In the past I have written about that mysterious disappearing holiday called Thanksgiving. We all look forward to it, those days off work and the big meals. Some look forward to the football games with naps on the sofa after those dinners. Others look forward to those Black Friday deals.
Thanksgiving is deeply rooted in the history of our nation, and all have something, actually many things, to be thankful for. Most don’t realize how lucky we are compared to the rest of the world.
I am going to admit that Thanksgiving is not as glamorous, or as fun as Christmas. We don’t have Thanksgiving lights, I’m surprised given that we now have Halloween lights. You know, Halloween used to be a quiet, except on that one day, time that slipped by quietly too. With the advent of television, scary movies such as the box office flop “Hocus Pocus” which is now a cult icon, changed Halloween into a pseudo holiday. We don’t get time off for it, but there are plenty of parties, food and candy.
It’s all about excitement, and with excitement folks spend money. Where a dollar can be extracted from a working American, the marketers are on board. Halloween has replaced Thanksgiving as the lead in to Christmas.
Thanksgiving is still important and relevant to us today. So how can we make it more exciting? Halloween has songs, Christmas has songs. Maybe we need some Thanksgiving songs. Have you ever heard a Thanksgiving song on the radio?
How about “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Tyson Turkey Truck” or “I’m Dreaming of Grandma’s Turkey Dressing,” “Thanksgiving Came on a Midnight Clear,” “Elvis Ate a Whole Turkey and You Can Too,” “The Football Player Took a Knee and I Took Two,” “I Got Stuffed in Momma’s Dressing,” “Let’s Shake and Bake Daddy,” “I Saw Daddy Kissing Momma’s Turkey,” “Rocking Around the Turkey Farm.” What’s the best song to play while cooking a turkey? “It’s All About That Baste.” Sing it, “It’s all about that baste, about that baste.” Catchy!
Those just don’t sound very exciting. There is some Thanksgiving Day humor, you know after the prayers and time of true “thanks giving” are over.
Do you know what a turkey is thankful for on Thanksgiving? Vegetarians. I’m going to tell you something as a college-educated farm boy. Turkeys eat vegetables and a few bugs. I don’t know what bugs eat, but I will say for sure that Turkey is recycled vegetables. We are all for recycling, right? So, if you claim to be a vegetarian, just remember it’s okay to eat Turkey, it’s just recycled vegetables you are eating.
Why did the turkey cross the road? He wanted people to think he was a chicken. What did the turkey say to the turkey hunter on Thanksgiving Day? Quack, quack! Who is not hungry at Thanksgiving? The turkey, because he’s already stuffed! What do you call a running turkey? Fast food. What’s a popular Thanksgiving dance? The turkey trot. For you Halloween fans who are having a hard time swallowing this, What do you get when you cross a turkey with a ghost? A poultrygeist!
Have you heard the song “Ghost Chickens in the Sky”? Maybe it’s time for “Ghost Turkeys in the Sky!” You know, come to think of it, I have never heard those ghost hunters say anything about animal spirits running around. One would think that they would be everywhere.
Last week I met a nice couple, the Kincaids, while shopping. They mentioned that it is the time of year I write about Hallmark movies. As I have wrote, Hallmark movies are fun and addictive. You can watch the first five minutes and catch the last five and not miss a thing. It is easy to figure out the entire plot in that first five minutes.
I have joked that Hallmark has no Thanksgiving movies. But wait, they heard me! They released “Love, Fall & Order, Pumpkin Pie Wars, A Family Thanksgiving, An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving, and Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”
As many of you know “big brother” is watching and just exactly who “big brother” is is beyond me. As you may have experienced, if you search for an item on the internet all of a sudden pop-up ads start showing up with that item. I even get them on my phone.
After all my joking around about Hallmark movies, I wrote about one of my favorites, “A Timeless Christmas.” I got an email thanking me for the positive review. So, yep, they are watching too.
I have had a lot of folks come up and tell me they love my Hallmark articles. Then they sheepishly admit they watch them too. As for me, well, I must have a Kleenex nearby. It’s not that I’m sentimental, or a softy, I think it’s from staring at the TV screen too long. My Mom always told me if I stared at the TV screen too long it would cause me to go blind. I think that is what it is, staring at the screen makes my eyes water.
Back in October after the night at Kings Mountain when I went to spend the evening with the girls on Lake Lanier, we enjoyed a cookout on the terrace later retreating indoors. We settled in to watch, taa-daa, Hallmark fall movies, or Thanksgiving’ish movies. The first one was nice and the usual, predictable Hallmark plot. The second one I fell asleep after the first five minutes and woke up before the last five minutes and never missed a thing.
In years past I catch some of the 31 Days of Halloween on one of the cable networks, but this year I never watched a single Halloween movie … period. I did watch some Hallmark Christmas movies in October. Last Thursday Caroline and I had a meeting in ELizabethton, as we left, she wanted me to tune the radio to Christmas music. I said, “you know we are not past Thanksgiving yet?” She said it didn’t matter, it was cold, and she was getting the Christmas spirit.
I decided to drive through Jonesborough on the way home. I was curious if they had their lights up considering we were still a week before Thanksgiving. Low and behold, it was a Christmas-winter wonderland with all the lights glimmering and shining reflecting on the streets. So we are on the decorated streets, with Christmas music playing on the radio, with Scrooge Tim here thinking, we are not past Thanksgiving. Sounds like a Hallmark plot to me.
I am going to give Hallmark some credit, they have added actors and changed their predictable plot lines around. I am sure that during one of their corporate meetings someone held up a copy of The Greeneville Sun and said, “This Tim Massey fellow says we are too predictable using the same plots over and over with the same actors in different roles.”
The first one I watched this year was one of my favorites from last year, “My Christmas Family Tree.” Vanessa takes a DNA test and finds her unknown father. This one is a gem, and for those if us that are into DNA it is fun. I have a couple friends who found missing fathers using DNA, so it does resonate a bit. Warning, have the Kleenex handy.
I haven’t got to see “A Timeless Christmas” yet, but I am sure it will come along. Another favorite from years past is “Christmas Next Door” which I have seen already this year.
A new one this year, “Ghosts of Christmas Always” is a charmer and one I have watched twice already. I will likely see it a couple more times before Christmas. I counted; I have 11 boxes of Kleenex on the ready.
Speaking of pop-up ads, as I was checking to make sure I was getting the movie titles right, an ad popped up for a sweatshirt. It said on it, “I don’t know how to act my age, I’ve never been this old before.” Yeah, big brother is watching.
A new one this year that I knew I was not going to watch, or care for, if I even started it, was “Noel Next Door.” The previews paint a hateful grouch who is just plain ugly toward children and his neighbor. I should have known better. It’s another Hallmark hallmark of a movie. Sure, they all have a little cheesiness to them, but “its Hallmark Baby!”
Hallmark has figured out that there are a lot of Black and Hispanic folks out there who watch TV and celebrate Christmas. They have added shows which reflect the lives of these families too. Good job Hallmark.
The good folks at Readers Digest have complied a list of the top 50 Hallmark movies. They write, “What’s sweeter than a Christmas cookie or a kiss under the mistletoe? A Hallmark Christmas movie, of course! You’re also likely to see both of those things in these romantic Christmas movies, along with loads of gorgeous Christmas tree ideas. And there are plenty of Hallmark Christmas movies to choose from: The network has aired more than 300 of them since 2009, and there are another 31 on the way in 2022, much to the delight of fans everywhere.”
They continue, “After all, what’s not to love? These Christmas movies are filled with romance, hunky strangers and heartwarming lessons about what really matters in life. Yes, they’re a little (er, a lot) predictable. But what’s wrong with some easy-peasy, sugar-coated romance wrapped up in a bow? Absolutely nothing!”
First of all, I have not heard of, nor seen most of their top 50 Hallmark Christmas movies. I could name my top 5, but that’s about it. Yes, they are sugar coated and tear jerkers. Personally, I am a “hopeless romantic.” I know this because my freshman high school English teacher Miss Vera Isbell told me I was-repeatedly.
She told the class one day she could see me at age 40 getting off a plane and pulling my sleeves out from my sport coat. I have always made sure to tug on my sleeves when wearing a sportscoat. I have however, never worn a suit when traveling by airplane.
Oh my goodness, I am all the way near the end and forgot another new 2022 Hallmark movie that I have already seen three times. “In Merry Measure.” This one is just plain fun from beginning to end. It starts as falling pop-star Darcy returns home for Christmas with her recently widowed sister and niece.
During their first family meal, Darcy’s sister sets a casserole down on the table as Darcy excitably exclaims, “Is that Moms Tuna-Nuna casserole?” I got excited too, because my Mom used to make that same tuna noodle casserole. My sister made that same casserole too. It’s easy and it is good! I had not thought about that in ages.
Darcy’s sister explains to the niece that when Darcy was little she could not say “noodle” so she called it “Tuna-nuna.” I looked in my pantry and except for the frozen peas had what I needed to make “Tuna-nuna” casserole. I talked to sister Gwen and she told me how she made it. Gwen said she used potato chips instead of the breadcrumbs called for in the Campbells soup receipt. Being a fan of the potato chip myself, I am going to put some Cape Cod kettle chips in mine. I will now, forever, call it “Tuna-Nuna.”
Speaking of Campbells, during this movie Hallmark played a commercial of a guy bringing store bought cookies to his company Christmas party. A girl has a green bean casserole, and everyone is crazy about it. He asked her what she was doing for Christmas? Another commercial shows them arriving at his grandmothers where she again has that green bean casserole. I usually skip commercials, but these are fun, a series no doubt. Makes me wonder what will happen in part three or four.
I am not big on casseroles, except for family reunions. What I cook, I eat for a week, which is okay. It is fun that a Hallmark movie brought about this old family favorite inspiring me to fix it for myself. The only thing more fun would be to be watching the movie and eating “Tuna-Nuna” while they are having it. This I did on Sunday afternoon.
It is Saturday morning and hopefully everyone had a great Thanksgiving, survived Black Friday, and are ready for the coming holidays. Now we can listen to Christmas music and watch Hallmark movies without the guilt.
Coming this week is the kickoff to the Christmas season in downtown Greeneville. The Heritage Trust dinner is on Thursday, and Friday the downtown comes alive with the spirit of Christmas. The kickoff to Christmas in downtown Greeneville is always one of my favorite events and I look forward to seeing everyone Friday evening as we continue to trail the past together thought the holiday season.