three weeks at the Williams home and wrote his wife four times during his stay. He expressed his fondness for Mrs. Williams, referring to her as “the widow.” “The staff are comfortably quartered in a large new house belonging to a rebel officer named Arnold, while I am in a huge mansion belonging to the Widow Williams, with extensive grounds — the chief house of the town” he wrote. This refers to Confederate Maj. Reuben Arnold, son of devout Unionist Thomas Arnold. Willcox staff was staying in the Thomas Arnold home. Arnold had two sons and a son-in-law who were Confederate officers. This home was located on the hill above the railroad depot.
Willcox wrote: “The W. (Widow) is quite an extraordinary woman, looks a good deal like mother and is very clever, very proud, very benevolent, and a good Episcopalian. She was quite stiff with me at first, but we are now on very good terms. She has two sons in the rebel service and her sympathies are probably with them, though she pretends to be neutral and ‘for the Constitution.’ Her third son is a Union man and a farmer with 20 negroes, which exempts him from the rebel conscription. It may console Mother that the servants here are the bane of life. Mrs. Williams is as unhappy with them as you are at home.” (Shh, don’t tell anyone, but Willcox’s mother owned slaves.)
I am going to say it here, and I have said it for years: I do not buy into the brother-against-brother legend. I will tell you why. During the American Revolution, anyone with good sense would have sided with the British. Anyone with bad sense should have sided with the British. There was no way the colonies could defeat the British empire. Many families lost everything they had by choosing the wrong side, the British. Their grandchildren knew the story well.
Seventy years later, people remembered the lesson learned. In 1861, it looked like the Confederates would win. By 1863 the tide had turned. I firmly believe that families put a son on each side to protect their properties. I am remiss to think that two boys raised in the same house, same parents, attending the same schools, and church would turn out to be total political opposites. I am sure it happened, but not in the numbers reported in the Civil War. Families were hedging — and who could blame them.
Mrs. Williams did in fact have a son on each side. Were they hedging? Probably, but I can’t prove that. That third farmer son was William Dickson Williams. He was not pro-Union, but I am sure he told Willcox he was. I know that because for the entire war he sold goods from the Williams’ farm to the Confederates. Fodder, hay, corn, leather, beef, pork, horses — he sold them about everything but the farm. It has been written that he was a member of General Morgan’s staff, but he was not. He was never in the army. I think Willcox was right. His owning slaves who were providing for the Confederates exempted him from service by conscription.
Willcox wrote about visiting the Williams “College Farm” and the site of “Greeneville College,” “where many of the great men of the south of the last generation were educated — William C. Preston and others. There is scarcely a trace left now, except the mansion of the eccentricity.” This is where Lucy Williams had gone to get watermelons the evening before John Hunt Morgan was killed. Morgan’s wife Mattie Ready Morgan’s father, Congressman Charles Ready, had attended Greeneville College.
Whether the great South Carolina Sen. Preston was a student at Greeneville College, I have never been able to confirm. Dick Doughty’s book has an excerpt from Dr. Charles Coffin’s diary: “Preston, having gone through Virgil, Cicero, and the Greek Testament was examined in the library by Mr. Balch and myself in the above named authors and acquitted himself well, so that of course he was admitted to the standing of a freshman in college; and to his honor, he is the first who has obtained this rank in our young seminary.” But was this William Preston?
“The Episcopal church (St. James) stands in Mrs. W’s garden, but the pulpit is vacant, for which I am sorry, as tomorrow is Sunday.” Doughty noted that pastors from other congregations filled in as needed, especially for weddings and funerals. Army chaplains also filled the pulpit when billeted in town. The most noted was William Porcher DuBose of South Carolina. When Lt. Gen. James Longstreet wintered in Greeneville, Dubose, still a seminarian, was given special permission to hold services at St. James by the Bishop of South Carolina. His services in Greeneville were long remembered by those who witnessed them. He went on to become a prominent Episcopal theologian, professor, and dean of the School of Theology at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. He also authored a couple of books on his Civil War memories as well as others related to his faith.
Willcox mentions Greeneville being the home of “Andy Johnson” and that Johnson has a “taste for willows.” He visited monument hill “where Johnson plans to be buried” and reported Johnson had planted a willow there.
He talks about the slowness and unreliability of the mail. Some things never change! He related that Mr. Patterson, Johnson’s son-in-law was carrying his letters to Lexington, Ky. to mail.
Oct. 25, he wrote: “Will send you some leaves etc. from Mrs. Williams garden, which the old Lady has just been gathering with kind regard for you. Her place must be beautiful in the spring; even now there are roses, violets and some pinks in bloom. Among the rarities I send you for her is a green rose, some crape myrtle leaves not of the flowers and some twigs of box transplanted from Mount Vernon. I think you would like her. She is one of those I think it pleasant to visit after the war. She treats me with kindness and distinction. The staff takes their meals here but have the quarters in another building.”
The Williamses were known for their gardens. Their domestic servants would surely have spent considerable time maintaining the gardens. The gardens would certainly have been a part of the “showplace” appearance of the home and grounds. Green roses had been around since about 1743 but were not cultivated until the mid-18th Century. They may even be one of the oldest roses of all, along with the single or wild roses. They are true roses but, unlike other varieties of roses, they don’t have petals — they only have sepals, which are green anyway. These would certainly have been a novelty in Mrs. Williams’ gardens.
Having boxwoods transplanted from George Washington’s Mount Vernon shows just how connected and well-traveled the Williamses were.
He wrote again on Nov. 1, 1863, mentioning the weather: “bright and balmy as any warm spring affords in any time. But this is a changeable clime, it is always April — my natal month — but I am not changeable am I love? Have been very taken with Mrs. Williams’ description of the Moravian schools for children. She received her education at Salem, N.C. in one of them. She says there is one at Bethlehem, Pa. Will you inquire about it? It would be just the right place for Lu, (daughter Louise Marie) and after a while for Elon, (son Elon Farnsworth Willcox) just what they need, the most perfect system, every hour of the day the purest morals and gentlest disciples — and probably less expensive than any. Mrs. W was just ten when she entered. Don’t be frightened but inquire all about the Bethlehem affair. I should feel perfectly safe with the two children at such a place as Mrs. W describes.”
Willcox obviously was concerned for the wellbeing of his family and the education of his children. Mrs. Williams was a well-educated woman for her time. The Moravian school in Winston-Salem still stands. Old Salem is a nice day trip from Greeneville. George Washington visited there on this southern tour and you can dine at the tavern that he did. The museum there has several pieces of Greene County furniture and pottery.
He wrote his wife from Bulls Gap Nov. 11 1863, “we had a severe night coming down here from Greeneville. My friend Mrs. Williams parted with emotion. I hope we will move up and reoccupy (Greeneville) before very long.”
He was part of the retreat from Bulls Gap to Cumberland Gap in November 1863, and was involved in several engagements in East Tennessee. He was engaged in the ongoing Union attempts to move Lt. Gen. James Longstreet out of East Tennessee. Longstreet was billeted in Greeneville from Feb. 28 until late April 1864.
Willcox did not return to Greeneville, as he was sent to Kentucky and with the 9th Corps in the spring. In 1864 he returned to Virginia, where he led his division at the Battle of the Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor, and Petersburg. When Gen. Burnside resigned after the disastrous Battle of the Crater, on July 30, Major Gen. John G. Parke, the corps’ chief of staff, not Willcox, assumed command. Despite his excellent record, he was never promoted to major general. He stayed at divisional command until the surrender at Appomattox.
Brevetted (a temporary rank designation), a major general in the volunteer and regular service, he was mustered out in January 1866, returning to his legal practice in Detroit. In July, however, the army was enlarged, and he was reappointed as Colonel of the 29th United States Infantry. He remained in the army for 21 years. Because of his performance as commander of the Department of Arizona, the town of Willcox, Arizona, was named after him. He retired in 1887 and, eight years later, Congress awarded him the Medal of Honor for his performance at First Bull Run. He died in Coburg, Ontario, Canada, of acute bronchitis.
Willcox never forgot his short time in Greeneville or the lady who treated him kindly and shared her love of plants and education. He followed her advice, and his children were educated in the finest schools of the time. Elon followed his father, retiring from the U.S. Army as a major. Louise married West Point graduate and career army officer Col Stephen Crosby Mills. The West Point yearbook describes him as “one of the leading members of his class — socially and influentially.”
Willcox briefly walked the streets of Greeneville. Thanks to his letters, we have a little insight into life here as the war raged. He never glorified war, but found humility, compassion, and warmth as he spent his short time here. He spent eight years after the war as superintendent of the old soldier’s home in Washington D.C. and was an active member of the Loyal Legion and Sons of the American Revolution.
The book “Forgotten Valor: The Memoirs, Journals, and Civil War Letters of Orlando B Willcox” is a worthy read. While he is largely forgotten, we take a moment to remember him today.