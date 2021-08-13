Some of you may remember a time from the late 1950s into the early 1980s when “The Virgil Q. Wacks Varieties Show” television program was broadcast in the Tri-Cities. I always called him Virgil Q. Quacks, but I was wrong on the last name. Anyway, Ole Virg traveled all over the region with his little camera filming people doing what they did every day.
He might drop into an appliance store where they sold the best appliances ever, or Bob’s Burger Barn where Bob was over there on the grill making the best burgers you ever tasted, and don’t forget the French fries that Miss Marjorie cut herself. I guarantee you those were the best fries you ever tasted. I got to thinking about Ole Virg and was wondering if he ever brought his camera to Crockett Days? Surely he did. The only thing Crockett I found in his collection at ETSU was a 1970 visit to the Crockett Museum in Morristown.
On Sunday afternoon you could tune in and listen to Wacks narrate this week’s clips. Playing in the background was an antiquated version of “Happy Days are Here Again,” over and over. Good thing he wasn’t playing that when he went to Bob’s Burger Barn. Ole Bob would have been flipping his burgers in the floor as his eyes crossed from listening to that song, over and over.
So imagine with me if you will, to that tune … Crockett Days are Here Again, the skys are clear again, and the temperature will be hotter than hades again. There will be food and story tellin’ again, Crockett Days are Here Again, Get out your coonskin cap and put it on your head again … I’ll stop now, Ole Bob just flipped a burger in the floor.
As I mentioned last week, the annual Crockett Days are this weekend. The celebration became an annual event back in 1958. There have been a lot of changes over the years, a lot of good folks have come and gone, yet the celebration has remained.
There have been those transitions and changes that come with any group or event. There have been lean years and abundant years. One thing for sure, it’s going to be hot, but don’t worry, you might get cooled off by one of those unexpected popup thunderstorms. If you do get wet, that hot steamy sun will be right back out to dry you. Former park manager Mark Halback always threatened to move Crockett’s Aug. 17 birthday to October when it was cooler.
Last year brought a Saturday monsoon, and folks came to enjoy the event anyway. They jumped under tents until a break in the clouds and continued about the day’s activities. It did rain, and it rained a lot. I didn’t mind it myself, it was a warm rain, so it didn’t send a chill down the body.
As I have written in the past, my earliest memories of Crockett Days are those rows of chicken grilling on metal racks placed on cinder blocks. The smell of the wood or whatever they had burned all night in those long firepits was incredible. There was a guy with what looked like a farm spray, you know one you sprayed fly stuff on cows with, spraying the cooking chicken. I know this was a BBQ sauce or something of that nature. But hey, a big job required big equipment.
There was always plenty of good music playing by someone. Those sounds and smells make for great memories. But you know what, we have a lifetime of great memories yet to be made. This weekend would be a perfect time to make some new ones during Crockett Days.
I think that we fail to grasp, amidst all the fun, just how big a man David Crockett was. Sure, Disney made him famous. There are so many “tall tales” we sometimes have trouble separating truth from fiction. Some are easy, I don’t believe he rode a lightning bolt across the sky, or that it was so cold the sun froze to the mountains and couldn’t rise, and Crockett had to kill a “bar” and grease the sun so it could rise and thaw things out. No, those are tall tales. In the sake of entertainment, Disney took Crockett’s own narrative and “Hollywoodized” it for entertainment purposes. In other words what made it entertaining and fun. Obviously, it worked.
For years the name of the park was the Davy Crockett Birthplace. Everyone including Disney called him “Davy.” Crockett signed his correspondence “David.” In print, others — including President Andrew Jackson as a belittlement, called him “Davy.” Crockett even referred to himself as Davy during a speech in Ohio in 1834. He was likely called “Davy” as a child, but as a man he was clearly David.
Crockett only attended a few weeks of school and could barely write his own name. As soon as he was 8 years old, he was working. He worked as a drover, freighter, farm hand, hatter, and farmer while still in his early teens. He was a miller, distiller, soldier, scout, magistrate, justice of the peace, town commissioner, militia officer, Tennessee state legislator, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, hunter, trail blazer for new roads, author, comedian, and finally a volunteer soldier in the Texas Revolution of 1835-36. He died a hero at the Alamo at the ripe old age of 49. He had fancied himself most as a “hunter.”
Crockett became famous during his lifetime for larger-than-life exploits popularized by stage plays such as “The Lion of the West” and the Crockett Almanacs. Crockett said, “Some people seem surprised to find me in human form.”
While in Congress, no man drew more attention to himself than Crockett. He made a name for himself as a gifted storyteller and was called the “gentleman from the cane,” a snobbish reference to his rural upbringing. One of his contemporaries described Crockett as “A pleasant, courteous, and interesting man, who, though uneducated in books was a man of fine instincts and intellect … a man of a high sense of honor, of good morals, not intemperate, nor a gambler.” Another said of Crockett, “… he rarely, if ever, exhibited in conversation or manner, attributes of coarseness of character that prevailing popular opinion very unjustly assign to him.” His wit, his determination, his zeal all proved valuable assets for the uneducated legislator. Crockett said of himself when elected to Congress, “I was a step above my knowledge.”
The new congressman had a falling out with President Jackson over policy disagreements. He once remarked, “I do not have a collar around my neck which says, ‘My Dog-A. Jackson.’” Crockett’s political star had plunged when he tangled with Jackson. No one tangled with “Old Hickory” unless he met political death, and Crockett was no exception. While Crockett and Jackson had parted ways politically, it was Crockett who helped subdue Richard Lawrence following an attempted assassination of Jackson outside the capitol in 1835.
Crockett was not one to pass up the opportunity to return a jab from a fellow congressman. While walking down the street in Washington, a fellow congressman from Massachusetts on the other side of the street watched as a herd of mules were being driven before them. He took the opportunity to call to Congressman Crockett, “Hey Crockett, I see your constituents are in town.” Crockett quickly responded, “Yeah, they’re on their way to Massachusetts to teach school.”
Few realize that Crockett was on a short list of potential presidential candidates. He traveled the northeast where he was toasted in the major cities of Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Crockett’s terms as a congressman can be looked upon from different perspectives. He twice entered homestead bills that were defeated. It was his son John Wesley Crockett filling his fathers’ old seat, who saw the homestead bill finally passed.
A few years back I was asked to speak at Red Clay State Park about Crockett and Indian removal. The Indian removal bill was the dagger that killed Crockett’s political career. He knew it, and so did everyone else. He strongly opposed Andrew Jackson’s 1830 Indian Removal Act, him being the only member of the Tennessee delegation to vote against it. He rose on the floor of Congress and explained to his fellow congressman that he felt the Indians had been granted equal rights by President Washington. He said his opposition came from the heart and not from his head. What he was saying was that he knew it was political suicide not to support the bill but that it was morally the right thing to do. He knew that time would judge him fairly.
He wrote in his narrative, “The Life of David Crockett,” “I believed it was a wicked, unjust measure. ... I voted against this Indian bill, and my conscience yet tells me that I gave a good honest vote, and one that I believe will not make me ashamed in the day of judgement.” He stood up for what was right, not what was beneficial to his political career. Just think for a moment where this country would be today if our elected officials felt this way.
Cherokee chief John Ross sent Crockett a letter on Jan. 13, 1831, expressing the Cherokee people’s thanks for his vote. His vote was not popular with his own district, and he was defeated in the 1831 election. He was reelected two years later in 1833, loosing again in 1835. Crockett expressed his deep disgust with the “ways of the world” and that is when he famously told his former constituents that they “Might all go to Hell, and I’ll go to Texas.”
Crockett had heard those stories of Texas from a former long-time friend and fellow Tennessean, Sam Houston. Houston had also thrown his political career away and was another son of the Volunteer State who had been mentioned as a possible candidate for president. Houston was sold off as a drunkard and a loser. History remembers him as the only person to serve as governor of two states, as the general who won Texas independence on the battlefield, and as the president of the Republic of Texas and U.S. Senator from Texas.
Crockett today strikes a chord with many people. Sure, those Disney shows are fun to watch. Yes, they are the reason he is popular the world over still today. Crockett still connects with many folks because he is a childhood memory. Just like me, a lot of East Tennessean’s have fond memories of an afternoon from their childhood at the Crockett Birthplace on a hot August day.
Crockett connects with many people because he was born on the frontier along the Nolichucky River. It brings thoughts of a peaceful, pleasant childhood. It was anything but peaceful or pleasant — it was hard work for every member of the family as soon as they were big enough to work.
Some authors have said he was born into “grinding poverty” but I don’t think the Crocketts were any worse off than anyone else on the frontier. If they were, they sure didn’t know it. Crockett is the story of the American Spirit, that a young man or woman, regardless of their lot in life, even if born in a one-room cabin along a river, can make their life whatever they choose with hard work and determination.
Crockett continued to follow the frontier as he looked for his “fortune.” He never found that fortune in what we would consider it today — silver or gold or the greenness of money. What he found was a life well lived, a life filled with adventure, a man admired by all who knew him. He was man that did not let “the disgustful ways of the world” get him down. He was a man who rose from defeat to triumph again and again. He could cloak his shortcomings and failures in a good “homespun yearn” bringing a laugh and a lesson to all who would listen. He was a man who lived with his own motto: “Be always sure you are right, then go ahead.” That’s the Davy Crockett we should all remember.
As we celebrate Crockett Days this weekend, let us remember the man born here on Aug. 17, 1786. He is the best-known of American folk heroes, he is the King of the Wild Frontier, and he is ours. He is many things to many people. As we see youngsters running around in coonskin caps this weekend, let us never forget that pioneer spirit, fostered by those settlers that made this country what it is today. It is men like Crockett that made Tennessee the “greenest state in the land of the free.” Let us never forget to do what is right before we go ahead.