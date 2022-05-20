One of my favorite Greeneville historians Carolyn Gregg recently asked me if I would be interested in information about two brothers that fought on opposite sides during the Civil War. Of course, I was interested. Carolyn said that they were born in Virginia and one brother fought for the Confederacy in Virginia while the other had moved to Ohio where he fought for the Union side. Yes, there is a Greeneville connection here too.
I have written that I believe a lot of families with a son on each side did so to help save their property no matter which side won or lost. It was a lesson learned by their grandparents during the American Revolution. Children did not stray too far from their upbringing during that period, but it did happen. At the outbreak of the Civil War, Southerners considered their state their country while northerners claimed all the states and territories as their country.
The two brothers were John Summerfield Petty and Thomas Petty. Carolyn was kind enough to loan me a couple books, “The Civil War Diary of John S. Petty” and “The Reverend John Summerfield Petty, D.D., Minister of the Greeneville Methodist Episcopal Church.” John Petty lived in Greeneville and still owns a plot of ground here in the Oak Grove Cemetery, yet he is not buried there.
Brother Thomas, too, was well educated and had taken employment in Washington as a clerk. On Jan. 1, 1861, he wrote in his diary about a visit with President Buchanan, “Poor Old Buck! He looks careworn, and the effects of ‘Secession’ are visible in his countenance.” This less than a week before South Carolina exercised her rights as she understood them to withdraw from the Union. More Southern states were sure to follow.
Thomas had a good job as well as a strong network of friends in the nation’s capital, but he still considered himself a Virginian, and when Virginia left the Union, he left Washington. He wrote, “All my friends nearly condemn me but believing I’m right I still cry for Old Virginia! Whither she goes I’ll follow.” Petty, as much of the South, detested the northern goal of stripping Southerners of their civil liberties as guaranteed by the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
Within a week of the firing on Fort Sumpter, Thomas Petty was a new recruit of the 17th Virginia Infantry assigned to General James Longstreet. During one campaign he was taken prisoner by the Yankees and later exchanged. He was stricken with illness and thanks to his skills as a clerk was assigned to the brigade commissary. He was sent back to the lines during the Petersburg Siege as the forces of General Grant hammered incessantly on the lines of General Lee. Thomas lived on meager rations, and the trench warfare again broke down his health. He survived the siege which saw some 30,000 of his comrades killed or mortally wounded. Yet he survived the war, surrendering with the 17th Virginia at Lynchburg, Virginia, in April 1865. I thought Petty might have been with Longstreet in Greeneville, but his military records do not show that period of 1864. He could have easily spent that winter here, and probably did as records for their time here are scarce.
John Petty, whose family called him “Summerfield” kept a detailed diary during his time of service during the war. In camp with the 120th Infantry Regiment, Company C of Ohio Volunteer Infantry US, John “Summerfield” Petty wrote a letter home on Sept. 21, 1862, noting that it was the “Sabbath.” It shows a homesickness, a longing to return to simpler times before war tore the land and families apart. It is a reflection of his love for his brother, a brother while near and dear to his heart, one that was now serving on the other side. His brother, whom he loved and cherished above all else was now his enemy, yet they were still brothers, a bond binding them tighter than any political or social conflict could tear asunder.
He penned on that day, “Oh that I could recline my weary head on the breast that nourished it in infancy and feel the soft palm of my mother’s hand against my throbbing temples. Home, — What thoughts come flitting through my mind as I write that word. When as an undivided family we assembled around the hearthstone at home and heard the passages of divine truth expounded and the matin song or the vesper hymn of praise ascended to the throne of Heavenly Mercy. When my brother Thomas and I rambled through the forests or fished in the clear streams of the ‘Old Dominion.’ Then we looked forward to a future of pleasant intercourse, when we would be united in sympathy but what a sad change has wrought. He is in the army arrayed against my country, and I perhaps am to meet him in the deadly conflict. Oh, that God would keep us from meeting other than as two loving brothers should meet.”
On Oct. 2, 1862, he again wrote, “One poor soldier has gone to his ‘last home.’ He died last evening away from home and friends. Without a mother’s soft caress or father’s presence or sisters tender sympathy. Death at best is terrible, but to die at home with the presence of loved ones to cheer you, death loses half its terrors. Oh, righteous heaven, grant the boon I ask. That when my eyes close for the last time on earth, they may close on loved ones who are gathered around to see the spirit wing its everlasting flight. The regiment attended the funeral of Col. Cantwell of the 82nd. Death loves a shining mark. I had a pleasant day to stand guard. We had three refreshing showers during the night.”
A religious man “Summerfield” felt a duty to serve his country yet held on to his strong faith in the face of adversity brought on by war. He still loved his brother, now his enemy, and loved his family who now disowned him. Also, in September he wrote, “Camp life agrees with me, and the Lord gives me the grace to resist evil. Oh, the consolation of religion.” He continued, “Had a real pleasant prayer meeting out on the grass. This I hope is the commencement of good time in religion. I found two young converts.”
The war brought about a “great revival” in the armies as men sought protection from a “higher power.” The fear of dying without family or friends and with an uncertainty about their soul, they regularly sought that higher council. Northerners had moved away from their Puritan roots as they migrated west, while the South remained strong in its religious convictions.
By January 1863, Summerfield was in Arkansas while the weather and conditions had kept him ill. He recorded that there had not been a regular church service since Thanksgiving. He longed for the return of regular church services as he feared God’s judgement. He wrote of his constant diarrhea, one of the diseases that killed more men than bullets and kept him run down. He was distressed at the growing number of sick and dying men around him.
On Jan. 18, 1863, another Sunday, he wrote, “I never knew before today what misery was. I have suffered almost excruciating pain in my bowels. I thought at one time the Lord was going to remove me from earth but instead, he sent relief near night. Oh, how rejoiced I am.” This infliction would trouble him the rest of the war. He was also afflicted as most other soldiers of both armies by lice, fleas and “other vermin.”
By May of 1862 “Summerfield” was part of the unrelenting Vicksburg Campaign. He later saw service in Texas recording while in Houston on July 21, 1865, “Col. Kelly returned from Galveston today and brought a pretty good mail for the regiment- I got a very affectionate letter from Thomas-the first I received since the war commenced, Oh! How highly I prize it! I am rejoiced to think that I can soon have the pleasure of meeting him as I am to be mustered out as soon as the rolls can be made.” Shortly he was in New Orleans as his service came to an end and he was shipped home. His final diary entry was on Sunday, Aug. 6. “We reached Natchez about 3 o’clock PM and took on coal.”
The fact that both brothers made it through four years of war is miraculous, especially considering where they were stationed. Summerfield had written his father to which he received a warm, loving reply written on July 4, 1865. The father mentioned that “Thomas spent about 2 weeks with us after General Lee surrendered but had left before your letter reached us. He was severely wounded in the left arm but had nearly recovered when he was here.”
On March 10, 1866, Thomas wrote his brother, “My dearly loved Brother, between you and I who love each other so frankly and devotedly, and so will understand each other, apologies for failures in correspondence seem out of place. We are both convinced that the cords of love bind us together none the less closely that we do not often write yet I cannot in justice to myself refrain from a apologetic sentence on present.” The wedge of war driving between them has now passed into just that, the past.
On Dec. 21, 1865, Summerfield married Sally A. Hunt in Ohio. In May of 1866 he joined the Holston Conference as a minister of the gospel. For the next 30 years he served churches in East Tennessee. In October of 1874 he was assigned the pastor of the Methodist Episcopal Church (North) in Greeneville. Prior to that time the church had been located across from the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum. Petty came after the members had been thrown out of the church building.
At that time the Southern branch of the church sued the northern branch for the property. The Southern branch won its suit and even an appeal to Andrew Johnson turned against them.
With Rev. Petty leading the congregation the northern branch held services in the Greene County Courthouse. They planned to purchase land and build a new church while meeting in the parlor of David and Mahala Britton’s home which was located beside the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They bought property at the corner of Main and Summer where Bishop Asbury once visited.
He helped the church members tear down half of the Maloney Hotel, formerly the Cochran Hotel where Francis Asbury had visited in the 1790s. The hotel stood at the corner of Main and Summer Street. Half the hotel was kept for use as a parsonage and here his wife died in 1875.
In 1876 Rev. John “Summerfield” Perry was assigned a church in the Chattanooga district of the church. In 1878 he married Isabella Virginia “Belle” Campbell. To this union he brought 5 children. He and “Belle” added 5 children of their own. Belle died in 1889.
In September 1890 he married his third wife Mary Adams Blanchard. Following the death of Mary, he married a fourth time to Mora Alice Grove in 1898. He continued to work for the Methodist church in various positions until his retirement in 1909 due to health issues. He died in 1911 and is buried in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Six children survived into adulthood, Edward Simpson, Roberta Entwisle, Arthur Preston, Margaret Eleanor, Marion, and Helen.
The current Asbury United Methodist Church was built and dedicated in 1912. Holston Conference friends of Rev. Perry donated a stained-glass window in his memory since he had been influential in the church’s establishment. The window is located to the right of the front door.
Rev. Petty bought a plot in Oak Grove Cemetery where his wife, Sarah Ann “Sallie” Hunt Petty, and daughter May Carlton Petty, a son, Keiberd, and daughter Hazel Petty rest.
Brother Thomas Petty lived and worked in Washington, D.C. the rest of his life, dying there in 1929. He rests today in the Confederate section of Arlington National Cemetery.
This is the story of war and the love of two brothers, a love that transcended all else. It is a brother who was here and served this community, touching those whom he met. It is a story of overcoming obstacles and service to one’s country as wells as one’s fellow man. It is a story of brothers divided, yet always united. Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor. Romans 12:9–10