Did you miss Flag Day? The Greeneville Sun put a printed flag in the paper for all us subscribers. Now that is patriotic; three cheers for The Sun. For those of us that think in paper and ink, that is a lot of paper and ink. The flag in the paper is a long, time-honored Sun tradition and I am glad they still do it. I see these displayed in people’s windows and smile because I know where they got them, and that they care enough to use them.
June 14 traditionally is celebrated as flag day because that is the day the Continental Congress accepted the flag design by a committee of three to be the nation’s new standard. Continental Congress held a lively discussion on what committees should be appointed. There were some dillies. One of the earliest was the flag committee of three. They had appointed a committee on committees to determine which committees should be formed. Then an oversight committee was formed to oversee the committee on committees. Then a committee of three was appointed to oversee the oversight committee which oversaw the committee on committees which determined which committees should be appointed. Not much has changed. So how they got the flag design is beyond me.
The best cure for insomnia is to read the “Proceedings of the Continental Congress.” To say they spent a lot of time wasting time is a good choice of words. I touched on that a bit in the “Capitals” article.
The flag design we got we now call the “Betsy Ross.” There are those who want to debunk all our history and the Betsy Ross story has been in their crosshairs. Betsy always said she made it and that is good enough for me. She told her children and grandchildren about the day the committee of three – George Washington, Robert Morris, and George Ross – came to see her.
Betsy’s life was not an easy one. She had worked in the upholstery shop of John Webster, recognized as Philadelphia’s best, and his best seamstress was? … you guessed it: Betsy Griscom. Betsy would outlive three husbands and her second one was John Ross. Webster’s shop was not only known for its upholstery; they made flags, too. They were recognized as the best flag makers in the colonies.
Auction houses for years have tried to tie flags back to the Webster shop and the hand of Betsy Griscom Ross, but to no avail, however, as their work was not signed or marked.
Years after her death, an effort was made to save the humble home of Betsy Ross. I have visited it and her grave several times. Nobody questioned her story for over a hundred years. Records that could verify her claim were destroyed in an 1810 fire.
I don’t question the story because by 1776 she owned her own shop, she made the best flags, was recognized as the best seamstress in Philadelphia, and to top it off, committee member Col. George Ross was the uncle of her late husband John Ross. Morris owned several pieces of her upholstery work, and the Washingtons owned drapes and upholstery she had made. They all knew each other.
So, who you gonna call? Betsy Ross!
Realizing that Flag Day was looming, I reached out to the “flash gang” of re-enactors to let them know we were not letting this Flag Day slip by; it is too important an event not to remember. We decided to have this one at the David Crockett Birthplace State Park near the monument by the flagpole.
I visited the SAR chapter in Johnson City and invited them to join us. I told them we have been doing “flash-mob” reenacting and “drive-by” wreath layings. I told them that in light of current events I probably needed to change those terms to “quickly planned events,” or QPE.
The park was receptive to the event as long as social distancing was practiced, and we didn’t have a group larger than 50. I am not sure of the turnout, but it was probably close to the 50 limit. We did not advertise except through our contacts with patriotic groups.
To campers in the Crockett campground, we gave out 100 small U.S. flags with Daughters of the American Revolution “flag fact cards” attached. The DAR ladies and the youngsters of the Fort Watauga Children of the American Revolution group walked the campground handing those out. We had a nice program printed for all attending the event.
We were fortunate to have members of the Watauga Valley Fife & Drums there, and a large turnout of the Washington County, North Carolina Militia. We had re-enactors from Virginia to Knoxville. Charles Fisher, the vice president of the Watauga Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, welcomed everyone who came out and thanked them for their support of the flag.
As I said last time, when one plans a last-minute program, it is best to plan to be the speaker. I am not one who likes to hear himself talk, but here is my Flag Day speech:
“We have gathered here today to honor the flag of our proud nation. Our flag has a long history; it has flown through many storms and suffered many plights. It is worn and tattered, but it still floats proudly in the breezes across the country in cemeteries, at courthouses and at the homes of our fellow citizens. It drapes the caskets of our heroes and is an ever-reminder of who we are and where we have been.
“While we were still a part of the British empire in 1775, the Grand Union flag was adopted with its 13 stripes representing the colonies. The canton of the flag reflected our tie to the mother country.
“George Washington sought to remove the Union Jack of the British Empire from the canton of the flag. Betsy Ross often told of the day in May of 1776, when three members of a committee from the Continental Congress came to call on her. Those representatives, George Washington, Robert Morris and George Ross, asked her to sew the first flag. That flag that would come to be known as the Betsy Ross with its unbreakable ring of thirteen stars.
Ross was a widow struggling to run her own upholstery business. She also was a seamstress who made flags. She was a natural choice in Philadelphia for the committee to approach. We have heard the stories of how she demonstrated cutting a five-point star with a single snip.
“On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress, seeking to promote national pride and unity, adopted the national flag with these words: ‘Resolved: that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.’
“Before the Battle of Long Island, New York, on Aug. 27, 1776, George Washington addressed the Continental Army. His words still resonate today: ‘The time is now at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves; whether they are to have property they can call their own; whether their houses and farms will be pillaged and destroyed, and themselves consigned to a state of wretchedness from which no human efforts will deliver them. The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die.’
“Today we find our nation and flag still troubled. We have those that say the Betsy Ross story is false and that her flag is racist. Even among these distractions, the flag continues to proudly wave as a standard of light and truth the world has never before witnessed. It still brings a tear to eyes of veterans and it still is a rallying point for patriots.
“Let us resolve today, as the descendants of the founders and patriots of this great country to forever honor and protect this sacred symbol of our liberty.”
Melody Daniels followed me and challenged those gathered to “be a contributor to positive change.” She urged us to fly the flag on Flag Day and all national holidays and to “pass our traditions on to our children and grandchildren.”
She said, “A lack of education allows falsehoods and myths to take root in the hearts of Americans, creating division where it should not be. Show reverence for the flag and all the men and women that have given their lives and served their country to see that the flag is still there, waving proudly for all Americans.”
Ivan Daniels, the Flag Committee chairman of the Watauga Chapter SAR, presented Keifer Helle, manager of the Crockett Park a nice framed flag certificate honoring their prominent display of the United States flag.
Members of the DAR, including Caroline Blanks representing the Nolachuckey Chapter, presented wreaths at the Crockett monument in a show of tribute in honor of the flag and the founders of our country. SAR and CAR members also placed wreaths in a tribute of honor and respect.
The militia, led by Chad Bogart, fired a volley and gave a rousing three cheers for our country’s flag. That ended a 25-minute program. It was an amazingly good, well-supported program. What had started at 9 a.m. was finished by 9:30. After we put up the flags, wreaths, and other support items of the day, we chose to relax and visit under the shade of the trees.
About a dozen of us talked and visited until 2 p.m., just enjoying a little downtime with nowhere to have to rush off to. This is something in today’s hectic society that we just do not do anymore.
Our next program will be on June 27 at Sycamore Shoals State Park. I hosted a July 4th bell ringing there in 2012 and thought it would be nice to do it again. That earlier event drew dignitaries from across the region. I had gained permission to do so again, but as COVID-19 swept the country I was informed it could not take place.
Now I am informed as long as we keep it under 50 people, we can have the event. The park plans to live-feed it for the public, but the grounds inside the fort will be closed. The Independence Muster at Fort Watauga has always been one of my favorite events, and I was saddened to see it canceled this year.
Oh yes, Monday, Aug. 24, is State of Franklin Day. It’s been a while since we have celebrated that one, too. Hmmm. The Capitol is here in Greeneville – stay tuned.
I know of at least four organizations’ magazines that are not going to have much to report since everyone is sheltering in place.
Except for a bunch of crazy East Tennesseans who have dared to keep history alive in the face of national calamity. As Patrick Henry said, “If this be treason, let us make the most of it.”