July rolled around quickly and now will be gone by day’s end. As the saying goes, “It was here and gone before we knew it.” As I have related, July 4th is my favorite holiday unless we are talking about Christmas. You know that holiday that takes six months to get here, then abruptly ends at midnight on Dec. 25. Just like that, Boom! Its gone. That is, unless you have listened to me, then the 25th is the first of the 12 days of Christmas.
My favorite lead in to the July 4th holiday has always been the Independence Muster at Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton. It has traditionally been the last weekend of June. Last year it was canceled, but a group of us hearty souls that wanted to respect and honor our nation’s history gathered anyway. It was a time of reflection, sharing some victuals, and fellowship. We made the best of a bad situation and honored our nation’s founding and its founders.
A week later we had a large turnout for the July 4th Independence Day celebration at James White’s Fort in Knoxville. We did that again this year with a smaller crowd as other cities had opened their activities back up.
This year the good folks at Sycamore Shoals decided to have the Independence Muster on July 24 instead of the last week of June. I missed it at the earlier date, but realized their thinking was correct. It took the newly printed document at least 20 days to make it from Philadelphia to the settlements along the Watauga, Holston, and Nolichucky rivers. That should be more fitting for someone who talks about being period-correct and historical accuracy. But we get set in our ways and develop traditions that are hard to part with.
Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact date the document arrived on the frontier. We don’t know if the militia was called up, how it was read, received, or celebrated. We don’t know if they even cared at all, being on this side of the mountains, having already established their own free government. We do know they cared by 1780 when the threat was sent across the mountains and these pioneers answered the call to defeat Maj. Patrick Ferguson at Kings Mountain.
All we can do 245 years later is interpret the event in the best manor that time and resources will allow. It being 20 days past the local celebrations may have been a bit long but, as I said, historical accuracy dictated a change. That would have been a good excuse for all those fireworks shops to have opened for the weekend and had a sale. Surely, we could have handled another weekend of fireworks.
The flag of the Washington County, North Carolina Regiment of militia has a beehive with swarming bees and the wording “Mind Your Own Business.” While this is a modern depiction, this would not have been far from how those Scots Irish felt in 1776. You can come across the mountains, but mess with us and you will feel the sting! The Cherokee, the British and anyone else that messed with them felt the sting.
Today we know where the Overmountain men from Virginia crossed the river. We know where they slept on the muster grounds. We know the location where the fort was. We don’t know a lot about them as individuals and as a group. Some we do, most we don’t. We know what was written at a time, years later, when many were still alive. A few, very few documents remain to tell their story.
The Scots Irish were not fond of the British and the declaration arriving on the frontier would have been met with glee to an extent, and caution to another. Their most asked question was likely “how will this affect us on this side of the mountains?” I think they most likely felt it was just another day on the frontier. It was a life where they never knew what they might face the next day.
I like to think the freshly printed Declaration of Independence arrived by a courier on horseback. It was read, and read again, as they took the time to absorb its meaning. It and copies were passed around for the doubters, for many who couldn’t read to at least get a glimpse of the words, to hold them in their hands. Then it was time for a good ole big-time celebration, be damned with what might come tomorrow, lets make the most of this today! They ate, they fiddled, they danced, they made merry, they made the most of the day the declaration arrived, I believe. The next day, as with all good things, life’s switch was flipped back to serious. This was going to be a long eight years of war, not just for them, but for everyone in every city, in every cabin, on every mountain and in every vale.
Two-hundred-forty-five years later, we do the best we can. We have parades and fireworks. But few have ever heard the Declaration of Independence read. Fewer still have read or have any idea what Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” was about or why it was written.
Chad Bogart, a fellow long time historical interpreter, told me the one thing he missed most these last two years was the reading of the Declaration at Rocky Mount State Historic Site on July 4th. I agreed with him and told him how disappointed I was they decided not to have it this year, especially.
At least Food City didn’t decide to not have burgers, dogs, and those addictive kettle chips. I am still celebrating with those Saratoga red, white and blue kettle chips. I open the bag and eat every darn one of them. What if the fireworks folks had decided not to have fireworks stands? My goodness, we might have gotten a good, long night’s holiday rest.
It is 2021 and the American experiment is still alive. The pandemic is aside for now, but may be coming back again, sadly. My hat is tipped to the good folks at Sycamore Shoals where I have been a part of the fort family for more than 20 years. They chose to honor the founding of our nation near the time the original inhabitants of the area would have found out about events in Philadelphia.
Saturday morning started with the militia muster and the raising of the flag, the Grand Union. The Grand Union Flag has 13 alternating red and white stripes, just like today, representative of the Thirteen Colonies.
The upper inner corner, or canton, featured the flag of the Kingdom of Great Britain, of which the colonies were subjects. This flag is said to have been originally raised by raised by George Washington’s army on New Year’s Day, 1776. I have my doubts that it ever flew over Fort Watauga.
There were presenters inside the fort, but not the usual festive gathering with this being a one-day event. It was mostly historic interpreters interacting much as they would have 245 years ago. Everyone knew something was abrew, but first there was a time of visiting and catching up. Sentries never came in crying hostiles were approaching, but there were several peculiarly dressed individuals that came calling. The fort garrison fired a couple volleys of canon in honor of the day.
At 1 p.m. in the afternoon, a courier came running into the fort, found militia commander Col. Chadwick Bogart and handed him an important document from Congress Hall in Philadelphia. Col. Bogart carefully looked over the document while the stern look on his face told everyone that this was of grave importance.
He ascended the fort’s ramparts and called for everyone’s attention. He said that he had received this important communication from the Continental Congress. He began to read their words. Everyone in the fort, young and old, hung on to his every word, not knowing how this would affect their lives in the coming days. As he concluded a chorus of cheers and “huzzahs” rang out from those gathered to hear the news from the “cradle of liberty” read to those in “the birthplace of liberty.”
Before the cheers had died down a voice rang out as if from what sounded like one of the grandest of orators. A well-dressed gentleman, Bucky Clabaugh, obviously a known Tory, warned of impending disaster. He warned that such talk was “treason” and there would be penalties to pay. He said that King George had been good to the colonies, and this was no way to show our thanks. Another gentleman, Michael Hardy, chimed in that he cared neither for the king nor this Continental Congress. He was his own man, a free man and a slave to no king or congress.
Following these charges and exchanges, the militia was called to form up. The color guard came forward and brought down the Grand Union flag, folding it carefully. The courier who had brought the declaration also had brought a new flag, one with the British canton removed. It had the same 13 alternating stripes, but the British flag had been replaced with a blue field on which rested a circle of 13 stars, each representing one of the 13 colonies which would make up the newly formed United States.
After the new flag was raised, the militia fired a volley in its honor as well as the newly arrived Declaration of Independence. Did they fire a volley in 1776 when a pound of powder held the same value as a pound of gold or an acre of land? I like to think they did; 245 years later we have folks who spend a lot of money on fireworks for a short period of gratification. It is a bit of heightening of their pleasure, an added excitement. So why wouldn’t they have fired a volley in celebration? They had one of the best powder makers, Mary Patton, nearby, and she wasn’t the only one. That’s what they did, charge the rifle up heavy without a ball and fired it into the air. I used to load my 50 caliber up heavy and fire it at night. Now that is real fireworks!
It was good to sit and visit a spell. Ramona Invidiato had her big crock of frontier lemonade, which kept us all refreshed. Ramona, Caroline Blanks and Tammy Markland sat and visited under the shade of the trees. It was nice just to see folks out again talking and laughing, without masks.
Somewhere along the way I was given the title militia historian according to Col. Bogart, probably because I take a ton of photos at each event. This too is important, because in another 100 years this will be history. In fact, as you read this, it is already history.
This was another great event with the fort family. We are a group of longtime friends, some are newer, and some new. Make no doubt, we are a welcoming family and enjoy the interactions of sharing our love of history. We are blessed here in East Tennessee to have so much history and so many talented interpreters to share our stories.
We have a lot of events coming up across the country in the coming months. Some don’t allow us to be at other places we would like. Fall is the busy time, and then it is Christmas, the one with 12 days after we finally get there. In the meantime, three cheers for the Declaration of Independence! Let us continue to trail the past together.