We finally made it to April, Yea! Happy April First by the way. I think we all have looked forward to the warmer days of spring and summer. Sometime in July we start looking forward to fall. But first we have those mini-winters, redbud, blackberry, dogwood, and whatever else comes through and cools us off a few days. I remember three times we had some snow in April and early May. It only accumulated once on April 1, and it was a doozy.
I get a lot of comments on this column, and I admit I bounce around like a superball. I have always had waaay toooo many interests, and waaaay tooooo many irons in the fire, but we manage to get this column out every week. I get several comments each week, some have expressed interest in some things, while others tell me they like my humor, even though I haven’t felt very humorous this past year still dealing with the remnants from the virus.
Back in February I was the guest of the ladies of the Nolachuckey Chapter DAR to speak about the Overmountain Victory Trail. They met at the City Garage Car Museum in their nice meeting/party area. I dubbed the museum the “largest carriage house in Greeneville” for the day.
One of the ladies had lunch catered and promised a “1740s style dinner.” You know “Virginia Ham” and “fried chicken” and “peanut soup.” I could argue that peanut soup, although one of my favorites, would have not been on the menu at that time.
Some of those sly ladies told me they didn’t know that they had canned ham and processed chicken in the 1740s. I said, “Oh yes, chicken was first processed in Ephrata, Pennsylvania in 1742.” My travels through my favorite Yankee State of Pennsylvania have taken me to the place where processed chicken was born. It is a most interesting story, in fact, I have stood in the kitchen where it happened, and I am going to share it with you.
On April 1, 1742, a terrible thunderstorm struck the Quaker community of Ephrata. They had seen it coming and took refuge in their homes. Livestock was locked securely in barns and coops. Houses had shutters closed as the piercing rain pelted the doors and roofs. Claps of thunder shook the homes with violence not before felt. Lightning pierced through the cracks of shutters and doors like a dagger of light. Heads were covered with quilts as the Quakers hid in their beds. A head stuck out found their hair standing on end in the static electricity brought by the storm. The devil himself was at play or so they thought.
Then this enormous boooom! Followed by cracks and banging. Then the storm seemed to ease as the total darkness returned. The next morning Brother Michael found his giant elm tree near the barn had been spilt to the ground by the lightning. His cows and horses secured in the barn were okay. His hogs locked in their pen were okay. His fowl were a different matter. Brother Michael was the fowl man of the settlement; he supplied the finest chicken in Pennsylvania. His birds always won the blue ribbon at the county fair.
On this morning following the great storm of April 1, 1742, brother Micheal found his prize flock were all dead. Killed by the lighting that had split the tree. Brother Michael was Michael Tyson a resolute member of the Quaker community, and one who other men called “Iron Mike” because of his resoluteness of course.
Members of the tight knit Quaker community began to trickle in to help Brother Mike deal with his loss. There was good reason they were known as the “community of Friends.” Men started boiling caldrons of water so the chickens could be scalded, and their feathers removed easily. Women brought sheets for drying the plucked feathers. These could be used in bed ticking and pillows. The community’s spiritual leader, Brother William Graham, asked Brother Michael, “What doesest thou plannest to doith with all thisith Chicken? We can’t eatith this many a chicken on Sunday after services and we can’t makith that many dumplins.”
Brother Mike happened to think of another neighbor in the community, Brother Charlie, Charles Tupper. Brother Tupper was known for this earthenware, everyone in this section had heard of Tupper’s ware. Brother Charlie came to see the spectacle and was asked if he could supply some of his fine earthenware to store the chicken. The chicken would be put in the crocks and the lid sealed with wax, a common practice at the time. Beef and sausage had been stored in this manner, but never chicken.
Brother Charlie expressed his concern that too much air might remain in the crocks bringing about spoilage. Brother Mike then had the idea of running the chicken through his sausage grinder. Some of the Quaker women started grinding the chicken as the men put the pasty chicken into the jars. They pressed it into the jars, put the lid on and sealed it with hot wax, and presto! It worked. Charlie Tupper went home to bring more jars so the chicken could be processed and stored in the coolness of the cellars and be preserved.
Another neighbor, an iron worker, heard of the troubling situation at the Tyson farm and he too came to help. Now, brother George was known as an innovative man. He had invented a hinged griddle. Brother George made fine griddles for the community, but when turning the griddle to grill the steak or chicken on the other side, the meat would fall into the fire. It was a devil of a time fishing it out of the fire before it was burned. Brother George invented his two-sided, hinged griddle, eliminating the problem.
Brother George was George Foreman. On this day Brother George came to help with the chicken processing and brought along his griddle. Now at least every Quaker home and even the Amish had at least one George Foreman griddle, some two or three. They could be found in Quaker and Amish yard sales for a song. But brother George kept redesigning them and they sold like sister Lisa Douglas’ hotcakes at an Amish barn raising.
As brother George arrived, it was near past dinner time and the many workers were getting hungry. A group of Quaker women had brought freshly baked sour dough bread. Brother George suggested “patting” out some of the ground chicken and he would cook it with his griddle. This proved a great success and was the first time that processed chicken was grilled. When the grilled patties were placed on the bread it was an instant sensation with everyone. Yes, not only was chicken first processed on that April first, but the grilled chicken sandwich was then invented too.
This news spread far and wide. Brother Micheal Tyson was able to purchase new birds and restock his flock. Brother Charles Tupper saw the demand for his earthenware grow to the point he had to add additional potters. He also added a “horner.” A horner boiled horns of livestock, after they were removed of course, the layers were separated into different thicknesses and used to form various objects for everyday use. His innovative horner formed a bowl with a lid that could be “snapped on” not having to be sealed with wax. The success of Tuppers Ware only grew.
Brother George Foreman saw the demand for his two-sided griddle soar too. Ben Franklin helped him to advertise in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Franklin’s Five & Dime even started to carry the George Foreman Griddle.
We must admit that even Martha Washington used the Foreman griddle in the kitchen at Mount Vernon. General Washington ate hoe cakes for breakfast every morning and it is said he could tell if they were not made on the Foreman griddle. This was a lofty endorsement for the George Foreman griddle.
Now our story doesn’t end here because we have not disclosed how Brother Tyson’s chicken was first frozen. All this news you have just read caused quite a stir in the colonies. It didn’t take long for this to reach across the ocean to the court of King Charles II. We were still English citizens at the time and the King considered those electrocuted chickens crown property. He wanted to try this chicken sand-witch himself.
Crocks of Tyson’s chicken were placed in barrels with sawdust for insulation and protection. George Foreman provided a crate with some of his two-sided griddles. We couldn’t have the King having to fish his chicken patties out of the fire.
These were taken by wagon to the wharf in Philadelphia where they were loaded onto the English ship “Charlotte” for transport to London. Two ships left that day bound for England. One took the southern route, and the Charlotte took the northern route since the cooler waters would help keep the cargo cold.
As the Charlotte neared Nova Scotia, passing the cursed Oak Island, a terrible storm blew up. Some think it a hurricane. Some think it was brought on by the cursed island itself. The fearless crew tried to keep the Charlotte on course but the deadly winds drove the ship into the Artic. There the crew found the ship frozen in three feet of ice as the storm subsided. They worked feverously with axes to try and free the Charlotte, but to no avail. The crew deserted the ship, except for the captain who was sworn to guard the King’s cargo with his very life.
The Charlotte would not be found until 2004 when historian and code-breaker Benjamin Franklin “Ben” Gates who had been searching his whole life for a rumored Templar treasure dating back to the creation of the United States, located the ship. His cohort Walter “Riley” Poole used maps and movements of the great northern glaciers to formulate a probable location of the Charlotte.
Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter and financier, Ian Howe, Gates found an ice-locked colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that proved to be the Charlotte. After days of digging to free the ship of snow and ice, they were finally able to access the ship’s hold. There they found the long-frozen ship’s captain still guarding the King’s treasure. There was a chest containing several George Foreman griddles.
What shocked them the most was the ship’s cargo; the King’s treasure they had searched for. That entire ships hold was filled with Tyson’s Frozen Chicken. Now you know way more than most folks really care to. Happy April Fool’s Day!