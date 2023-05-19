Following my second visit to Monticello in two weeks, I was headed for Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, for my second visit there this month. One of my favorite annual events is Revolutionary War Weekend. There is just something about seeing 600 Revolutionary War reenactors at one location. It is chilling to have 200 English troops march past you. It is exciting to have a troop of Hessian soldiers march past as their officers give orders in German. All these folks take living history seriously.
In terms all my Hallmark watching friends can understand, Mount Vernon was its “Best EV-ER!” I never tire of Mount Vernon, and I am at a loss to explain why. It is not a “been there and done that” for me. It is a pilgrimage every time I go. When more good stuff is piled on top of what’s already there, then it’s time to reap the rewards.
When Chad Bogart and I were there two weeks earlier as part of the Tim Massey Whirlwind, Boomerang, History Tour we were on a schedule. We arrived when the gates opened, as always Washington was first in war, first in peace and in the hearts of his countrymen, but I am first in the parking lot. We tried to beat the gazillion school kids in line to tour the house. That’s when we met the fun school group from Wyoming.
We toured the home, visited Washington’s grave, then walked down the hill and toured the working farm with the round barn. Taking the trail back up through the woods, we watched a couple interpreters yoke a team of oxen before arriving back on the lawn of the mansion. There we happened upon good friend Donald Francisco who is retired from the U.S. Army Old Guard and now entertains Mount Vernon visitors with his musical talents.
Just arriving was General Washington, Daniel Shippey. Daniel lives in California, but Mount Vernon flies him here a couple times a month to portray the general. We caught up for a few minutes before a herd of kids saw him and came running for photos with George.
Chad and I visited the museum, checked out the gift shop and dined in the Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant where I had my usual lunch there, peanut soup and a club sandwich. Then we were off for the U.S. Army Museum at nearby Fort Belvoir. Our final stop of the day was Gadsby’s Tavern, the only tavern in continuous operation since the 1700s when Washington and Jefferson dined there.
Chad and I again had peanut soup. Chad thought Gadsby’s was best and I thought Mount Vernon’s was better. Chad did have Washington’s favorite, the roast duck. I had it last time I was there and once is enough!
Sunday morning the day of the C.A.R. inductions, we headed out to old Alexandria to visit Christ Church where the Washington and Lee families attended, with their booths preserved. Then we visited the Old Presbyterian Meeting House where rests one of Washington’s doctors, Dr. James Craik, and where one of the unknown tombs of the Revolutionary War is located. I might mention that Friday we stopped in at Pohick Church where the Washingtons also had a booth.
Sunday morning Chad and I toured the house again before all the C.A.R. fanfare started. I had told Chad we were heading home this year and not going somewhere else like last year when we went to Winchester. Getting home at 2 a.m. and getting up for work at 4 a.m. is no fun. That didn’t last very long as we decided to go visit Arlington National Cemetery while we were close. We had some things we wanted to see including the renovated Arlington House which was closed the last couple times I was there. It was still 2 a.m. when I got home, or was it 3, it’s still a blur.
Fast forward two weeks, I’m headed to Mount Vernon following the marvelous visit to Monticello I wrote about last week. There is no schedule, no place in particular I had to be, no friends along. Just me in my new SUV.
As I was nearing Alexandria, I realized I had a little over three hours I could spend at Mount Vernon. Instead of going to the hotel I headed toward Mount Vernon. Since I am a longtime member, there are no lines, just walk through the gates and it’s off to the races. Up near the mansion sulters, and reenactors were setting up tents and camps giving a glimpse of what the next day would bring.
I decided to tour the house, it had been two weeks you know. As I walked up the path where the tours start, I heard a “Hey Tim” it was Donald Francisco, who asked if I could get a good picture of him with the Washington marquee tent the Museum of the American Revolution had set up. Not only that, but I got the mansion in the background too.
I enjoyed a nice, relaxed mansion tour before exiting and walking to where the marquee tent was located. I talked with Adrienne Whaley of MAR before walking down the green. I saw Dan McMichael, he is a part of the Department of the Geographer of the U.S. Army 1777-1783. As Dan related a week earlier as we dined at the General Morgan Inn, when the American Colonies rebelled against King and Country, the British owned all the maps. Washington formed the Department of the Geographer to survey and make maps for his army.
That’s something we don’t think about. Without maps of roads with terrain outlined, the army would be blind. I picked up a book in the gift shop, “Surveying In Early America” not realizing that Dan’s group wrote it and are in the many illustrations. If I had caught that before I got home, I would have had them all sign it for me.
They invited me to go dine with them at the Mount Vernon Inn where I had the Washington Hoe Cakes, I promised the plant lady at Monticello I would try. Then my favorite, the holy grail of soups, the one I always post on my Facebook page with a picture explaining, “God be praised,” yes, peanut soup! The Inn was full of diners, some of whom I knew. I walked around visiting, taking photos.
Saturday morning, I was up early and out on the streets of Old Alexandria. This place is so dripping full of history. I walked the streets while catching some great photos in the early morning light. Then it was back to Mount Vernon so I could be first in the parking lot!
Guess I looked official with the cameras, and they let me go in at 8:30. I walked through the camps, catching soldiers and camp followers (women) cooking breakfast. As the sutlers opened at 9 a.m. I did a little shopping. Then headed over to the mansion to tour before the crowds. Yep, never tire of touring the mansion.
A lot of folks know me from my photos, and I am a lot of folks’ unofficial photographer, so it’s not unusual to be asked to take photos of certain things and people. One of the big-name photographers had come up to me in the Inn the night before, handed me his card saying, “I know your work.” It’s always nice to receive a compliment.
I did a photo shoot of General Washington (Shippey) and General Lafayette (Benjamin Goldman) before their public program by the marquee tent. When we finished up, General Washington leaned toward me and said, “meet me on the front lawn of the mansion at half past three.” I couldn’t help but wonder what that was about, but made a mental note to be there.
In the meantime, troops marched and drilled on the lawn in front of the mansion. A fife & drum troop from a local school performed with Donald Francisco joining in. It was a pleasant, enjoyable morning. I walked the farm loop where horse soldiers had their mounts getting ready to ride into the coming battle and educational programming.
Getting hungry from all the walking and being out since 6 a.m., I again headed to the Mount Vernon Inn where I enjoyed, you guessed it, peanut soup and a club sandwich.
Sometime around 10 o’clock my bare head had started to feel the sun, so I dropped in at Sampson Historical where I asked Abbie if she had any hat blanks? I found one that fit, told her I was taking it and would be back later to shop and pay for it. That hat blank cooled my head and made shade for the rest of me. Funny how that works.
Dan had allowed me to put my camera bag and purchase items in his tent which was always close, so I didn’t have to make trips to the car. The battle scenarios played out on the lower side of the “12-acre field” which as I said there is a world of difference in several hundred reenactors and having just a handful. It just added to all the great photos I took on the two days.
Half past three finally rolled around and General Washington came to where I was standing with two gentlemen in tow. He took us around to show us where Washington, the real one, had his experimental garden. It was out of sight of the formal gardens so the many visitors to Mount Vernon could not see what he was growing or pull up samples to take with them. The next stop was the green house, a large brick structure and the slave quarters.
The general, Daniel, told us that the brick used to enlarge and restore these buildings came from the White House. In 1951 when Harry Truman had the White House gutted, he sent those original bricks, those bricks made in 1792 by slave labor, to Mount Vernon. He pointed out one brick with three fingerprints in it.
During our walk, two ladies from Mount Vernon, with radios, accompanied us. I realized that we were a VIP group. They led us back around the house, radioed that we were coming in, and parted the tours to allow us to pass through. We went up the steps, then the tour group there was parted, for as a tour guide told them, a special VIP group was coming through.
I knew where we were going, I have wanted to go up those steps to the third floor for twenty years! I have been in the basement twice, but never up those stairs to the third floor. There are four bedrooms on the third floor. When General Washington died, Martha moved from the room they shared where he died to a room on the third floor. Also up on the third floor is the access to the copula.
Now, this gets more exciting. Getting to see the bedroom with the original bed Martha spelt in was a treat, but just as exciting for me was getting to see the Ox-Eye window from the inside. I have taken so many pictures of that window over the years. I have zoomed in on it, caught the light shining through from the other side. I think in addition to being beautiful, it was curiosity of what was behind it.
The other thrill that few have enjoyed, or will ever have the opportunity to enjoy, is going up into the copula. The general removed a Plexiglas barrier which allowed us one at a time to climb up and take a gander. I of course took a ton of photos. There are signatures from over a hundred years ago where visitors signed their names. I had a Sharpie in my pocket, oh the temptation! No I didn’t.
I cannot put into words what a thrill it was to go into the copula and to visit the third floor. It was fun taking photos out the Ox-Eye window from the inside with tents and reenactors on the lawn. We made our descent down the stairs as again tour groups were parted to allow the VIPS through. It was a great feeling and if nothing else happened all weekend, this made the weekend for me.
I went back to Sampson’s Historical where I told Abbie I decided I didn’t want the hat blank that had been on my head all day. She said, “that’s okay, you own it.” I settled with her for the blank, a pair of knee britches, and a nice, fired cup. How many cups do I own, I always say no more cups and see one I must have. She even managed to sell me a book.
Phil the glassblower usually gets my attention too. General Washington had posted that Phil had glass flasks with Washington’s Griffin pressed into the glass. Had to have one of those, then the one made from an 18th-century mold of Washington. I think I am starting to get a little cluttered with all the stuff.
As 5 o’clock rolled around I stopped by Dan’s tent to pick up my stash of plunder from the day. Dan asked if I was coming out tomorrow. I told him that since I wake up at 3:30 or 4 a.m. I would likely head toward home, but if I slept to 6, I would come back for three to four hours. I was wide awake at 3, so I made my way toward home stopping at three antique shops where the plunder pile only grew.
That is just a sampling of a weekend that was relaxing, fun, educational, and spent among a host of friends. So, my Hallmark friends can relate when I say it was the “Best EV-ER!”