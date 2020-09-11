I know a lot of you are like me and welcome the cooler night air. Fall is just around the corner and it is normally a time of fun fall activities as we slowly approach the winter season. We are just a couple months from Thanksgiving, and soon after the Christmas season will arrive. I would really hate to see the downtown Christmas activities canceled this year. When we get through Christmas, we can all thank the good Lord 2020 will come to an end. I hope we can witness the ball drop in Greeneville once more. Hopefully COVID-19 will be a memory as well as 2021 rings in. Maybe they can make it look like COVID and smash it to a million pieces as it drops to the ground.
As for now, this has been a heck of a year. A lot of really great events I had planned to attend across the country have been canceled. Three state and national level events I was hosting in Greeneville were canceled. I have written all spring and summer about activities that some of my groups have participated in. Fortunately, none of us have come down with anything as we have carried the torch of honoring our forebearers.
Sept. 25 marks the 240th anniversary of the gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton. Last September I wrote about the march of the Overmountain Men from Sycamore Shoals to the battle of Kings Mountain. Last year I talked about all the school and adult programming we presented as we made our way to Kings Mountain for the annual celebration, arriving just as they did all those years ago.
The Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) still plans to make the historic trek to Kings Mountain, but this year school programming is prohibited and will be by video only. One of our signature events, “The Night Before Kings Mountain” at Cowpens National Battlefield, is cancelled. The City of Gaffney, N.C., has invited us to hold it in their city park, using the amphitheater. It is not a total loss but there is nothing like sleeping on the same ground as the Overmountain Men the night before Kings Mountain.
Leaders of the group have suggested visiting other areas related to the trail that we normally pass by as we follow the schedule of the trek in 1780. There are other small battlefields and areas not related to the trail that we can visit too. 2020 on the trail is not going to be a total wash; adult and civic programming will continue to some extent. Socially distanced of course.
Whether any activities will be allowed at Kings Mountain is in limbo also. In my 28 years of attending the annual event at the park, it has been canceled only once. That was during the government shutdown a few years back. Some of my friends wanted to go up on the mountain anyway on Oct. 7, the anniversary of the battle. The park manager informed them that would be trespassing and that he had a sufficient number of handcuffs for all of us that might want to attempt the venture. I was game for going to the top of the mountain but going to jail was a different issue. I could not understand why we could not be allowed to walk up there and pay our tributes and march back down. That is our federal government for you.
The OVTA has long crossed the river at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton on Sept. 25, then spent the night before marching out the next morning after Rev. Doak’s sermon. We then head for Roan Mountain to camp either on or near where they did 240 years ago. This year’s river crossing is still planned.
Sycamore Shoals State Historical Park is a 40-minute drive from Greeneville. Its ties to history are marked by our Tennessee Historical markers along the road. Its ties to the future Greene County are immense. Davy Crockett’s grandfather was one of the original settlers making the Watauga Compact that resulted in the first free government in North America. Crockett’s father John was one of the Overmountain Men who mustered there. John Sevier and Daniel Boone made history there as well. Many future Greene County families were there as the Cherokee laid siege to the fort in July 1776 for nearly two weeks. It is a beautiful park with a replica of Fort Watauga and the river trail offers some of the best views in East Tennessee. Their modern museum is a must see as well.
In 2007 I was privileged to be a charter member of the Watauga Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The Watauga chapter is made up of about half Greene Countians. In fact, the current chapter president, vice president, and secretary-treasurer have Greeneville addresses.
Later in 2007, my longtime friend Ronnie Rail, the chapter’s charter president, asked me what I thought about SAR having a separate event honoring “The Gathering at Sycamore Shoals.” I was cautious in my advice but felt like it was a good idea. Ronnie, however, was already off and running with the planning. As the 2008 date neared, he informed me that I was giving the invocation, which was fine, then he told me that I was the keynote speaker, and the official photographer. Once when Ronnie was planning a grave-marking, he told me I was to sing the National Anthem. I thought he was joking, but he was not.
The first gathering had a good turnout of SAR, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (CAR) and the public. I have long been credited with helping found “The Gathering” but I have never claimed credit because it was Ronnie’s baby, and I was there to assist him where needed. It was his idea, his dream, and his vision, and he made it a reality. Like the little Shake-n-Bake girl, “I helped.”
In 2008, it was designated a state SAR event and members from across the state came to participate. Then in 2009 it was designated a national SAR event, the only one in Tennessee. With the “national” designation SAR, DAR, and CAR members came from all around the region and across the country to be a part of “the gathering.” Ronnie reached out to other SAR chapters to participate and offer support for what had grown into a large event that took a good amount of planning and attention to detail.
Unfortunately, Ronnie suffered a series of strokes starting three years ago and David Carr of Kingsport stepped up to help along with Darryl Addington and Dr. Joe Chambers, members of the Kings Mountain chapter SAR in Johnson City. Ronnie remained as chairman of the event even, though he was unable to participate the last two years. Ronnie passed away in April and State SAR president Mark Norris appointed me to follow him as chairman of the event. I am humbled by the appointment and realize this is a team effort by participation of multiple SAR chapters and historic groups.
Last year, I was again asked to be the keynote speaker. I could now not only brag that I was the first speaker, but the only person to have done it twice. I dedicated that speech to two longtime friends, two men who had been there together making the Watauga SAR chapter and the gathering a success, two proud Marines, Mike Mankin and Ronnie Lail.
When I finished speaking last year, Ronnie was seated to my left. As I walked by him, he extended his hand and pulled me down to tell me “that was the best speech I’ve heard, you did a good job.” I responded, “I did it for you buddy.” Sadly, Ronnie was soon back in the hospital and it would be his last event. It was fitting though, that his last event was the one resulting from his vision — it was his dream and it remains his crown jewel.
There was talk of canceling it this year and I was adamant that it not be canceled. Even if the park was closed or would not allow the gathering to happen, it would be observed by those of us that felt we should not cower to an unseen enemy. Even if I was the only person to show up, we were keeping Ronnie’s dream alive.
Ronnie had started marking the graves of patriot soldiers (Revolutionary War veterans) with SAR Patriot markers. The first we recognized was James Sevier over along Highway 107. The grave marking became a part of the gathering with the marking on Friday and the activities at the fort on Saturday. The Kings Mountain Chapter has been gracious enough to take the lead on the grave markings the last few years.
This year on Friday Sept. 11, Patriots Day, at the Cherokee Baptist Church, three patriots were honored by new SAR markers placed on their graves, with wreaths laid by members of the SAR, DAR, and CAR. The Tennessee state SAR color guard fired a volley in honor of their service with period flintlock rifles. It is a fitting tribute to these men who, along with the women and families, defended the frontier they chose to settle.
At 10 this morning, Sept. 12, we will again hold “The Gathering.” I am again the keynote speaker. I was tasked with speaking on the gathering of 240 years ago and of course our good friend Ronnie Lail, to whom the program is fittingly dedicated.
We will be in the amphitheater out behind the fort. This will allow plenty of space to spread out, and social distance. The Watauga Valley Fife & Drum Corps, the official fife and drums corps of the state of Tennessee, will play a patriotic interlude, and again at the conclusion of the program. The color guard will be participating with their various flags. There will be greetings by several state and national VIPs from SAR, DAR, CAR and other organizations. There will be some award presentations, and my speech is brief, I promise. There will again be a presentation of wreaths. It is patriotic, it is colorful, educational, and fun.
As I said, this is just 40 minutes up the road from Greeneville. Come on up enjoy the program, walk the river trail, and then follow the Overmountain Victory driving trail from Elizabethton to Roan Mountain. You drive on the Mary Patton Highway, aka 362. You may remember she is the lady who furnished black powder for the Overmountain Men. Believe me, in 1780, black powder mattered. That would be a nice scenic Saturday adventure not that far from Greeneville. It’s a pleasant day trip.
There were 67 future Greene Countians among the Overmountain Men. Come stand where they stood, learn why we honor them, and why they should be honored these 240 years later. Join us and let’s Trail the Past together!