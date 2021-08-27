Last week I wrote about finding the real General Nathanael Greene. In that article I never went into detail about his wife, Catharine Littlefield Greene, whose family called her “Caty.”
Caty to this day strikes a lot of differing emotions in many people. She had been described in her time as “stunning and saucy.” Modern reaction is mostly based on what one has read, hearsay that some have used to form their own opinion of her. If I was going to write a song about her, it would be titled “Caty was a Lady.” She was indeed a lady of her times, and more importantly, Caty Greene, at the age of 31, found herself a widow. She suddenly was both mother and father to her small children George Washington Greene, Martha Washington Greene, Cornelia Lott Greene, Nathanael Ray Greene, and Louisa Catherine Greene.
Catharine Littlefield was born on Feb. 17, 1755, on Block Island, a settlement off the coast of the Rhode Island colony. She was born into the upper ranks of colonial society. Her father, John Littlefield, was a member of the Rhode Island legislature, and her mother, Phoebe Ray Littlefield, was a descendant of the first settlers of Block Island.
Catharine was only 10 years old when her mother died. Her father worried that his growing daughter needed the guidance of a woman to help her through adolescence, so he sent her to live with her namesake aunt and uncle, Catharine and William Greene. William was a leader of the Rhode Island Whig Party and served as a Supreme Court justice for the colony. He would become governor of Rhode Island during the American Revolution.
In the Greene home, Catharine received a formal education, learning to read, write and manage the household of a prosperous gentleman. She was also introduced to all of the leading politicians of Rhode Island, becoming very familiar with the inner workings of government. One frequent visitor was William’s cousin, Nathanael Greene. Nathanael was 14 years older than Catharine and a very successful merchant. In spite of their age difference, Catharine and Nathanael adored one another. In 1772, when Catharine was 17 years old, Nathanael began to court her with the approval of both her uncle and her father. They married on July 20, 1774, and began building a new life together in Coventry, Rhode Island.
Caty had lived a charmed life up until the American Revolution. Being the wife of one of America’s foremost generals did not leave her wanting for much during war time. During the war years, Greene wanted his wife as close as possible, and Caty would pack off the youngsters with relatives to be with her husband. There are those who say that Greene was not the father of the children. This is not true, as Caty was very devoted to her husband and near his side constantly.
Catharine traveled all over the 13 colonies during the course of the Revolution. She visited New York City during the American occupation, wintered at Valley Forge, and made her way to the Carolinas when her husband was made commander of the Southern army.
Her husband always made sure she had genteel housing close to camp. Catharine and Nathanael became very close with George and Martha Washington, who both did everything they could to make them happy and comfortable. She also formed lifelong friendships with Lucy Knox, Alexander Hamilton, the Marquis de Lafayette, Gen. Anthony Wayne, and William Alexander, “Lord Sterling,” and his daughter, Mary, among dozens of others. Caty was instrumental in planning and throwing social events for the officers of the Continental Army, who appreciated getting a break from the discomforts of camp. Her beauty, elegance, charm and enthusiasm earned her a glowing reputation with the troops, who admired her determination and spirit. She gave birth to five children before the war ended, and every time she travelled to be with Nathanael, she regretted having to leave her children behind.
Where some of the questions come in is in their social life. During their time period, when one attended a party, they were given a dance card with blanks for names of the evening’s dance partners. Men clamored to dance with Caty. Why not? Caty loved to dance, and her husband appreciated men entertaining his wife, because as you recall from last week, that gimpy leg of his did not allow for dancing. George Washington was known to sign all six slots on Caty’s card. General Anthony Wayne liked to get in a dance, too. What did Martha think of this? She and Caty were the closest of friends. As noted above, their first two children were named for the Washingtons. In fact, after Nathanael’s death, one of the Greene daughters went to live with the Washingtons.
General Henry Knox’s wife Lucy was another of Caty’s close friends. As the three wives shared the hardships of their husbands’ winter encampments, they spent much of their time together as their husbands handled the duties assigned them. If any mischief had gone on, Lucy Knox was not one to keep a secret.
When the war came to an end and a return to normal civilian life presented itself, Caty had already slowly adjusted to living on a meager budget. While Nathanael had accumulated some wealth before the war, like many of his contemporaries he had used it up equipping his men, especially in the depleted army in the south. At the end of the war, the loans came due but when Nathanael appealed to the government for help, Congress denied his petition. They claimed he had not requested proper permission to take out the loans and refused to help him pay.
Nathanael sold off piecemeal many of the properties he had been given for his war service including the 25,000 acres in Greene County, North Carolina (Tennessee). He decided to live on a plantation along the Savannah River the state of Georgia had presented him for “his services rendered.” It was a long way from his birthplace in Rhode Island. There he planned to grow rice to help pay off his war debts.
In 1791, the residents of Mulberry Grove entertained George Washington during his presidential tour of the South. In 1792, Caty Greene met a young man named Eli Whitney, who was to tutor her neighbor’s children, but that job had fallen through. Greene encouraged him to take up residence at Mulberry Grove to pursue his inventions, an endeavor that she supported. He proved useful around the plantation, making repairs and inventing toys. He noticed most of the plantation owners in the area grew green-seed cotton, but it didn’t make money because of the difficulty removing the seeds. In less than a year he invented the cotton gin. Through Caty’s encouragement, the cotton industry was revolutionized forever.
Caty watched daily as the heat, the work and the burdens that weighed heavily upon his mind took its toll on her husband’s health and well being. Then it happened on June 19, 1786. At age 43, a tired, red faced, mountain of a man, weakened by the toil and strife, fell dead of a sunstroke. Caty was devastated and fell into a deep depression. She was not only dealing with the children, but now a plantation, crops and the debt load.
Her first thoughts were to take the children and return to her and Nathanael’s family in Rhode Island. Nathanael and Caty had hired a young Yale graduate, Phineas Miller, to come south and tutor the children. He was described as “well-cultured and gentle-natured.” Caty asked Miller to take over as plantation manager.
Miller, and the Greenes’ attorney and long-time friend Anthony Wayne, convinced Caty that she should stay on the plantation and see Nathanael’s dreams come to a reality. After a period of grief, the fireball Caty returned with a renewed vigor to make the plantation, Mulberry Grove, profitable.
At the urging of influential friends the Washingtons, the Knoxes and Anthony Wayne, she renewed her appeals to the U.S. Congress to recover the personal funds Nathanael had spent to equip and feed the southern army.
Catharine appealed the government’s decision regarding her husband’s loans. Using the connections and knowledge she had gathered in the years at her uncle’s home and the Army camps, Catharine waged a steady campaign to get Nathanael’s debts forgiven. She contacted every friend she and her husband had ever made and slowly worked her way through the U.S. government. Alexander Hamilton personally oversaw her case, and although George Washington felt he couldn’t intervene due to his position as president, there is no doubt that he privately supported and counseled her.
Her actions drew criticism. Many felt she was overstepping the bounds of proper female behavior. But Catharine continued undaunted, and her hard work paid off. In 1792, Congress passed a bill awarding her full compensation for all her husband’s debts. Catharine celebrated by writing a friend: “I can tell you my dear friend, that I feel as saucy as you please — not only because I am independent, but because I have gained a complete triumph over some of my friends who did not wish me success — and others who doubted my judgement in managing the business — and constantly tormented me to death to give up my obstinacy as it was called. They are now as mute as mice — not a word dare they utter, how sweet is revenge.”
This eased the strain of the constant debt burden and brought more pleasant days without constant worry. In the spring of 1793 Caty again was brought to her knees by grief as her first born, George Washington Greene, was swept away by the Savannah River, drowning. He was taken down the river and buried beside his father in the Colonial Cemetery.
Through all the tragedy and strife, Miller had remained at Caty’s side supporting her and her children while running the plantation. Catharine Littlefield Greene and Phineas Miller married on June 13, 1796, in Philadelphia’s First Presbyterian Church. The President and Martha Washington served as witnesses to the union. The new family continued to struggle and in 1800 made the gut-wrenching decision to sell Mulberry Grove to avoid defaulting on outstanding debts.
The family then moved to Cumberland Island, which Nathanael had received as a payment for goods purchased during the war. The new plantation was named, “Dungeness” and instead of growing rice, the crops were cotton, sugar and citrus. The farm also included a large parcel of live oaks that were very valuable to the ship-building industry. The move had been the most life changing for Caty, it was becoming quiet and serene, almost to the point of boring as the days wiled away with Phineas running the plantation and the children in their books.
But tragedy would come lurking again for Caty. Phineas had punctured a finger on a thorn while working. Not thinking it was much to be concerned with, he kept busy. He developed blood poisoning, and all attempts to nurse him back to health failed. As with so many of his time, he died young at age 39. Caty was again devastated, as she was again widowed by the second love of her life.
Caty never recovered from this third tragedy, and her health began to suffer. She refused to receive visitors, would not leave the house, rarely leaving her own bedroom. Locals had donned her a “black widow” for losing two husbands so young, and don’t forget, a young son. Friends and family tried to coax her to go out and enjoy the outdoors or make a trip to Savannah. She could not bring herself to do so.
The once vivacious Catharine Littlefield Greene, “Caty,” died at 59 years of age on Sept. 2, 1814, with her children Louisa and Nathanael by her side. She is buried in the Greene-Miller Cemetery, named for the family of General Greene and Phineas Miller.
Finding the grave of Nathanael is not hard in downtown Savannah, but finding Caty is a bit troublesome. There have been three homes named Dungeness on Cumberland Island. The first home was built by James Oglethorpe. Miller and Caty built the second Dungeness — a four-story tabby mansion on the site where she lived until her death. This house was abandoned during the Civil War and burned in 1866. The third Dungeness was built by Thomas M. Carnegie, brother of Andrew Carnegie. The Carnegies moved out of Dungeness in 1925. In 1959, the Dungeness mansion was destroyed by fire, alleged to be arson.
While some may be critical, it is easy for us in modern times to see that Caty was indeed a lady. She lost much in the cause for American Independence. It is a part of the story not told, how war affected the wives of soldiers and officers alike. Caty is like many women of the time who took on the difficulties of the day head-on. Like many of the times, Caty’s story reads like a tragedy. Anytime we see the name Greene, let us never forget to reflect on just where the name of our county and town originated.