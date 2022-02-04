Benjamin Banneker is not a name that is widely known today. It was not a name widely known in the past. It is however, a name that should be known to us all.
As our first president, George Washington struggled to make a new Federal city a reality. In what today is known as Washington D.C., the owners of the property were being a bit testy. Washington promised two of the landowners that he would put important buildings on their property. On the highest hill would be the capitol and the second highest hill would be located the White House, a mile and a half away. Except for this high ground, it was basically a low, wet swamp. Washington hired surveyor Major Andrew Ellicott to lay off the city and to mark the boundaries with a series of 40 stone markers. Thirty-six of these still survive and are protected by iron cages.
Ellicott was assisted by Benjamin Banneker, a man of exceptional mathematical and mechanical abilities. He was largely self-educated as a mathematician, astronomer, compiler of almanacs and writer. In his early 20s he built a functioning clock entirely of wood. It was said to keep perfect time and ran for 50 years until his death. A PBS documentary says, “He’d seen only two timepieces in his lifetime — a sundial and a pocket watch. At the time, clocks weren’t common in the United States. Still, based on these two devices, Banneker constructed a striking clock entirely out of wood, based on his own drawings and calculations. The clock continued to run until it was destroyed in a fire fifty years later.” This creation, which is believed to be the first clock built in America, made him famous, according to the Benjamin Banneker Memorial’s website.
It is said that Banneker fixed the point of the first of the marker stones by laying on the ground an entire night and plotting the movements of six different stars. When you watch Ancient Aliens or a show on the Freemasons and they talk about Washington being laid out according to the stars, that is true.
What I have not said was that Banneker was of African heritage. Banneker’s presence among the surveying party did not go unnoticed. The Georgetown Weekly Ledger reported, “An Ethiopian whose abilities as a surveyor and astronomer, clearly prove that Mr. Jefferson’s concluding that race of men was void of mental endowments was without foundation.”
What is not commonly known is all that Banneker contributed to the plans for laying out the streets of the nation’s capital. He and Ellicott surveyed the area, configured the final layout, placement of major governmental buildings, boulevards and avenues as drawn for the map producing the finished document commonly deferred to as the L’Enfant Plan. The actual L’Enfant Plan was the result of their work in completing the document initially worked on by Major Charles L’Enfant, Thomas Jefferson and President Washington. Contrary to popular belief, the L’Enfant Plan was not produced by L’Enfant, but was named for L’Enfant at the behest of President George Washington in honor of L’Enfant having provided the preliminary vision for the layout of the nation’s capital. This was a monumental work. But just who was Benjamin Banneker?
Banneker was born in Maryland in 1731, the son of an ex-slave named Robert and his wife Mary Banneky. Mary was the daughter of an English woman who purchased Robert and another slave upon her release from servitude, as she needed help working her tobacco farm 12 miles north of the mouth of the Patapsco River. Robert always insisted he came from royalty in West Africa.
Since both of his parents were “free people of color,” Benjamin had not suffered the institution of slavery. He was taught to read by his grandmother and did attend a Quaker school for a short period of time. His other early accomplishments included constructing an irrigation system for the family farm. In addition, Banneker taught himself astronomy and accurately forecasted lunar and solar eclipses. After his father’s passing, he ran what was now his own farm for years, cultivating a business selling tobacco and various other crops.
Banneker’s true acclaim came from his almanacs, which he published for six consecutive years during the later years of his life, between 1792 and 1797. These handbooks included his own astronomical calculations as well as opinion pieces, literature, medical and tidal information, with the latter being particularly useful to local fishermen. Beside his almanacs, Banneker also published information on bees and calculated the cycle of the 17-year locust.
That Georgetown Weekly Ledger report about the Ethiopian did spur Banneker to write Thomas Jefferson. In 1791, Jefferson was secretary of state and Banneker considered the respected Virginian, though a slaveholder, to also be open to view African Americans as more than slaves. Thus, he wrote Jefferson a letter hoping that he would “readily embrace every opportunity to eradicate that train of absurd, false ideas and opinions which so generally prevail with respect to us.” To further support his point, Banneker included a handwritten manuscript of an almanac for 1792, containing his astronomical calculations.
Banneker acknowledged he was “of the African race” and a free man. He recognized that he was taking “a liberty” writing to Jefferson, which would be unacceptable considering “the almost general prejudice and prepossession which is so prevalent in the world against those of my complexion.” Banneker then respectfully chided Jefferson and other patriots for their hypocrisy, enslaving people like him while fighting the British for their own independence. This would become known as the first “protest letter” written to a public official.
Jefferson quickly acknowledged Banneker’s letter, writing a response. Banneker published Jefferson’s letter alongside his original piece of correspondence in his 1793 almanac. Banneker’s outspokenness with regard to the issue of slavery earned him the widespread support of the abolitionist societies in Maryland and Pennsylvania, both of which helped him publish his almanac.
Jefferson wrote Bannaker, “I thank you sincerely for your letter of the 19th instant and for the Almanac it contained. No body wishes more than I do to see such proofs as you exhibit, that nature has given to our Black brethren, talents equal to those of the other colours of men, and; that the appearance of a want of them is owing merely to the degraded condition of their existence both in Africa and America. I can add with truth that no body wishes more ardently to see a good system commenced for raising the condition both of their body and mind to what it ought to be, as fast as the imbecility of their present existence, and other circumstance which cannot be neglected, will admit. I have taken the liberty of sending your almanac to Monsieur de Condorcet, Secretary of the Academy of sciences at Paris, and member of the Philanthropic society because I considered it as a document to which your whole colour had a right for their justification against the doubts which have been entertained of them. I am with great esteem, Sir, Your most obedt. humble servt.” Th. Jefferson
Banneker became the first high profile Black Civil Rights leader. He risked life and limb to work with the French and American Abolitionists of the day, nearly a century prior to Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. He voiced opposition to slavery and the execution and oppression of Native Americans at a time when Africans were being brought to the shores of America in mass as slaves. Most of the Founding Fathers that Banneker worked with on the Federal City project were slave owners.
Banneker continued to conduct his scientific studies throughout his life. Banneker was the first scientist to study the relativity of time and space, and his revelations on the topic preceded Einstein’s Theory of Relativity by two centuries. He was the first to disclose in his writings that the Star of Sirius is two stars rather than one. His hypothesis was not confirmed until the Hubble Telescope two centuries later at NASA.
By 1797, sales of his almanac had declined, and he discontinued publication. In the following years, he sold off much of his farm to his life-long neighbors the Ellicotts and others to make ends meet, while continuing to live in his log cabin. He devised a formula for a living trust type stipend arrangement with the Ellicotts. In his proposition to them, he offered his homestead estate as collateral, based on a mortuary table he devised which projected how long he was likely to live, taking into account the value of his estate, and proposed that he receive a monthly allowance for life from them in exchange for their taking sole and/or partial ownership of his property upon his death. Banneker is the inventor of the now popular reverse mortgage. He presented the proposal to the Ellicotts, who were highly respected industrial businessmen.
He never found a wife nor had a family. He found solace in an early morning walk in which he continued his study of the stars.
On Oct. 9, 1806, Banneker died in his sleep, just a month short of his 75th birthday. In accordance with his wishes, all the items that had been on loan from his neighbor, George Ellicott, were returned by Banneker’s nephew. Also included was Banneker’s astronomical journal, providing future historians one of the few records of his life known to exist.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the family burial ground a few yards from this house, Benjamin Banneker was laid to rest. During the services, mourners were startled to see his house had caught on fire, quickly burning down. Nearly everything was destroyed, including his personal effects, furniture and wooden clock. The cause of the fire was never determined.
Banneker’s life was remembered in an obituary in the Federal Gazette of Philadelphia and has continued to be written about over the ensuing two centuries. With limited materials having been preserved related to Banneker’s life and career, there’s been a fair amount of legend and misinformation presented. In 1972, scholar Sylvio A. Bedini published an acclaimed biography, “The Life of Benjamin Banneker: The First African American Man of Science.”
The astronomical journal is the only remaining artifact written in Banneker’s hand. Because of his last will’s instruction, the astronomical journal and some other loose manuscripts were removed upon his death and taken to George Ellicott (1760-1832). The journal remained in the hands of the Ellicott family until 1844 when it was deposited at the Maryland Historical Society where it was used by John H.B. Latrobe the following year. Quaker philanthropist Moses Sheppard had the book rebound in Russian leather in 1852 and at this date most likely combined the astronomical journal with some of Banneker’s loose manuscripts as well as a daybook.
At some unknown date, the astronomical journal was returned to the hands of the Ellicott family. It stayed there, away from the public’s eye until 1987 when Ellicott family descendant Dorothea West Fitzhugh donated it in honor of her late husband Robert Tyson Fitzhugh. In 1999 MdHS sent the journal to the Center for Conservation in Philadelphia where it was rebound, deacidified, and given full conservation treatment.
His journal, though, provides a unique look into a mind that we cannot understand. It is the record of his dreams. I wanted to include some of his writings as they are widely published, but they are confusing and their meanings unknown and complex. They are probably not that much different than dreams some of us have. If you wish to follow up, they are an interesting read, it is the stuff of Ancient Aliens.
So, what are these dreams exactly? Are they riddles? Allegorical? Or can they be characterized as curiosities and nothing more? Silvio Bedini describes them as literary essays, but upon further examination it doesn’t seem as easy to lump them together. However, great minds throughout history seem to experience such in their slumber, maybe we all do. I know I have some dillies that can’t be explained.
Since we mentioned George Washington, he too had extraordinary dreams, including one during the Valley Forge encampment wherein he was visited by three angelic beings. This is another incredible read that can be looked up. Thomas Jefferson is another who kept track of his dreams. He likewise had some that might also be described as “dillies.”
Today, while Banneker is almost forgotten and unheard of by many near his native Ellicott City, Maryland, which is near Baltimore, there is an academy, an elementary school and a high school which carry his name. His cabin has been rebuilt and is an historic site. His works remain an amazing example of a truly gifted man among men.
An effort has been underway for several years to establish a park and the Banneker Institute in Washington D.C. It is to be called the Benjamin Banneker Institute of Math and Science. It recognizes Banneker as the first African American author of almanacs, astronomer, scientific farmer employing water irrigation and crop rotation long before these farming techniques became popular, and seminal documenter of the 17-year locust cycle. Banneker was the first scientist since Copernicus to suggest that intelligent life existed on other planets, and the nation’s first high profile Civil Rights leader; penning his historic letter to then Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, questioning the sincerity of the Declaration of Independence as it did not apply to African Americans and Native Americans. Banneker was also the first to recommend a U.S. Department of Peace as a Cabinet post, along with his colleague, Dr. Benjamin Rush.
He was quite outspoken on the ills of slavery, although he was among the few “free” African Americans during his lifetime.
In October at the Longstreet Society Seminar in Gettysburg, one of the speakers was Susan Rosenvold from Ellicott City, Maryland. I talked to her later and she was surprised to hear that I knew about the Ellicotts and Dunloggin Farms a 1930s operation there, but was shocked when I mentioned Banneker. She said, “I’m surprised you know Dunloggin, but how do you know Banneker?”
As we begin Black History Month, we should all know Banneker. Let us remember that Black history, like all history, is our history.