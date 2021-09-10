Shortly after I wrote about Smokey the Bear, Leslie Morgan, the District Ranger here in Greeneville for the Unaka District, Cherokee National Forest, wrote me about another bear story. She said, “here’s another one I bet you have never heard. I did a stint in Rolling Fork, MS as the District Ranger for the Delta National Forest.”
While I did know the background story, I did not know about the Great Delta Bear Affair. This is an annual event in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. It is a lot of fun events from great music, fun runs, a burger eating contest, wood carving contest, seminars, etc. What happened there to bring this all about, you may ask? Well, it’s the story of the “Teddy Bear.”
Their webpage tells the story as well as I can: “In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt came to the Mississippi Delta to hunt black bear. He was the guest of Mr. Mangrum, owner of Smedes Plantation in southern Sharkey County. The great bear hunter and guide, Holt Collier, was hired to be the president’s guide on this hunt.
“On the first morning of the hunt, the dogs hit upon the scent of the bear and the hunt was on. Holt Collier told President Roosevelt where to wait for the bear to come out of the cane brake. The president and his companion, Mr. Huger Foote, waited for the bear to emerge and listened to the barking of the dogs as they pursued the bear. They could tell that the dogs were going in a different direction and decided to return to camp for lunch. Not long after they had left, the bear turned again and eventually came out of the woods almost exactly where Holt Collier had said it would, but the president was not in position to get his shot.
“The bear became cornered by the dogs in a slough and turned on them. In its fury, the bear grabbed Holt’s favorite dog, Jocko. Holt Collier jumped from his horse and clubbed the bear with the stock of his gun, stunning the 250 pound bruin. He then threw a rope around the semiconscious creature and sent for the president to shoot the bear.
“When the president arrived, he was disappointed to see the addled bear at Holt’s feet. Despite encouragement from the crowd of hunters, President Roosevelt refused to shoot the injured bear stating that it would be unsportsmanlike.
“The press went wild with this story of the President, Holt Collier, and the bear, and it soon traveled across the country in news stories and cartoons. Morris Mitchom a toy shop owner in New York, wrote the president asking if he could name the stuffed toy bears in his shop ‘Teddy’s Bears.’ The president agreed and before long all stuffed bears were known as Teddy Bears.
“Since that time, stuffed toy bears have been called Teddy Bears. This children’s icon was named because of a hunt President Theodore Roosevelt attended in the Mississippi Delta in 1902 where he refused to kill a black bear. The Teddy Bear is the state toy of Mississippi, and each year a different commemorative teddy bear is sold at the Great Delta Bear Affair.”
As I told Leslie, I wasn’t sure what the most interesting part of the story is. Is it Teddy Roosevelt, the Teddy Bear, or Holt Collier? Collier was born a slave, was a Confederate soldier in the Ninth Texas Cavalry, outdoorsman, cowboy, and famed hunter. He is most famously linked to the “Teddy Bear.”
Collier’s Find-a-grave page records, “Holt Collier was born into slavery in 1846 and was the slave of Howell Hinds. Hinds County is named after Howell’s father, Gen. Thomas Hinds. At a very early age, Holt demonstrated his marksmanship with the rifle. At the age of 10, he killed his first Black Bear which would be one of over 3,000 killed by Holt. At the outbreak of the War for Southern Independence, Holt’s master and son left for the War after giving him his freedom papers and being told he was too young to fight and to remain on the plantation. Holt disobeyed his master by running away from the plantation, stowing away on a riverboat and joining Howell and his son in Memphis, TN. Holt, by choice, joined the 9th Texas Brigade serving in Company I throughout the War. During Reconstruction, Holt was accused and acquitted for the alleged murder of Captain James King by a military tribunal in Vicksburg. Holt left the state on advice given by William A. Percy of Greenville going to Texas working as a cowboy on the ranch of his former commander, Sullivan Ross, future Governor of Texas. Upon the murder of his former master, Holt returned to Greenville for his funeral and remained in Greenville for the rest of his life. Holt became nationally known in 1903 as the guide for the Teddy Roosevelt Bear Hunt of that year. This hunt gave rise to the ‘Teddy Bear’ when Teddy refused to shoot a bear captured by Holt and tied to a tree. Holt lived to the age of about 90, passing from this life on August 1, 1936.”
Holt Collier reportedly killed over 3,000 bears during his lifetime. That’s more than famed bear hunter Davy Crockett.
This was not the only time Roosevelt hunted with Collier, A more remarkable event happened five years later, on Roosevelt’s 1907 bear-hunting expedition to Louisiana. The press was kept away this time, so the story didn’t get a lot of coverage, and seems to have been overlooked by most researchers in the 100-plus years since. It’s a story told, of all places, in an obscure academic journal that no one’s read in the last 70 years or so:
“A wild hog is no different from our domestic sluggard that fattens in a sty. The best breeds are turned loose by their owners — Duroc-Jerseys, Poland Chinas, Berkshires, Essex — and no animal reverts to type, or goes native, more promptly than a pig. He may have been pampered as the household pet, but one brief taste of freedom makes him the most dangerous brute that ranges our forests, the only creature that deliberately and wantonly attacks a man. Instead of a slothful animal that dozes in his wallow, we find the razorback, powerful, vicious and swift as lightning. When he grows old, and young boars combine to drive him from the herd, the ousted monarch retires to solitude, gnashing his teeth and brooding over his wrongs; then it’s wise to let that fellow alone. A wolf won’t venture near, nor a bear or panther. Two enormous tusks curl upward and backward from his lower jaw, like curving scimitars of ivory, that by one sidewise swipe will disembowel a dog.
“Some woodsmen contend that the tusks of a domestic boar grow much longer after he goes native, because he uses them more, and nature develops a weapon to meet his needs. Other keen observers say that this is not true; that the tusks of a boar in captivity will be about the same length as those of one that has gone wild. The wild boar, however, shows less fat about the jowls, so that more of his gleaming ivory is exposed. When he comes charging through the brushwood, it’s a fearsome sight, and the fleeing tenderfoot is apt to overestimate his tusks.
“One pair found by Governor Parker measured seven and five-eighths inches, taken from the boar that attacked Doctor [Presley Marion] Rixey, personal physician to President Theodore Roosevelt, while Teddy was on a hunting expedition. This infuriated devil might have slain Doctor Rixey, if Holt Collier, the celebrated Negro hunter, had not thrown himself between them, grappled the beast and stabbed him to death. Doctor Rixey, I am told, now has his tusks as a souvenir of luck.”
No toys called the Teddy-Hog or “Holt’s Hogzillia” were born of this caper. Why was the press kept away from this hunt? That’s easy, with all the “Teddy Bear” hoopla from the last hunt with Collier, Teddy’s handers wanted to keep this one quiet.
When Collier killed the hog, which was nicknamed “Hogzilla” because of its size, he was in his early 60s. That would be quite a feat for a man of any age, but more remarkable for one in his 60s. Holt lived to the age of about 90. Holt was buried in Live Oak Cemetery which is located on the old Plumridge Plantation in Greenville, Mississippi, where he grew-up hunting those black bear.
As I told Leslie, I am still not sure what the most remarkable part of the story is, Teddy himself, the Teddy Bear or Holt Collier. It does take all three to make a story, and with “hogzilla” thrown in there is a bit more to tell.
I have never been to the Great Delta Bear Affair, and likely never will. But who knows, I’ve taken off on a whim before. A few years back the Blanks sisters and I did just that, traveling around Mississippi and Louisiana.
They have a Facebook page as well as their website, where they ask, “Are you ready for live music, chainsaw carving, amazing food, a fun run, dog show, arts and crafts, kids crafts and games, fireworks, and so much more?” The webpage mentions that “Through the Great Delta Bear Affair, thousands of people from across Mississippi and the South have a new fascination with the now growing population of bears in the state. The Bear Affair is now in its 18th year of bringing awareness to Mississippi’s residents about black bears and the history and culture of the South Delta area.”
It is the fourth Saturday in October and would be a nice time of year to head south. Take the Natchez Trace from Franklin, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, and enjoy the fall foliage. It takes a bit of getting used to the 50 mile per hour speed limit, but you will get used to it. The stops along the way are interesting and educational. The quickest route is through Memphis, and turn south.
The “Bear Affair” offers a different “Teddy Bear” each year to commemorate the event. The 2021 bear is named “Covid Bear.” He looks a bit fuzzy to me. I bought a stuffed bear just a couple weeks ago to support bear awareness.
You know our bear population here in Greene County is growing too. Maybe we need our own festival. Some of you might have followed the “Johnson City Bear” on social media. Then of course we had the “Greeneville Bear.” He had a thing for BBQ so we would have to incorporate BBQ into our celebration. We could have our own “Greeneville Bear” teddy bear. Maybe with all the BBQ cooking, a real bear might show up and run-down Main Street like they do in Gatlinburg. We could have a “bear” parade, a bear run, and Leslie Morgan could be our first grand parade marshal. I said bear parade, not bare parade.
Seriously, the bear population here is growing. I have been reading a book by a park ranger in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. He says the worst thing people do is feed bears. He says bears are typically lazy, and they learn to associate people with food. They learn if they chase someone, the person thinks they are going to get eaten by the bear, while the bear is thinking they are going to drop what they are eating. He says this causes bears to lose their fear of humans, and that is when trouble starts. Too many times, it results in a bear being killed.
Bears are beautiful creatures, and they are wild and dangerous. Trying to make a pet out of one is not a very smart thing. Oh yeah, the wild hog population is booming, too. The last time I was over in the mountains there was evidence everywhere. If you see hogzilla, you best climb a tree fast.
I think I will just stick to the festivals and maybe drive down and check out the Great Delta Bear Affair, I have it on my calendar, Leslie. I like the idea of the “Greeneville Bear” affair, too, especially the BBQ part. Enjoy the outdoors this fall, be smart, be careful and we hope to see you on the trail.