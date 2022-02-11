Monday is Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s is a big deal for the florists and candy companies. It’s a big deal for a lot of the ladies. Nothing says I love you like flowers and candy! We were started off early in elementary school giving Valentines and eating those candy hearts with the message on them. Valentines is a lot like Christmas, the business folks have commercialized it. If you don’t play the game you could end up lonely; however, you would still have $100-plus in your pocket. If she expects jewelry, you better have the plastic ready.
Some of that depends whether one wants to be loved and broke, or lonely with some cash in their pocket. Let us not forget that Sunday the 13th is also Super Bowl Sunday. Super Bowl Sunday ranks up there with Christmas, Thanksgiving, and July 4th for food and alcohol sales. Some in Congress want to make it a national holiday.
I’m guilty too, I have sent flowers in my earlier days, and I make sure to get the Blanks sisters some chocolate, just in case, don’t want any unnecessary trouble. I guarantee one thing, if you take her out for one of those heart shaped pizzas, well you’re in trouble.
Giving the small to the elaborate cards are a big part of the Valentine’s market. Writing a personal poem or borrowing someone else’s is a traditional part of the celebration. Since I notice that a lot of the younger crowd can’t make sentences, I am not sure they could formulate poetry.
Few if any, know the history of Valentine’s Day. Some know it is named in honor of Saint Valentine, but which one? Yes, there are two.
According to History.com, “there are at least two men named Valentine that could’ve inspired the holiday, including one Valentine who was a priest in third century Rome. As the story goes, this Valentine defied Emperor Claudius II’s ban on marriage (he thought it distracted young soldiers), illegally marrying couples in the spirit of love until he was caught and sentenced to death.”
“Another legend suggests that Valentine was killed for attempting to help Christians escape prison in Rome, and that he actually sent the first ‘valentine’ message himself while imprisoned, writing a letter signed ‘From your Valentine.’”
As in most things there is a pagan festival in the background. This one was said to celebrate those famous Roman twins Remus and Romulus. The twins, along with Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, were part of this Roman celebration. “Lupercalia,” which was celebrated on Feb. 15 in ancient Rome, also included a feast. It was celebrated by sacrificing animals, mainly goats, and smacking women with the animal hides, a practice that was believed to encourage fertility. Instead of animal hides we now smack them with chocolate, flowers and jewelry. If you want to see if she really loves you, try the animal hide.
Other sources say, “It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.”
Roman Pope Gelasius officially declared the date of Feb. 14 “St. Valentine’s Day.” It wasn’t until the Middle Ages, though, that the holiday became associated with love and romance, a tradition that first started from the common belief in France and England that birds started their mating season on Feb. 14. From this we get the term “love birds.”
While we loosely use the term ‘lovebirds’ there are real feathered lovebirds. “The term ‘lovebirds’ has become a popular figure of speech, it’s also the common name for the Agapornis bird. This bird is a type of parrot that is native to the continent of Africa and can be found throughout the eastern and southern regions. The animals typically travel in pairs, which is why many couples are referred to as lovebirds.” Other birds including the American Bald Eagle and the arctic penguin mate for life. Now, that is a true “love bird.”
What we fail to realize today is the influence of ancient Rome, let’s not forget Greece, on our founding fathers and our current American culture. Go to Washington D.C., look at the buildings, it’s Rome, Rome, Rome, and Greece, Greece, Greece, and there is some Egypt in there too. It’s carved in stone everywhere one looks.
The Greeks liked to carve those little love guys flying around, you know, those charming cherubs. Sources say, “the figure can actually be traced all the way back to 700 B.C., to the Greek god of love named Eros, who was actually a handsome, immortal man with the intimidating power to make people fall in love. It wasn’t until the 4th century BCE that the Romans adopted Eros into the image of a cute little boy with a bow and arrow, naming him “Cupid.” By the turn of the 19th century, Cupid had become linked to Valentine’s Day due to his love-matching powers.”
The oldest recorded Valentine was sent by a “French medieval duke named Charles to his wife in 1415. Charles penned this sweet note to his lover while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London at just 21 years old. One of the lines in the poem, ‘I am already sick of love, My very gentle Valentine.’” I think he meant he was sick of not having love, and it got jumbled in the translation.
The first Valentine’s Day cards were mass-produced in the U.S., sold by Esther A. Howland. Known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” Howland is credited with commercializing Valentine’s Day cards in America, and she is remembered for her elaborate, crafty cards made with lace and ribbons.
A mere 20 years later, the Civil War was raging, and those heartsick soldiers were taking time to send Valentines. For one Confederate soldier anonymously dispatched an ardent message from “Gen. Cupid’s Hd. Qrs.” to Mollie Woodson of Appomattox Court House, Virginia, three years into the war, the horrors of combat had clearly failed to weaken his romantic ardor on Feb. 14.
According to Historynet, “In the prewar years, Americans became accustomed to sending commercially produced greetings. Popular choices included fancy cutwork cards, lacy stationery and real lace embellished with hand-painted birds and flowers or pasted-on colored decals of cupids and hearts. Some were so elaborate they had to be mailed in boxes. There were also rebus valentines, riddles that omitted words and replaced them with symbols.”
“Even in a nation divided, commerce thrived — and so did enthusiasm for St. Valentine. Early on, the press tended to describe Valentine’s Day in martial terms. The February 9, 1861, issue of the Leavenworth, Kan., Daily Times noted: ‘Most…readers are probably aware that St. Valentine’s Day occurs on the 14th of the present month. The artful archer, Cupid, will be in his glory on that occasion, and is already at work filling his quiver with the missiles of lovely warfare.’”
In General Grant’s memoirs, he wrote that the outer pickets of both armies became friends and socialized with each other. They are the ones we see trading tobacco for coffee, etc. on the front lines. Wonder if they exchanged Valentines?
Again pulling from HistoryNet, “As the war ground on, newspapers still reminded readers of the holiday. An ad in Chicago’s Daily Tribune of January 22, 1862, proclaimed: ‘Valentines for 1862 My stock for the approaching season will be entirely new, and will far surpass that of former years. Valentines, Single, from 1 cent to Twenty Dollar….Comic and Sentimental Valentines Assorted Patriotic comic Valentines, Envelopes, Cards, Writers, etc.’”
Men in the field generally had to fall back on their own talents. Virginian Mollie Lyne received these lines of verse from a soldier on Valentine’s Day 1863:
Mid all the trials and toils of war,
The clash of arms, the cannon’s roar,
The many scenes of desolation and strife,
And varying fortunes which surround this life.
Naught else disturbs me, half so much,
As the nightly visions which haunt my couch.
But why should I not be happy?
Ah! Methinks that thou canst tell,
Thou hast me bound, as if by spell,
I love thee Mollie, with all my heart.
Other swains stuck to traditional love letters. Private Joseph C. Morris of the Phillips Legion Georgia Cavalry poured out his heart to Sylvanie Bremond of Stanardsville, Va., on Feb. 14, 1865:
“Moments appear days to me, and day an age—an age of misery and woe—when I cannot behold your beloved face…. Why have we passion? If upon the first development of their genuine tenderness they must be curbed and checked, by the arbitrary rules of war.”
Especially in the Confederate States of America, war’s deprivations made it increasingly difficult to celebrate Cupid’s special day. The Daily Chronicle & Sentinel of Augusta, Ga., postulated on Feb. 6, 1862: “When our Southern land shall again bask in the broad sunshine of peace and prosperity, mayhap the observance of Valentine’s Day…will be general among us.” Richmond’s Whig of Feb. 9, 1864, noted soberly, “Although public attention should be diverted from levity whilst the alarms of war are heard at our very doors, we believe that on the 14th February, a large number of ‘Valentines’ will pass through the post office.
“Despite the conflict’s tragic losses, the uninterrupted observance of Valentine’s Day throughout the war years proves yet again that love endures—along with the power of marketing.” Those last three words nail it, “the power of marketing.”
At the start of the Civil War Richard Cadbury, son of Cadbury founder John Cadbury, who had started packaging chocolates in fancy boxes to increase sales, introduced the heart-shaped box. Today, more than 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are sold each year. That’s 58 million pounds of chocolate! That’s marketing folks, we all know the Cadbury bunny at Easter. Marketing!
A year after the Civil War those little printed heart candies showed up. Daniel Chase started printing sentimental messages on the Necco sweethearts, though these candies were bigger than the versions we have today — and featured much longer printed sayings and phrases. Some of the first messages? “Married in white you have chosen right” and “How long shall I have to wait? Please be considerate.”
The power of giving flowers was cultivated as a show of love in 1800s Sweden. Cut flowers in the dead of winter was an expensive proposition. You had to be well off or have a royal greenhouse to afford such. I recall reading about the Astors and the Vanderbilts in New York at the turn of the century spending thousands on cut flowers trying to outdo each other in their party decorating. Nowadays you are going to be paying somewhere north of $80 for those roses that are going into the trash in five to six days, that is if you are lucky. Be practical, buy her some stocks or tickets to the Capitol Theatre, donate to a worthy cause such as the Humane Society or the Theatre Guild in her name.
After she dumps you, you can celebrate “International Quirkyalone Day,” developed in 2003 for folks who celebrate self-love or platonic relationships, you know “singles.” Those guys that took her for a heart shaped pizza and gave her a $2 box of chocolates last year.
I just watch the Super Bowl for the commercials and the halftime show. I know that sounds like the folks who used to buy Playboy magazine for the articles. The commercials are fun and sometimes the halftime show is good, and sometimes I’m not sure what it is. I have not cared much for professional sports the last 20 years. Go Vols!
I thought about getting my red-tinsel Christmas tree down from the attic and having a Valentine’s tree. Caroline offered to decorate it for me. But as you are about to read, I am spending Valentine’s Day, and that other almost holiday, Super Bowl Sunday, alone. Yes, I am going to be Quirkyalone and hopefully able to eat pizza, a round one.
As I wrote this on Wednesday, I was diagnosed with COVID that morning. I got up with a sore throat Tuesday morning and by afternoon my heart was going crazy. I know this affects folks differently and at this early stage I do not know what my outcome will be. It may be mild, it may be worse. We take what life deals us and go forward. If things do go to the worse, I am content with how I have lived life. We have no guarantees. I want to thank everyone who has read the column, and hopefully we will be back on the trail next week. Happy Quirkyalone Day!