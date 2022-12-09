It looks like we made it to the Holiday Season. Commercially we have been here for a couple months or maybe six. I decided to look back in the old newspapers to see just when folks in past years Greeneville started their celebrations. It seems to me it was around Dec. 12 that things got to really hopping.
It was interesting to see clips in the paper for such as the Parks-Belk Employees Club which held an annual Christmas meeting. They met at the home of Mrs. Wilson White on North Irish Street Dec. 19, 1934. The club presented store manager Mr. & Mrs. Johnson “a handsome clock as a present from the club.” They had a short business meeting followed by a social hour, “then the group went to the drug store where refreshments were served, after which they were guests of the Capitol Theatre to see ‘The Painted Vail.’”
The Pet Milk Employees Association held an annual Christmas celebration as well. In later years the Magnavox Company held a large family inclusive Christmas party for its employees at Chuckey Doak High School. Outside of the seasonal tobacco market these were Greeneville’s two largest employers.
In December 1934 The Capitol Theatre was advertising 6 Big Vaudeville Acts on stage, and on the screen, “Against the Law.” The Palace Theatre on Depot Street was advertising “Guns in Their Hands! Prices on Their Heads!” and “The Last Roundup.” These were all Westerns of course.
An ad says, “Come to Laughter’s Store for your Christmas Fireworks” and another retorts, “Say it with Flowers when buying an Xmas gift for a sick or shut-in friend” Greeneville Electric Co. Another said, “Beautiful, but inexpensive Xmas gifts to be had at The Flower Shop, opposite the Post office with Greeneville Electric Co.” Rhea Floral Co.
The Tuesday Book Club held their annual 1934 Christmas dinner at the Greeneville Golf and County Club. “Mrs. R.E. Mooney Jr. then played Santa Claus and directed the distribution of the gifts which were unwrapped and displayed with delight.” The Andrew Johnson Club was holding a “Costume Ball” at the country club with prizes to be given to the best costumes. Music was to be provided by the Buddy Deas Orchestra.
Doughty Stevens was advertising an “All Wave Atwater Kent Radio” for $62.50. Most Greene Countians at the time could not afford such a piece of luxury. A nearby clip in the same paper says, “Rip Van Winkle slept for 20 years, but of course his neighbors didn’t have a radio.”
The Julia Harmon Missionary Society held their annual Christmas dinner at the home of Mrs. George Rhea where they enjoyed “the most beautiful Christmas program.”
One clip in the Dec. 19, 1934 Sun noted, “Maybe we should call some of those places being carefully locked this week, Santa Closets” another “Greeneville man: My wife drives me to drink. Friend: you’re lucky, mine just drives me crazy.”
Twenty-five years later in 1959 we had come through the great depression and survived another World War. Prosperity had returned to the land, yet few homes had the miraculous television or even a telephone. Most by this time did own a radio. News came by radio, and the long-trusted newspaper. I am not going to mention, telephone, telegraph, or tell a woman.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, 1959, The Greeneville Sun reported, “Greene County had some real Christmas weather the first of the week. The snow that fell Sunday on a thoroughly dampened landscape adhered to everything and converted the world into a perfect fairyland. The hillsides were swarming with small boys taking advantage of the rare opportunity to use the sleds which they carefully save for such occasions and snowmen appeared everywhere.”
A clip of upcoming church services reported that First Presbyterian Church will sing, “The Snow Lay on the Ground by Leo Sowerby, under the direction of Mrs. R.S. Coles Jr., organist-choir director.” It reminded readers of the annual Christmas Eve service in which the congregation will join in singing carols, the Christmas scripture will be read, and a Christmas story as written by Martin Luther.”
For those of us that remember the “Bible Story Man” Mark Blair, who visited us in elementary school, he reported that “Bible memory work has made great strides this week with many awards given.” He asked for prayers that he could reach all the elementary school children with the Christmas story. He reported that the snowy roads and schools being out was making his job difficult.
A clip said, “Greeneville is to have two big social affairs this evening, the annual Christmas dance given each December by the Elks Club for their members and wives is to take place at Link Hills Country Club and Guy Lombardo’s famous orchestra is to play for a dance and concert at the V.F.W. auditorium.”
Teen Town was planning a large Dec. 19 Christmas party at the V.F.W. A $5 prize was to be given to the teen who brought in the most toy donations.
The Nolachuckey DAR held their Christmas meeting on Dec. 12 at the home of Mrs. Fred Godwin. Professor Bruffie Conner was the guest speaker. The Greene County Hunting and Fishing Club held their annual Christmas wild meat banquet that night at the Greeneville High School cafeteria.
George R. Lane celebrated his 68th birthday that week. The Lane store employees enjoyed a birthday/Christmas celebration at the home of his daughter Mrs. Terry Donovan on Grove Street. In the same paper and on the same page, Lane’s Depot Street store was advertising “The Continental” a suit of clothes for $65, sport coat, $32.50.
In another advertisement his competitor, C.C. Roach was advertising “Ivy League Stetson Hats” as the perfect stocking stuffer for $11.95. Other hats were from $8.95. I guess Greenevillians could buy a suit from Lane and a matching Ivy League hat from Roach and all would be well on Depot Street.
C.C. Roach aka “The Mans Store” was also advertising a “ruggedly masculine” Scotport Scotsman sweater “for him.”
Need some cash for Christmas? The Tusculum Finance and Thrift Corp on Depot Street could help with needed cash for Christmas. If you were behind on that Christmas Tree, the Lawn and Garden Center of Abbotts Nursery on Tusculum Boulevard was open till 9 p.m. until Christmas. They had “checked and double checked” to make sure they had the best Christmas tree prices in Greeneville.
The Youth Builders held an annual Christmas Carol Sing at Asbury United Methodist Church. Special music was “rendered by a male choir and the Girl Scouts.”
The Greeneville Shriners held a Dec. 20 Christmas party for “all the crippled children of Greene County.”
Browns Furniture and Jewelry on Main Street was offering a Hoffman Easy-Vision Television for $299.99 as Christmas neared in 1953. They were happy to bring these to us from California, noting “it costs no more than ordinary television.” It had a 13-inch screen which is smaller than the laptop I use to write this column. Powell Sandel on Main Street offered clothing and furniture items, noting “Buy more presents for more people for less money.”
Grocery stores advertising were Super Dollar, Andersons, and Wynn Dixie. Ricker-Broyles (a feed store) on Depot advertised “get your Christmas apples and oranges.” Galbraith’s Bakery advertised, “Christmas Day is one of feasting and merry making, get all your bread here, made the ‘home-made’ way.”
If I can stay in 1953 a while longer, in the Dec. 16 Sun, James Boyle wrote in a column titled, “Average Office Christmas Party Tame as Easter Egg Rolling.” He reported that a “cry is sweeping the land for the abolition of wild Christmas parties.” Of course Easter Egg Rolling and its ties to Andrew Johnson is what caught my attention.
Boyle says the wild office parties started taming down when husbands started to bring wives to the events. “The first year a wife showed up at an office Christmas party the mad revelry ended.” Then he says they moved them to restaurants and rented halls, further taming the evening. They could no longer play any of those wild games like “chase the stenographer around the water cooler.” He says this “ruined Christmas for many a ‘homely’ stenographer.”
Boyle reported, and this was written in 1953 mind you, “the average Christmas party today is about as sinful as an Easter Egg rolling or an old-fashioned lawn social.” He ended, “Perhaps somewhere there will still be a rowdy office Christmas party this season, one that looks like the hanging gardens of Babylon swept by a hurricane. If I locate it, I intend to join in the fun for a full 10 minutes for old times sake-then denounce it in the strongest possible terms.”
I recall a Christmas party scandal back in the 1970s when the Xerox machine first made the office party. Somewhere, not in Greeneville of course, a highly intoxicated secretary sat on the Xerox machine and allowed anyone who passed and punched the button to get a nice photo scan of her bottom. As I recall it wasn’t as much fun a few days later and she brought a suit against her employer which made the news. Sometimes in Christmas movies from that era we can see a girl sitting on the copy machine in the background which is a spoof on this incident.
Of course, here in Greeneville with a church on every corner, the only wild Christmas would have been when someone put too much frosting on the cookies. We realize that faith has been a cornerstone of this area since those first wild Christmas revelers, the Scots Irish, crossed over the mountains about 1772. Christmas is a faith-based holiday and should always be held as such.
On Dec. 2 as Greeneville kicked off its annual holiday celebration my first stop was on Depot Street. As someone of the age to remember when this area was vibrant, I was not lost on all the change that has taken place in the last 50 years. It is unreal to think of all the businesses that were crammed into the downtown area of Greeneville, especially on Depot Street.
There was J.C. Penny where we went to see Santa Claus, the real one. Also, there was Millers, Watsons, Roses, Western Auto, Parks Belk, Woolworths, Mary Kay Shop, Grover C. Bird, Holmes Shoes, George R. Lane and others. There were two surplus stores down there which were among my favorites.
I doubt we would be willing to change time periods with anyone if we really thought about it. We do however, think about the “what if” we could go back to our youth and how we might do things differently. But all in all, things are pretty good today in Greeneville. Depot Street is getting new life.
Christmas, for me anyway, kicked off Thursday with the annual Early American Dinner at the General Morgan Inn sponsored by the Greene County Heritage Trust. Then the next evening the kickoff to the season in downtown. This is really a special evening and one I don’t miss. I have written about this evening in the past and it just seems to get better every year.
The hours were extended, and more streets blocked off, which was a big improvement. I arrived just before the 5 p.m. start up time to make sure I didn’t miss out on anything. My first stop was with John Price and his hotdog stand. What better way to begin the evening than a quick tasty snack on the corner. John’s specialties are seasonal anytime of year.
I headed down Depot Street, drawn by memories as much as a desire see how the work was progressing and catch the businesses that were open. The first person I met was the Mayor of Depot Street Joe Aldridge who was dressed as Andrew Johnson and headed to the Homestead. He told me to make sure I stopped in at Tipton’s as there were a couple elves on the loose.
I stopped in one of my favorite modern day Depot Street establishments, the Greeneville Antique Mall. I usually get there just as they have locked the doors. This year they were open longer and the entire store had a feeling of Christmas. Not only were the front windows decorated in a seasonal flair, but just inside the doors was a beautiful Christmas tree greeting visitors.
There was just a special feel with the lights on in the evening atmosphere of downtown Christmas. I could not help but glance at the old Penny store and smile thinking about Santa Clause and all the toys in the back corner of the store in by-gone days.
I had another nice drop-in at Nichol Ridge Winery where some elves were enjoying the festive occasion. I enjoyed a nice conversation with Mr. Gregory on the sidewalk talking about the Depot Street of our youths and the future of our downtown area. The lighted stores brought back memories while the stars shinning above were a reminder of Christmas past on Depot Street with tinsel decorations shining from the lamp posts. This was but the beginning of a great evening downtown.
As we share the season of Christmas, we look fondly back on the past, yet enjoy the here and now, with an eye to the future, it is all a part of trailing the past!