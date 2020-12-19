John Deere has been a part of this community for generations. From the horse-drawn equipment days to the modern era of farming, to the newer grounds keeping equipment, the familiar leaping deer trademark has been a staple of the landscape. My granddad had a John Deere horse-drawn sickle mowing machine. My Dad kept it in the barn for over 60 years. When my grandmother passed away in 1988, her farm sold and Dad decided to put it in the auction. It brought a whopping $5. I always regretted not unbolting the toolbox and keeping it. It still had all the original Deere tools inside and the cast iron lid with the leaping deer.
Also in 1988, the John Deere company located here to build walk-behind mowers. They added lawn tractors in time and have steadily grown through the years. What they have been more than anything is a good neighbor. They brought a lot of good jobs, promoted community pride and sponsor service projects that benefit everyone.
One summer a group of Deere employees helped “map” local cemeteries for the T. Elmer Cox Library and the genealogy society. Because of them, for generations those in search of ancestors in local cemeteries will be able to find their graves long after the stones are no longer readable.
One of my earliest Christmas memories is getting a toy John Deere tractor. According to photos I was 4. There is a photo of me on my Mom’s lap holding that John Deere tractor. There is photo of me with my Uncle Tommy and I’m holding that John Deere tractor. There is a picture of me with my Pa Southerland and I’m hanging on to that John Deere tractor. There is a picture of me sitting beside my Dad and beside me, yap, the John Deere tractor.
I did a lot of play-lot farming with that tractor until falling on it and breaking a wheel. Once, when my sister Gwen locked me out of the house, I threw it at her when she came to the window and stuck her tongue out at me. That John Deere tractor broke the window and when my folks came in from the tobacco barn, it was my tail that got broke for throwing the John Deere tractor at the window in the first place.
I did manage to collect more John Deere equipment as I grew up. Shanks Farm Equipment, which was located on both sides of the street on North Main, had an annual meeting at the high school and they were quite good at making sure the kids got a green and yellow toy. Later Modern Equipment was over on the bypass and I added more green toys both real and small.
Growing up my Dad did not own a John Deere tractor but he did have some equipment. He always said that green paint cost too much when I asked why we didn’t have a John Deere tractor. But I was still fond of the green. He did finally come around years later. The only John Deere tractor I recall from when I was young belonged to neighbor Hugh Parks. It was an early model with a hit-and-miss engine. Back then, there was little traffic six miles out in Sunnyside. Except for the Austin Company whistle and trains going through town it was relatively quiet. You could hear Hugh start up that John Deere with its putt-putt-putt sound. I found it to be charming, echoing down the valley.
My Uncle Winston baled some hay for the Parks and I went along to help load hay just so I could get a close up look at that tractor. It always seemed so slow when Hugh was driving it around his farm or occasionally down the road with its putt-putt-putt. That old tractor was sure worth its weight in horses when it came to pulling a heavy load of hay.
My Uncle Don Haney had John Deere equipment too. There was just something about those tractors that mesmerized me and I could never put my finger on just what. Probably the fact we didn’t have one.
While a lot of us growing up had a favorite car, maybe even a truck, I had a favorite tractor. Sure, I wanted a Plymouth Road Runner and was fond of the Dodge Charger and Challenger. I even wanted a Corvette Stingray and a Mustang. But being a farm kid, I wanted a John Deere 4020. I do not know why I got hung up on the 4020. My Dad got a magazine from John Deere called “The Furrow” and I am sure that is where I first saw the 4020. I can’t for the life of me remember. Deere built the 4020 from 1964 until 1973. I know I had to see them around. To this day when I see one, it’s like, “Oh, my gosh, it’s a 4020.”
When I was a senior in high school, I bought my first tractor, an International 786. I made up for it a few years later with a John Deere 2240 and a 2940. I just never did get that 4020 except in the small-scale non-running form. When the Ertle Toy Company came out with the Precision tractors I started collecting them. Another collector wanted to buy mine and I sold them to him with the exception of the two 4020s — they were not for sale.
I had the wide front and the tricycle models. The Precision models are extremely accurate in the details and well-made which is reflected in their price. I paid $75 for one and $125 for the other. Not the kind of toy you want to take out into the dirt. Nope, mine never came out of the box. A collector offered me $600 for the pair a few years later and I reluctantly parted with them – but not before sliding them out of the box to admire them one last time. I always regretted letting them go.
When I would go to Mead Tractor for something, I always admired the toy section and would think “Why didn’t they have such neat toys when I was young!” Last year my good friend at Mead, R. J. Wilkerson, gave me a calendar of 4020 John Deeres. R.J. said, “I know that the 4020 is your favorite tractor.” I guess I don’t have any secrets!
As I admired the tractors in the calendar, I thought about my John Deere toy equipment up in the attic. I had the tree up and decorated and thought maybe some green toys underneath would be a nice touch. I found a box marked “John Deere toys.” Inside were several items wrapped in newspapers dated 1984 so they had been in that box for a while. I put a tractor, wagon and skid steer under the tree. I found a couple John Deere boxed Christmas trucks from the early ’90s I had and put them under the tree too.
Then I added a couple of the John Deere race cars and a couple tractor trailers with Deere equipment and a Deere pickup – just what any Deere loving child would like to find on Christmas morning.
Later we went to Broyles to visit Santa Joe. I wandered over to the toy aisle and there it was – a toy 4020 John Deere! One could touch the gas cap and it started up, the lights came on while it idled for a few seconds. I was like “Wow, why didn’t they have these when I was young?” I really wanted to take it apart and see what made it run, just like when I was a kid! Some things never change.
Caroline came along saying, “I knew I’d find you in the toys,” and I told her my tractor story. She said, “Well, maybe Santa will bring you one.” I later told her about my Precision 4020 tractors and how I hated that I had sold them. Christmas day came and my John Deere toys looked at home under the tree, just no youngster to play with them. I even had a small 4020 hanging on the tree as an ornament.
That afternoon after Christmas dinner with the Blanks family we were opening presents when Caroline handed me a present from her. She had written on the card, “Dreams do come true, just not always in full size.” I opened it up, it was the 4020 from Broyles. I will never forget the look on everyone’s faces as they saw what the big kid in the room had gotten. I was ecstatic! I kept pushing the button to hear it start up and run. That was my favorite and most memorable Christmas gift of 2019.
As I was writing this, I decided to go to the attic to get that tractor. When I put it up last year, I put it in totes to go back under the Christmas tree this year. With COVID and no visitors to my house this year, I am not decorating. It is now sitting on the table behind me, and when I pass by, I push that button to hear it run. I still feel the urge to take it apart to see what makes it run!
If I had a real 4020 I don’t know what I would do with it. It probably wouldn’t fit in my garage. A couple of years ago, John Deere restored a 4020 and donated it to the FFA Foundation (Future Farmers of American) as a fundraiser. I hoped to win that tractor, but you know, like the lottery, I had a better chance of getting hit by lightning four times in one day standing in the same spot. A young lady in Iowa, as I recall, won it. I remember thinking how awesome that would be to be a teenager and win something like that.
I do have a John Deere lawn tractor. I guess if someone asks if I have a tractor, I can always say “Why yes, I have a John Deere 4020.” I would not be lying; I just don’t have to tell them what size it is.
I was just thinking when I wrote about my affection for fruitcakes, I had a lot of them show up in my mailbox and on my front porch. So if some of you have a full size 4020 and are thinking of dropping it off here, just take care not to block the driveway.
If your big kid has some John Deere toys in the attic, put them under the tree. It never hurts to share some John Deere green at Christmas time. After all, John Deere is a part of this community and has been for generations. I bet Santa has a John Deere snow blower at the North pole.
Have a Merry John Deere Greene Christmas!